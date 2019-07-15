How Encana Can Get This Fixed

Encana (ECA) made a large acquisition back in February. Ever since then, the price has gone down. At least some of the movement has to do with the latest oil price weakness. But company management has made matters worse by initiating a stock buyback while taking on the Newfield Exploration (NFX) debt. Debt now totals more than $7 billion when consolidated, while first-quarter cash flow from operating activities was less than $500 million. Those are the type of numbers that will scare the market.

Admittedly, the first quarter had some merger expenses, and the Newfield production was only present for about half of the first quarter. Still, even if cash flow from operating activities tops $700 million in the second quarter before non-recurring items, the long-term debt-to-cash flow from operating activities will be stretched at more than 2. It is very clear that this management has work to do or the stock will get a lot cheaper quickly.

Newfield Background

Newfield Exploration was rapidly growing cash flow. But the company was financially stretched. This probably necessitated the all-cash offer by Encana. Encana has been selling Canadian properties and acquiring United States oil and gas properties for some time. These acquisitions marked by far the most significant move.

(Source: Newfield Exploration Third Quarter, 2018 10-Q)

The oil price rally had definitely helped the cash flow increase objective along in the last fiscal year. On the other hand, long-term debt was $2.4 billion and working capital totaled a negative $300 million or so. Finances were barely within acceptable ranges after a significant oil price increase.

Encana History

Encana stock has had a lackluster history for some time. It has been a long time since the stock price had an appreciation trend over several years. The company has been busy cleaning up its balance sheet. Therefore, the latest merger may be seen as a step backwards. The market has continued to pound the stock since the acquisition.

(Source: Encana Investor Presentation June 2019)

While the debt levels shown above constitute significant progress, that progress alone clearly does not please the market. The first-quarter long-term debt of $6.3 billion combined with a working capital deficit of another $700 million (approximately) horrified the market.

The last thing the market wanted to hear was a 25% increase in the distribution and a stock repurchase plan with the debt load reported in the first quarter. This management has long shown a capability of properly selling non-core assets to right-size the company in the past. But Mr. Market now has a "do not care" attitude when it comes debt.

Cenovus Energy Comparison

A reference to the current situation would have to be Cenovus Energy (CVE) The author has covered this company since the acquisition of the ConocoPhillips (COP) properties back in May 2017. That acquisition was done with a concrete plan to sell properties and straighten out the inherited mess that was part of the acquisition. Cash flow more than doubled that same year, and free funds flow also increased tremendously. The adjusted funds flow exceeded C$1 billion sometimes quarterly. Debt was being retired ahead of the original management schedule. Yet, Mr. Market punished the stock mercilessly.

At the height of the fourth quarter 2018 Canadian heavy oil price downturn, Cenvous paid another C$1.2 billion of debt. The market still kept the stock in the doghouse. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, cash flow roared ahead another 50%. Absent the hedging losses that dogged the company in fiscal 2018, cash flow could easily double yet again in the current fiscal year. If that happens, that would be a quadruple of cash flow since the acquisitions of the ConocoPhillips properties, and the market still does not care. This treatment does not bode well for Encana stock unless the market attitude changes.

Adding insult to injury, Cenovus recently tendered for another C$749 million of debt recently. The company stock is becoming very cheap compared to the cash flow. Meanwhile the debt is far lower (much faster) than the market may have anticipated. Nonetheless, the original debt and the Canadian headwinds have trumped the financial progress made. The result is the stock remains in the doghouse at a ridiculously cheap multiple to cash flow.

Encana is now a mostly United States production company. The market appears to lump it into the debt-heavy Canadian firms. That has to frustrate management.

Encana Strategy

Encana was long known for its gas production as a Canadian company. This company has chosen to flee both the gas production and the Canadian oil and gas industry issues. The Newfield acquisition has provided a significant step in both directions. Newfield was largely known as an oil producer.

(Source: Encana Investor Presentation June 2019)

The emphasis on growing liquids is obvious. That emphasis received a big "shot in the arm" with the acquisition. Now management details in the latest presentation all kinds of savings and improvements. Mr. Market wants to see all of it on the bottom line (probably yesterday).

A company the size of Encana may not show operating improvements on the financial reports promptly due to the sheer size of the company. Plus, the corporate optimization usually costs money first and bears results later.

First-quarter oil price weakness has not really helped this situation. The latest oil price trend has been down to the frustration of the bulls. Combine that with a market perception of wasting precious cash on increased dividends and stock repurchases, and you probably have the perfect storm.

The Future

This situation is clearly speculative. The balance sheet is leveraged, and management has yet to prove the benefits of the merger financially. Nonetheless, this is "not the first rodeo" for management. This company has ably purchased and sold properties in the past. There are probably some properties being marketed at the current time to accelerate the debt payments.

A lot of anxieties will be put to rest should the second quarter go as planned with the inclusion of the Newfield production for the entire quarter. Nonetheless, this company will not do well during an oil price drop, whether or not it's sustained.

The anticipated 2019 oil price rally could go a long way towards reducing the anxiety of Mr. Market and send these shares soaring back to more normal levels. The lenders would undoubtedly work with the company for a couple of years if that is needed.

Nonetheless, this management is clearly under pressure to straighten out the balance sheet and increase cash flow. There is a very good chance that management will deliver on a lot of significant promises. Still, the stock is not for the faint of heart. Disciplined traders who know when to take a loss and watch from the sidelines are probably the only ones who should consider this stock. Once significant progress has been shown by management, others may want to consider the company's common stock for investment.

The ebullient feelings that usually accompany an oil price rally may well boost this stock. Certainly, increased stock price volatility is in the cards for a while. But long-term investors may want to wait for a history of investment-grade debt ratios.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Encana and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.