Oh No, Bitcoin Is Melting: Why This Is No Time To Panic

We are still very early in the digitization and tokenization process of the financial system, and bitcoin is likely to play a central role as the process proceeds going forward.

However, this is not necessary for bitcoin and other systemically important digital assets to succeed and to continue to appreciate long term.

Yes, corporate-backed coins like Libra would likely expedite the process of bringing the two worlds of crypto and fiats into one ecosystem.

Yet, bitcoin's bull market started well before anything about Libra was announced, and it is likely to continue going forward.

Bitcoin's Mini-Meltdown Is No Reason For Panic

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) recently cratered by 20% following the Fed chair’s comments regarding Facebook’s (FB) Libra stable coin project. Bitcoin was on the verge of breaking out above the $13,000 level, and the recent setback caused BTC to drop back all the way down to the $10,500 level.

However, despite the benefits corporate-backed stable coins would provide for bitcoin and the overall cryptocurrency complex, bitcoin remains an independent phenomenon, should recover, and should proceed higher regardless of whether the Libra project ultimately gets approved or not.

The Fed Spoils the Party

Bitcoin was flying high, and just since Facebook’s Libra announcement bitcoin gained roughly 55% due to optimism about prospects of propelling bitcoin and other digital assets into the mainstream. After all, it is logical that if big corporations begin to create and adopt digital assets on a mass scale, the entire cryptocurrency industry would benefit as it would likely become interconnected in time.

However, the Fed threw some cold water on the bitcoin rally by expressing various regulatory concerns before Congress. Nevertheless, this does not mean that Libra and other corporate-backed tokens will not be approved with time.

Also, it is important to remember that bitcoin’s bull market rally began well before any Libra news was released and the digital asset had nearly tripled prior to the Libra announcement. Essentially, the Libra news exacerbated bitcoin’s existing rally, and ultimately caused bitcoin to become quite overbought on a short-term basis.

Bitcoin’s Bull Market: Independent from Libra

Again, I want to reiterate the fact that bitcoin’s bull market began in late 2018, months before any news about Libra hit the wire. Therefore, bitcoin’s bull market is independent of any developments concerning Facebook or any other company looking to introduce corporate-backed tokens.

Bitcoin appreciated by nearly 200% before any Libra news, simply because bitcoin’s bear market came to an end and a new bull market began. Thus, the current bull market should continue regardless of whether Libra gets approved or not.

Technically Speaking

Despite the recent setback, bitcoin’s chart looks quite bullish. We see that BTC got quite overbought following the Libra announcement, but had a healthy correction of nearly 30% before resuming its uptrend.

Then the Fed announcement put another dent in bitcoin technically speaking, causing about a 20% slide from $13.15K-$10.5K. However, the key $10,000 - $10,500 level has held up successfully. Moreover, the upward trend has not been broken, momentum is still quite strong, and as long as the key $10K-10.5K level holds, the bitcoin rally should continue going forward.

If the $10K level breaks down, I would be concerned from a technical analysis perspective, yet this would likely create a very lucrative long-term buying opportunity if bitcoin fell to the $8k-9K level.

Does Bitcoin Need Libra and the Likes?

A good question to ask is whether bitcoin needs Libra, and widespread use of corporate coins to succeed. Bitcoin is a much different phenomenon, and unlike Libra it is largely decoupled from the current fiat-based and backed financial system. Bitcoin and its blockchain represent a global currency coupled with a payment system, as well as a worldwide digital store of value instrument.

What is Libra? It is essentially just a token, backed by a basket of fiat currencies, so it is basically nothing more than just another dollar, euro or yen. What makes Libra and other fiat-backed tokens important is that they would likely eventually connect directly to bitcoin, and other systemically important cryptocurrencies, bringing the fiat world and the world of decentralized cryptocurrencies into a coexisting ecosystem.

Therefore, it is beneficial that coins like Libra exist as they will ultimately bring the two worlds together, but are fiat-backed corporate coins essential for bitcoin’s survival, long-term growth, and success?

I believe the answer to this question is no. Yes, Libras would likely connect the “two worlds” together, and thus increase bitcoin’s popularity more rapidly. However, bitcoin and other highly functional coins are likely to appreciate substantially regardless if a Libra exists or not.

Many people are fed up with the current status quo and the predatory/parasitic financial system that is essentially imposed on the world. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provide an alternative form of currency, payment system, store of value. One which is independent from third party manipulation like big banks, governments, central banks, and the Fed. Bitcoin is immune from inflation, is likely to continue to become more popular, and is essentially competing for market share in the enormous global medium of exchange and worldwide store of value markets.

