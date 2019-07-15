comScore Can't Be Written Off Just Yet

A price below $5 can prove to be an absolute steal - but there's no shortage of risk involved with trying to time the bottom.

But it's important to remember that comScore has a key place in the media ecosystem and plenty of customers still rooting for it to pull through.

comScore shares have fallen over 80% just since the beginning of March, as executives have fled and the company sold stock at a deeply discounted price.

It's difficult to have a worse stretch than comScore (SCOR) has had over the past few years - in large part because many companies that executed that poorly would be out of business by this point. On August 17, 2015, SCOR closed at an all-time high of $64.64. The stock had gained 65% in the past year as investors bet that the company could take market share from media measurement leader Nielsen (NLSN). Since then, it's been all downhill.

Indeed, SCOR stock is down over 92% from those highs; it's declined over 80% just since the beginning of March. An apparent turnaround following an accounting investigation and earnings restatements has been undercut by management upheaval, strategic questions, and a dilutive equity issuance.

At this point, the core question with SCOR at the moment essentially is, "What on Earth is going on here?" Investors largely unable to answer that question have fled, and fundamental analysis doesn't yet suggest much reason for trying to fight that tide. Or the tape.

But as ugly as the situation seems at the moment, there's still an intriguing contrarian case for SCOR based on one key fact. comScore's customers, and indeed the entire media industry, are desperately rooting for the company to succeed. And for all the negative headlines of the last three-plus months, the company has made some progress. If there's a way for that continue - somehow - SCOR easily has 100%+ upside.

How We Got Here

Two weeks after SCOR hit those all-time highs, the Wall Street Journal highlighted the steadily growing amount of "nonmonetary" revenue - essentially, barter deals for data - comScore was recognizing. That wound up leading to an internal investigation into the company's accounting.

SCOR stock bounced back after announcing a merger with Rentrak later that year, a tie-up of digital and set-top TV measurement that investors thought could be a real competitor in the space. (One analyst called the combined company "the next iPhone in media measurement".) The gains faded quickly, however.

comScore had to delay its SEC filings after initially promising a speedy review, and SCOR stock was delisted. Litigation and consulting costs wrecked the company's balance sheet in the process: as a result, comScore in early 2018 was forced to secure rather onerous financing from Starboard Value, including convertible debt that now features a 12% coupon.

Meanwhile, growth stalled out. Revenue increased just 1% in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA (which excluded the direct costs related to the investigation) reversed to a loss that year as well. Disruption relating to the accounting problems no doubt contributed. But it's too simplistic to argue that those issues led growth to suddenly plunge. Performance simply hadn't been that great anyway, particularly backing out the barter transactions. Alpha Gen Capital detailed that case on this site in 2016, and I came to a similar conclusion earlier the next year.

In 2018, however, comScore seemed like it was making progress. SCOR stock was relisted as the company finally caught up on its financials in January. Bryan Wiener, who had helped build digital marketing agency 360i, came on as CEO in April. Results improved: revenue increased nearly 4%, and the company returned to positive Adjusted EBITDA. Campaign Ratings, launched in late July, aimed to be the first true cross-platform measurement tool, something for which customers had been waiting for years. There was a lot of work to do, but investors were optimistic: SCOR hit a seven-month high in March of this year.

Then, the bottom fell out again. Wiener and president Sarah Hofstetter abruptly left the company on March 31, with Wiener citing "irreconcilable differences over how to execute the company's strategy". The COO and Chief Product Officer soon followed. SCOR stock plunged and kept falling. SCOR then had to raise capital, apparently to avoid tripping a minimum cash balance covenant in the convertibles issued to Starboard: it wound up executing a complex $20 million private placement at $7.33, less than one-third those March highs. The news of the dilutive financing - and more warrants issued - kept SCOR heading south, and the stock now sits at an all-time low:

The Case Against SCOR Stock

And at the lows, there's still a reasonably strong case to stay on the sidelines. Fundamentally, SCOR isn't cheap, and it isn't out of the woods when it comes to the debt load. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was $16.4 million; on that basis, the company posted a $2.5 million loss in Q1, after a $3.6 million profit the year before. Even adding back $20 million in cost savings from efforts announced in the Q1 release, trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is in the range of $30 million.

