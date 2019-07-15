The U.S. Is Most Affected By The Trade War

Those numbers paint a very different picture and leave no doubt where most of the hurt is taking place.

Some key numbers don't seem to be reported or commented upon.

Going from the mainstream media reporting, it's like only China or Europe is suffering from the trade war.

It gets odd reading articles on the trade war or what’s happening with actual trade between China and the U.S.

If one were to believe the headlines, China and Europe would be suffering more than anyone else as one doesn’t even see any mention of the impact on U.S. exports in the mainstream media. You can scour this CNBC article. Or this Bloomberg article. Or this other Bloomberg article from yesterday, highlighting how the trade war could still impact Europe…

Note that there’s mention of China’s exports into the U.S. (U.S. imports) declining, but no mention of how the opposite flow is doing (U.S. exports into China). It’s as if only what the U.S. is importing matters. But does that faithfully depict reality?

Perhaps we have to look at less mainstream sources to actually get a feel for what’s happening, since there are two sides to this:

Exports from China to the U.S.

And Exports from the U.S. to China.

Obviously, the second side matters most for U.S. companies, and thus the U.S. quoted stocks. So it’s kind of weird that this particular side gets no mention.

So here’s how reality actually looks like, from the South China Morning Post (bold highlight is mine):

Also over the first half of the year, China’s exports to the United States fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports collapsed by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion. In June alone, according to South China Morning Post's calculations, China’s exports to the US fell by 7.8 per cent to US$39 billion, while imports fell 31.4 per cent to US$9 billion. ...

It’s 100% clear that U.S. exports are being hit massively by the trade war. Nearly 1/3rd of U.S. exports to China are gone… and this isn't the main focus on CNBC, Bloomberg? That’s really weird.

But it gets more interesting. As we saw, the news also seems to not discriminate between the impact on the U.S. versus the impact on other areas, like Europe. Indeed, at times it almost seems like the impact could be similar, since only Europe gets mention of it. But is it? From another source (ActionForex.com), we get the following summary (bold highlight is mine):

From Jan to Jun, with the U.S.: Total trade dropped -14.2% yoy to USD 258.3B.

Exports dropped -8.1% yoy to USD 199.4B.

Imports dropped -29.9% yoy to USD 58.9B .

. Trade surplus was at USD 140.5B. From Jan to Jun, with EU: Total trade rose 4.9% yoy to USD 338.0B.

Exports rose 6.0% yoy to USD 202.8B.

Imports rose 3.3% yoy to 135.2B .

. Trade surplus was at USD 67.6B From Jan to Jun, with AU: Total trade rose 6.3% yoy to 78.7B.

Exports rose 2.0% to USD 22.1B.

Imports rose 8.1% to USD 56.7B .

. Trade deficit was at USD -34.6B.

Holy Moly! It’s not just that the U.S. is massively more affected. It’s also that two other areas (Australia, Europe) aren’t even seeing declining exports into China! This, of course, seems to get no mention in the mainstream media.

Other areas not being nearly as impacted is to be expected to an extent. Given mutual tariffs between China and the U.S., suppliers from Europe (and other areas) will tend to replace some Chinese suppliers into the U.S. market, and some U.S. suppliers into the Chinese market. In the end, it’s hard to tell if the indirect impacts (from slower U.S. and Chinese economies) will even be larger than the effects from favorable supplier switching.

So there you have it, the reality is that:

U.S. companies and the U.S. economy are the most obvious losers from this trade war so far.

Some European companies (and others) might even be benefiting from it, and Europe in general isn’t obviously affected.

This has been somewhat evident in recent economic statistics, with Europe tending to stabilize or slowly improve, while the U.S. economy (namely PMI readings) seems to be slowing down very quickly.

A Few Notes

There are some further thoughts that are worth mentioning:

The above trade statistics only translate the effect on production taking place in the U.S. and then being sold to China. It’s very, very likely that a similar impact is happening on U.S. companies producing in China to sell locally. This compounds the negative effects on U.S. companies, though one would never guess it from the market’s behavior, or from mainstream media's reporting.

Some Chinese suppliers will be shifting production bound to the U.S. to sources controlled by them outside of China. Thus, the drop in Chinese imports into the U.S. isn't entirely reliable as a proxy for impact on the Chinese companies. However, it's more of a reliable proxy for the impact on the Chinese economy (since it's different for the companies to keep the margin from sales, to them keeping the entire costs of production within China, plus the margin).

Some U.S. suppliers will be doing the same in what regards China. Thus, they'll also shift production towards sources controlled by them outside the U.S. However, and as with the Chinese equivalent behavior, this still leaves most of the economic impact on U.S. soil.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 41% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.