45 Fortune 500 Stocks Projected Top Total Returns To Investors To July 2020

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Fortune 500 Best Returns showed 14.2% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little stocks rose up to lead the Fortune 500 with many happy returns.

Fortune 500 Best Returns by broker target price upsides, including one non-dividend payer [MOH], were HCA, EXPE, NVDA, UNH, ANTM, MOH, HUM, DAN AAP, & NRG averaging 17.72% in estimated gains.

By yield, Broadcom topped all the Fortune 500 Best Returns. Top ten yields from BAH, ABT, AAPL, UNH, KDP, DAN, LLY, MRK, AES, and AVGO averaged 2.22%.

45 Fortune 500 companies showed the best 1-, 5- and 10-year total returns to investors. 27 included dividends. These, then, are the best investments from the 2019 Fortune 500.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predict 12.33% To 27.8% Net Gains To July 2020

Three of the ten top Fortune 500 Returns by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Fortune 500 Best Returns graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated net gains from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 10, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) was projected to net $278.06, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

Dana Inc. (DAN) was projected to net $215.15 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 119% over the market as a whole.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) was projected to net $214.41 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Humana Inc. (HUM) was projected to net $179.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) was projected to net $174.00, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) was projected to net $165.98 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% less than the market as a whole.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) was projected to net $164.29, based on no dividends, just the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) was projected to net $147.94, based on target price estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) was projected to net $125.63, based on a median of target estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) netted $123.30 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 17.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Five Fortune 500 Dividend Dogs To Lose 4.99% To 125.12% By July 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) projected a $49.92 loss based on dividend plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) projected a $70.58 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) projected a $72.01 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% over the market as a whole.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) projected a $101.07 loss based on dividend plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) projected a $125.12 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from thirty-seven analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 208% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 8.37% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk 35% more than the market as a whole.

Source: pxhere.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are the Fortune 500 fortunate.

45 Top Return Fortune 500 Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Prices

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

45 Top Return Fortune 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Return Fortune 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten Fortune 500 Best Dividend Investments selected 7/10/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Broadcom Inc. [1] was the first of two technology sector firms in the top ten. The other techno firm placed eighth, Apple Inc. (AAPL) [8].

One utilities sector stock placed second, The AES Corp. (AES) [2]. However, four healthcare sector representatives placed third, fourth, seventh, and ninth: Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) [3], Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) [4], UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) [7], and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) [9].

A lone consumer cyclical stock placed fifth among the top ten Fortune 500 Top Return Investments, Dana Inc. [5]. Then, one consumer defensive representative placed sixth, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) [6].

Finally, a single industrials representative placed tenth, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) to complete the top ten Fortune 500 Top Returns representatives by yield for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Fortune 500 Top Returns For 2019 Showed 12.16% To 28.48% Upsides To July 2020; (31) Downsides Projected From Five Losers Ranged -2.15%. To -11.5%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 14.20% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Fortune 500 Top Returns To July 2020

Ten top Fortune 500 Top Returns 2019 were culled by yield 7/10/19. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Fortune 500 Top Returns 2019 selected 7/10/19, showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Fortune 500 Top Returns (32) Delivering 9.78% Vs. (33) 8.54% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune 500 Top Returns by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.2% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Fortune 500 Top Returns top yield stock, Apple Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.52%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Fortune 500 Top Returns for July 10 were: The AES Corp.; Dana Inc.; Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.; Merck & Co. Inc., with prices ranging from $16.99 to $84.82.

Five higher-priced Fortune 500 Best Dividend Investments as of June 7 were: Abbott Laboratories; Eli Lilly and Co.; Apple Inc.; UnitedHealth Group Inc.; Broadcom Inc., whose prices ranged from $85.38 to $274.50.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fortune 500 Best Dividend Investment stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pxhere.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.