That still suggests a net leverage ratio over 5x. EV/EBITDA, pro forma for the private placement, is over 15x depending on how an investor treats the warrants used in the private placement. Those numbers suggest that comScore still needs to grow out of a potential debt problem and into its equity valuation.

But even those EBITDA multiples understate the risk here. For one, Adjusted EBITDA over the past four quarters excludes some $43 million in stock-based compensation. It's not difficult to argue that comScore is functionally unprofitable at this point. Meanwhile, the company already took $20 million in cost savings out last year; with another $20 million on the way (and a reported ~10% headcount reduction), there's likely little fat left to cut going forward.

Indeed, it appears those cost savings were a key driver in the executive departures. As AdWeek noted last month, both the executives and comScore broadly agree that the two sides were in sync on the overall strategy. The disagreement appears to come down to execution: the WSJ reported in April that the board pushed for more aggressive cost cuts and Wiener and his team looking for patience and investments behind the business. If executives are leaving the company over these cuts (and other outlets have reported along the same lines), it's highly unlikely there's room for any more.

The second issue with focusing solely on EBITDA in terms of valuation is that the "I" presents an enormous headwind. Interest expense in Q1 was $6.8 million, which the 10-Q attributed to a doubling of the interest rate on the convertible debt. That's a ~$27 million run rate - which means at TTM Adjusted EBITDA levels (again, pro forma for cost savings), comScore has ~$3 million left for capital expenditures that have averaged $7 million annually over the past three full years. And there's no apparent way to pay down any of the debt driving those interest costs.

Fundamentally, this is a company that looks squeezed at the moment. It needs to invest behind its business to drive growth, but also needs to cut costs and closely manage its cash and leverage. An analyst told the Washington Business Journal that the recent private placement "reflects the desperate state that comScore is in", and that doesn't appear to be an overexaggeration.

Purely in terms of the balance sheet and the P&L, the path to growth for comScore would seem to require a difficult balancing act. And of course, it's quite difficult to have much confidence in the execution of that balancing act when the company's leadership has been decimated by departures. Interim CEO Dale Fuller didn't help the cause much by walking back comments soon after taking the job that he was interested in making an acquisition. Investors are looking for clarity amid the chaos; comScore hasn't yet provided anything on that front.

From a broad standpoint, then, the case against comScore is an amplified version of that which held in 2016-2017. This isn't a case where a wonderful business or is being discounted because of short-term factors. The business, particularly after the restatements showed significantly weaker growth, wasn't performing all that well even before the accounting issues. After the issues, growth remains meager and the balance sheet is a major concern. (comScore, pro forma for the Rentrak deal, had $267 million in cash as of June 2015. All of it, and then some, has been burned.) SCOR isn't cheap on an earnings basis; somewhat incredibly after an 80% plunge, growth still is priced into the stock.

And at this point, investors trying to time the bottom in SCOR have to take on so many risks. There's an obvious "falling knife" problem: even the fund which made the $20 million private placement less than three weeks ago - CVI Investments - probably is down ~20% on paper, depending on how the warrants are valued. (A lower price means comScore can force more conversions, but at a lower price.) SCOR's dip under $5 may drive more fund-selling from here.

Multiple executives have departed. Q1 results were disappointing, with the aforementioned EBITDA loss and a decline in revenue. A near-term reversal seems unlikely. Growth long has been pressured by declines in the company's digital audience measurement business. Many customers - as comScore itself discussed on its Q1 2018 conference call - have shifted to programmatic ad platforms, and there simply aren't enough large companies competing successfully against the likes of Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) to pay for measurement and shore up the comScore customer base. AdAge reported in June that comScore, according to industry participants, has "fallen well behind" rivals like Integral Ad Sciences and Oracle (ORCL) in that area, and "will be hard-pressed to catch up".

All those risks are being taken for a company that isn't profitable, has minimal real assets (tangible book value is negative), and still needs to drive growth to support even a seemingly meager valuation. After nearly four years of bad news and so many missteps, trying to time the bottom here seems foolish at best.

