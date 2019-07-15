U.S. Steel Has Significant Rebound Potential

Valuations and balance sheets are better today than late 2015/early 2016 in many out-of-favor, economically sensitive equities, including U.S. Steel, which has significant rebound potential.

Economically sensitive equities have generally not participated in the record U.S. stock market rally, as the lower for longer narrative has been almost universally accepted.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years... We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."



- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)



"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria"



- Sir John Templeton



"Life and investing are long ballgames."



- Julian Robertson

Introduction

On December 17th, 2015, I published an article in my Too Cheap To Ignore series, titled, "U.S. Steel: Too Cheap To Ignore", focusing on the rebound potential in U.S. Steel (X) shares, which closed trading on December 15th, 2015 at $8.48.

At the time of the article's publication, U.S. Steel shares had declined from highs of roughly $44 per share in 2014, as both U.S. and global economic growth underperformed expectations. This shortfall in growth versus expectations torpedoed the shares of economically sensitive equities, particularly commodity equities, with nosedive declines occurring in 2015 into early 2016.

Looking back, this represented a tremendous buying opportunity, with early 2016 marking a bottom in global growth expectations, as central banks embarked on a stimulus path. U.S. Steel shares went on to have gains of more than six times from their lows.

Does this backdrop sound familiar?

Building on the narrative, U.S. Steel shares have declined from highs above $45 per share in early 2018 all the way to below $14 today, with X shares bouncing from their recent lows under $12 per share.

This incipient rebound in U.S. Steel shares could be just getting started, as a capital rotation to economically sensitive equities is long overdue.

Investment Thesis

Economically sensitive equities are seeing a replay of late 2015/early 2016, as a majority of market participants anticipate an economic slowdown, when a cyclical upturn could be just beginning.

Economically Sensitive Equities Have Not Participated In The Record Stock Market Rally

The S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), is up over 437% from its March 9th, 2019 lows, yet the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) is up only roughly 45% over this time frame.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The performance gap is more pronounced since 2011, which marked the turning point where global capital flows reverted to the United States, as a safe haven repository for market participants worried about global growth expectations, with SPY up 182% since January 1st, 2011, and XME down approximately 55% over this time frame.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Continuing the narrative, XME has struggled on a relative basis in 2019, badly trailing the 20.9% gain in SPY, registering only a 5.9% year-to-date gain.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

What is causing this chronic underperformance of economically sensitive equities?

Lower For Longer Narrative Dominates

I have written about this extensively, particularly with my series that articulates why I am short the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT), with a recent article on this topic published on July 8th. However, it bears repeating here because it is so important. Simply put, almost all investor believe in lower interest rates for longer, accompanied by a prolonged period of sluggish economic growth, and this has manifested with the outperformance of yield-oriented assets, which have been collectively embraced even more in 2019.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, REITs as depicted by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) are both ahead of the S&P 500 Index, and this is also true dating to the inception of the current bull market in March 2009. Even the relatively staid utilities sector, as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), is far ahead of XME, as lower long-term interest rates have fueled enhanced interest in yield-oriented investments.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Fortunately, at least for the out-of-favor economically sensitive equities, looking at the chart above it looks like TLT has peaked, meaning long-term interest rates have bottomed, and there could be a lot of room for higher interest rates if inflation expectations pick up.

Steel Stocks Have Been Disproportionately Impacted

U.S. Steel, which is currently the 15th largest holding in XME at 4.2% of fund assets, is one of many steel-related holdings in the State Street (STT)-sponsored ETF.