And You Wonder Why the Fed Hates Bitcoin

Let’s not kid ourselves, the Fed, big banking institutions like JPMorgan (JPM), and other big players in the global financial system do not like bitcoin, and for good reason.

Bitcoin is a Threat

The Fed has a monopoly on dollar creation, meaning they can essentially print or digitize as many dollars as they want. Moreover, the Fed is not an official part of the U.S. government, it is a quasi-government organization sanctioned by Congress, but is essentially a private corporation owned by the biggest banks in the U.S.

Now, some of you may be screaming “conspiracy theory.” I assure you, no, in fact, the information and the source provided is from the St. Louis Fed.

Also, if the Fed is owned by the biggest banks in the U.S., then it is essentially owned by the people, families, and dynasties who own and control the banking system in the U.S.

Interesting how that works

Now, through inflation, monetary manipulation, taxation, commissions, various charges, and whatever else they invent, this predatory and parasitic financial system is not designed to benefit the average citizen, it is designed to benefit the owners of this system, and it does in a big way.

Let’s review some quotes on this matter voiced by some of history’s most influential figures. There are many, but for the sake of not making this article too lengthy I will use just a few.

I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies," Thomas Jefferson wrote." If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around (these banks) will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power of currency shall be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs." Thomas Jefferson, founding father, and the third president of the United States. Source: Forbes.com

The great industrialist Henry Ford also had some interesting views on the U.S.’s banking system. In one famous quote, he stated:

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.

Looking back at Thomas Jefferson’s quote, it is not difficult to imagine why the wealth inequality gap is so extreme in America.

If we look at the net worth, the top 1% of the U.S. population has a net worth of about 40% of all America’s net worth. The top 5% hold about 67% of total net worth. The top 10% have about 79% of total net worth in the U.S. The other 90% of the population has fewer and fewer pieces of pie, with the bottom 40% of the population having very little to negative net worth in our country.

The Bottom Line: Why You Should Not Panic

Bitcoin coupled with its blockchain, and the decentralized cryptocurrency complex are designed to provide an alternative currency, payment, and store of value system. One that is immune from inflation, devaluation, government and central bank manipulation and other predatory and parasitic elements associated with the current status quo financial order.

Moreover, according to my research, only about 20 million people worldwide have exposure to bitcoin right now. This means that about 99.95% of the world’s 3.2 billion internet users do not, suggesting that an enormous part of the applicable market is unpenetrated at this point. What will happen when 100 million want to own bitcoin? Given that bitcoin has a capped supply limit of only 21 million, hundreds of millions of people could own “bitcoin” down the line, but most will only have small fractions of one bitcoin, thus the price could appreciate much higher long term.

Moreover, bitcoin’s value is directly correlated to the network effect. For example, Facebook wouldn’t be very valuable if a few hundred people used it. Yet, it is a global powerhouse with billions of users. Bitcoin benefits from a similar phenomenon, as its value grows as more and more people join the bitcoin network.

Right now, there are about 40 million blockchain wallets, which is a YoY increase of about 54%. At the start of 2014 there were only about 1 million blockchain wallets, and in 2012 blockchain accounts were in single/double digits.

We see that growth here is quite spectacular, shows no signs of slowing down, and is directly correlated with bitcoin’s price appreciation. So, how much will bitcoin be worth once there are 100 million, 200 million, 500 million, or a billion people on the network one day?

Also, one should consider the market size of the global medium of exchange and store of value markets we’re talking about here. The world’s M3 money supply and investible gold markets were estimated to be at around $95 trillion in 2017.

As the Fed eases and floods the world with more fiats, we can expect this number to be much higher in future years. Bitcoin’s current market cap is just a small fraction, roughly $200 billion right now. If we assume the global M3 and investible gold market to be worth around $100 trillion today, bitcoin’s market value represents about 0.2%.

If bitcoin captures just 1% of this market, bitcoin’s market cap would be around $1 trillion and each bitcoin would be valued at more than $50K per coin, at 5% of market share and we’re looking at a bitcoin price of $250K, etc.

Given the market dynamics, we are likely in the very early stages of this digital asset, blockchain, decentralized digital currency cycle. As the world becomes more digitized, the financial system is likely to become more tokenized, which essentially means demand for bitcoin and other systemically important coins could continue to grow for many years going forward.

Therefore, I am not panicking here, I am buying more bitcoin and other digital assets, as they are likely to be worth much more in the future.

Potential Risks to Consider

Possibly the No. 1 long-term threat bitcoin faces is detrimental government regulation or an all-out bitcoin ban. If major bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea, and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for bitcoin's price.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed, cost, and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost, and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others may make bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry and demand along with prices can suffer.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a moderate to relatively high-risk tolerance, and even then, maybe only 10-20% of a portfolio's holdings should be allocated to digital assets.