The Case For comScore Stock

But there's one important reason to at least consider SCOR at the lows. Its customers will be patient, because they are desperate for someone - anyone - to provide accurate third-party measurement services in the new media landscape. As AdAge described it in late March:

The TV industry has been rooting for Comscore to get its act together as it desperately seeks competition for stalwart Nielsen, which has struggled to keep up with measuring new forms of distribution and accounting for the fragmented viewing happening across platforms and devices.

Both companies are trying to create "currency" - akin to the long-dominant Nielsen ratings - that measures impressions across multiple devices. Campaign Ratings is a step in that direction for comScore, if a modest one. Much work is left - but it's not as if Nielsen is executing all that well, either. (Its shares are down almost 60% from 2016 highs, and are threatening an all-time low.)

Someone has to win - and it's likely going to be comScore, Nielsen, or both. Accurate third-party measurement needs to arrive. As Jonathan Steuer, chief research officer at Omnicom (OMC) Media Group, told Digiday:

Where we are with cross-platform measurement is Comscore and Nielsen are sort of the only games in town from the traditional measurement side. They started from opposite directions, and cross-platform measurement is in the middle, and nobody’s made it into the middle yet... Everything is queued up for something to happen.

There's still an opportunity here for comScore to start taking market share. And while the company's financial condition raises some questions about whether it can execute, that opportunity could be, and should be, valuable to someone else. The June piece from AdAge noted that "some people close to the company believe it's in play for a takeover". Private equity-owned IAS could be interested. WPP plc (WPP) still owns almost 20% of comScore. Indeed, over half of shares (before the recent dilution) were owned by five 5%+ holders, who likely could be incentivized to salvage some value. (Starboard appears to have largely exited its equity position.)

The case for SCOR stock here is a strategic one. comScore has failed to capitalize on a massive opportunity, which admittedly makes the last four years even more painful. But thanks in part to Nielsen's own struggles in adapting to the new normal in media, that opportunity still exists.

An independent comScore with a near-empty C-suite and balance sheet problems likely isn't well-positioned to capitalize on that opportunity. But a recapitalized company under new ownership could not only relieve the financial pressure, but pitch customers on the idea that the "new" comScore is different: ready to invest behind its products, and ready to finally provide the cross-platform solution that the industry is "rooting for", as AdAge put it.

With an enterprise value now in the range of $550 million fully diluted, the opportunity alone may be worth the price to someone. And it's not as if waiting for bankruptcy - as is usually an option in these types of cases - makes sense for a potential acquirer. A restructuring only further weakens the company's reputation with customers, while likely giving ownership to Starboard - hardly the type of seller of which buyers could take advantage.

There's some value here, even if it's largely strategic and even if it's very difficult to measure. This is a company that, at the time of the Rentrak merger, had pro forma Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $90 million (accounting for the effects of the restatement). Incremental margins will be enormous, if growth can be jump-started. The Street has backed the company for much of the year; even after the private placement, Loop Capital's Street-low target sat at $11, suggesting 130% upside.

Again, the risks here are material; there isn't necessarily a floor under SCOR stock from either an asset or earnings standpoint. And it's worth noting that comScore, according to multiple reports, explored a sale last year, with no takers.

Of course, the company likely was looking for a price of $30+ given its trading at the time, which would suggest a total price nearing $2 billion. An offer less than half that probably gets a deal done at the moment. ($10 would suggest something like a $850 million price, all-in.) And so, there's an intriguing, if high-risk, case to bet that at least someone (and it only takes one) will be interested in comScore at the new, discounted price.

Admittedly, timing is difficult, with the stock still plunging and Q2 earnings on the way in about four weeks. It seems unlikely that comScore posted a strong quarter, given the nature of the financing and the fact that at this point it could have released preliminary results to at least try and keep the stock from falling further. Position-sizing and nimble trading are important - and there's little reason why SCOR can't fall another 20% or 50% in the coming weeks, particularly if Q2 earnings show another y/y decline in revenue and/or another negative EBITDA print.

Still, it seems at least possible, and maybe likely, that some value gets salvaged here. Customers, at least according to media accounts, remain patient. The opportunity remains large. Fuller, a former executive at Apple (AAPL), seems reasonably well-regarded. This is a high-risk situation, to say the least, and SCOR may keep falling into and out of earnings. But I doubt the stock winds up being a zero. There's too much on the line for too many people for that to happen.

