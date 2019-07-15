Update On Spirit Master Trust Agreement's Liquidation

This is some follow-up analysis on Spirit Master Trust Agreement (SMTA), you can check out my original analysis on SMTA at the following link:

SMTA Possible Liquidation

Recently, SMTA announced that it would be selling the master trust to Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT). The sale price is $2.4 billion in cash for most of the assets left in SMTA. This article will break down management's assessed value of the transaction for context, then provide an alternative view of the transaction, allowing the reader to make a judgement call on a potential investment.

Management's Projections

The deal with HPT includes a sale price of $2.345 billion plus $55 million for some Flying J assets held by SRC, SMTA's parent company from its spin-off last year.

Management provides the following financial information in its announcement with the SEC:

*8-K filing dated June 3, 2019

According to the numbers presented, the sale price is over a 7% cap rate, or ~14x annualized cash rent from March 31st. This implies a pretty good deal for the shareholders that owned SMTA at the time of the announcement. The management team did a decent job finding a home for these assets that seem to lack some of the cash flow support that an investor would like to have. In my opinion, 10x annualized cash rent would be a great deal for the buyer.

The management team also provided some NAV calculations for the investor:

*8-K filing dated June 3, 2019

Using these numbers, I get an estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) of $8.50/share for the company not including the Academy Distribution Center, Workout assets, or any money recovered from the Shopko CBMS debt. In the announcement, the company stated that the proceeds will be returned to shareholders.

Liquidation Windfalls

Maurece Schiller wrote about 'to boot' distributions when he discussed liquidations. SMTA will soon fall into the 'to boot' distribution category if the numbers presented above prove factual. At the time of this writing, SMTA is trading near the NAV of $8.50/share. If the company were to get the net proceeds indicated in the press release and pay that out, then the investor needs to identify what the residual assets may bring in the final winding up of the company's assets. Consider the winding up operations and what an investor might be able to receive after the announced transaction completes, meaning these windfalls would be post distribution, representing little risk to the investor at $8.50/share.

Academy Distribution Center

The Academy Distribution Center had an annualized contractual rent of $9.5 million. Taking a great deal for a buyer of 10x, this as a potential purchase price would provide $95 million to the company's gross proceeds. The current debt on the Academy assets is $82.7 million. Therefore, a potential investor in SMTA may look at $12.3 million or more as the anticipated price for the Academy Distribution center. Net per share contribution would be $0.28/share. If SMTA management were to get a favorable price similar to the HPT transaction, then the sale price would rise to about $130.1 million or $47.4 million. The net per share contribution at this price would provide $1.10/share.

Workout Assets

The workout assets had an annualized property cost leakage of $2.3 million for the first quarter. However, the annualized cash rents were $6.5 million. If we take a 10x of the annualized cash rents and use $65 million as our value for these properties, then we may assign a fire sale value of about half this at $33 million. This is done more to identify that we really don't know how much the company will be able to sell these assets and a 5x cap rate will help limit any rosy perspectives on this valuation. Even at this price, the workout assets are worth about $0.77/share.

Shopko Debt

The Shopko B-1 term loan may also provide an unknown future payment to the investor. The most recent quarter report showed the original amount at $35 million. Consider a worst-case scenario to recover 10% of this loan for $3.5 million. The Shopko Debt could then be worth an additional $0.08/share, if it were all recovered, then the additional would be $0.81/share.

Other Debts

The most recent quarter identified approximately $54 million in other debts not included in the transaction for the winding up operations. A potential investor would need to subtract a similar amount from their calculated payment amounts. This price represents $1.25/share.

Ongoing Estimated NAV

The ongoing NAV for SMTA post sale will be as follows:

Item Net Asset Value range ($Millions) Academy Distribution Center 12.3-47.4 Workout Assets 33.0 Shopko B-1 Term Loan 3.5-35 Other Debts (54) Total (5.2)-61.4

Conclusion

If SMTA's management is to be believed and the upcoming distribution is approximately $8.50/share, then the 'to boot' distributions will mean that a potential investor in the company at this time will be able to get a risk less return of up to $1.42/share for SMTA (over 16% return). These 'to boot' distributions will occur after the principal is returned to the shareholders via dividend distribution. If the transaction does indeed create an upcoming dividend of around 8.50/share, then all additional proceeds will be without risk to principal. Interested parties should note that the following risks still do need to be considered:

The sale price may change or the transaction may not go through and the resulting price per share changes may be highly erratic. The $8.50/share price is based on management's assessed value of the transaction and may differ when the transaction finalizes. Some readers may note that many of SMTA's board of directors received restricted shares at about $6.74/share in early May. The timing of the distributions may not come quickly, for example, the resolution of the Shopko B-1 Term Loan will likely not be resolved for several months or even years. Other debts that seem small may significantly affect returns.

The current price of SMTA is fairly valued, with an opportunity for Schiller's 'romance.' Schiller recommended in his writings that liquidations with a clear 10% return should be considered. I would prefer the 10% upside potential to be found in the current price when compared to the anticipated sales proceeds. However, an enterprising investor may find SMTA to meet their expectations for adequate returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I entered SMTA prior to its current price and do not expect to add to my position.