(Source: State Street Global Advisors)

The top twenty positions in XME and their respective YTD performance in 2019 are listed as follows:

Coeur Mining (CDE) - Down 1.1% Commercial Metals (CMC) - Up 9.8% Royal Gold (RGLD) - Up 27.6% Steel Dynamics (STLD) - Down 0.9% Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) - Up 17.1% Peabody Energy (BTU) - Down 19.1% Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Up 35.4% Nucor Corporation (NUE) - Up 5.9% Alcoa Corp. (AA) - Down 15.4% Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) - Up 29.2% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Up 8.5% Allegheny Technologies (ATI) - Up 10.1% AK Steel Holding (AKS) - Down 8.9% Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) - Up 8.5% United States Steel (X) - Down 24.0% Compass Minerals International (CMP) - Up 28.7% Warrior Met Coal (HCC) - Up 19.6% Carpenter Technology (CRS) - Up 25.6% Hecla Mining (HL) - Down 26.9% Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) - Up 5.4%

Clearly, this is a wide dispersion of performance among the top twenty holdings, with seven of the components down year to date and thirteen higher.

Steel producers have struggled across the board, with higher-quality Steel Dynamics and Nucor Corporation down 0.9%, and higher by 5.9%, respectively. Steel Dynamics, which I used to consult in my role as senior investment analyst from 2005-2009, and Nucor, are both primarily electric arc furnace operators.

In contrast, AK Steel, and U.S. Steel, primarily operate blast furnaces, and these two steel producers have struggled in 2019, with U.S. Steel the laggard, down 24% YTD in 2019.

U.S. Steel Shares Have Lagged

Year to date, since January 1st, 2011, and since the bull market inception on March 9th, 2009, U.S. Steel shares, which are shown in cyan below, have underperformed both XME and SPY.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

It is pretty unbelievable, however, that since the bull market began in March of 2009, a stock holder in U.S. Steel common shares would have a negative 15% return, while the S&P 500 Index has risen roughly 438%.

What happened?

The short synopsis is that steel prices boomed from 2003-2008, driven by increased steel consumption globally, led by China. The prices then collapsed in the Great Financial Crisis that enveloped 2007-2009, recovering initially, before global growth underperformed expectations, notably from 2011-2016, leaving excess steel capacity and a lack of pricing power.

A long-term chart of X illustrates these above-mentioned points.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

By late 2015, the commodity equity bear market had decimated commodity equities, and U.S. Steel was in a precarious position, with a weak balance sheet and a string of operational losses.

However, an upturn in global economic growth in early 2016, which was front-run by the commodity sector, brought a rebound in steel prices and led to surging operating profits at U.S. Steel that peaked in 2018.

The Catalyst

Steel prices have been declining for the better part of a year, and this has torpedoed the share prices of steel producers, particularly those with the highest operating leverage, and U.S. Steel is a leader on this front.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

Encouragingly, global steel prices are still quite a ways above their 2016 lows, and higher steel prices appear to be on the horizon, if Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, is correct in his recent prognosis.

The second half of 2019 will be "fantastic" for steel pricing in the US, Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said in an interview Friday. The current situation, as he sees it: service centers have no inventory.

My fundamental work, which is predicting a cyclical economic upturn on a macroeconomic level and which sees higher steel prices from industry-specific dynamics, agrees.

Bottom line, an upturn in steel prices could spark a rally in U.S. Steel shares that is commiserate with the 2016 rally.

Closing Thoughts - U.S. Steel Has Been A Laggard That Could Turn Into A Leader

With an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of roughly 3, a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 2, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14, and a tangible book value of above $24 per share, U.S. Steel shares are optically cheap at a current per share price under $14 per share, following a steep decline in X shares from their 2018 highs above $40 per share.

U.S. Steel is not alone in its underperformance, as economically sensitive equities have badly trailed during the current bull market from a performance perspective across the near-term, intermediate-term, and long-term time frames.

However, with interest rates appearing to have bottomed, and an upturn in steel prices on the horizon, U.S. Steel shares have a chance to duplicate their 2016 rally, with the added bonus that the company's balance sheet today is in better shape than it was in late 2015, and the broader stock market is at a much more elevated level, implying a future upturn in economic activity if the stock market has any credibility left as a leading economic indicator.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant outperformance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X, CLF, FCX, AND SHORT TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

