Finding Deep Value Amid Market Highs

Taking advantage of conditions like this is a hallmark of deep value and contrarian investing.

But things are looking up, and these same companies now have downright bullish forecasts while trading at ridiculously low levels.

However, not everyone prospered during these years. In fact, some companies suffered greatly as bearish macro conditions confined to specific segments created historical downturns.

Finding deep value can be a bit tough in an equity market benefiting from the longest bull run in history, now measuring 10.3 years.

Overview

The idea of investing in shipping scares many. In fact, some might have stopped reading at the mere mention of this much-maligned industry, which, to be fair, has been responsible for a great deal of investor pain lately.

But this pain should not have been a surprise for anyone following my shipping specific macro outlooks over the years. Indeed, it was predicted based on long-term supply/demand modeling.

This long-term structural analysis allowed me to predict the container shipping downturn, historic dry bulk collapse, and the shift in tanker fortunes mid-2016 (bull to bear).

It also provided the foundation for a mid-2017 call for an improving LNG shipping market in the back half of 2018, which came to fruition, as well as the basis for a structurally improving LPG shipping market, also underway.

Over at Value Investor's Edge we see improving fundamentals in other areas as well, making for a large pool of potential deep value selections, many of which have already started producing returns.

Forecasting

It's no secret that I have been bearish on practically all things shipping going back to when I first started writing for Seeking Alpha back in 2014. There were exceptions such as the tanker market rally in 2015 which I predicted would end in 2016, and it did. The dry bulk recovery following historic lows which caused me to be bullish for a brief period until my 2017 report on China highlighted growing demand-side trouble. Indeed, 2018 would see that play out.

To be fair, there was also the time I predicted an improving product tanker environment in late 2016, which had to later be revised, no, retracted in 2017 due to a vessel ordering spree for smaller ships with relatively short build times. But, other than that, I stand by my record which is available for anyone to examine.

The fact is that there is a great deal of forward guidance in shipping. On the supply side these vessels often take many months, even years to build, providing a clear snapshot for the biggest part of the equation.

Demand-side trends can be a little tougher to predict in some markets, such as the fast-moving LNG and LPG segments. But others, such as tankers, have established trends and growth patterns that do not vary significantly from year to year, making for more simple forecasting.

Often we come across changing macro conditions, like those cited in China with regard to dry bulk, which will play into the forecast. But macro data is slow-moving and often allows us time to reconcile changing conditions with previous forecasts.

The point is that shipping is not mysterious. It is, in fact, highly cyclical but still lends itself to accurate forecasting.

This cyclicality, therefore, should not be seen as a deterrent, but rather an opportunity for those seeking deep value.

Why Is Shipping Cyclical?

Understanding where this cyclicality comes from is crucial to knowing the how and why of a bull market's formation.

As I noted earlier, demand-side trends are relatively predictable with major shifts few and far between. Therefore, we look to the supply side and here is where we find the main cause of market cyclicality.

The supply side is composed of vessels that are on the water, and when speaking about the future, can include vessel contracts on order. Those contracts, or "newbuilds", are collectively referred to as the "orderbook".

As with any market, "price" is determined by a combination of supply and demand. In this case, charter rates for these vessels are the "prices" we concern ourselves with when talking about shipping markets.

The supply-side cycle is often created by owners reacting to market conditions. During times of high charter rates, owners often place a high degree of orders for newbuilds. This is when investor sentiment is also at its highest, as well as access to credit and private financing. These orders take some time to hit the water, so conditions may be different than the period in which those orders were made.

Individually, owners can be very smart. However, collectively, these decisions can become harmful. An individual can look at the forecast and make decisions for their own specific company that are correct. But they do not exist in a vacuum, and that's the rub. When individuals across the board start making the same decisions based on a similar macro outlook we run into problems.

This reactionary and collective action results in inflated orderbooks during boom times, but conversely, thin orderbooks during market downturns.

Historically, owners, banks, private equity, etc. all fall into this reactionary behavioral cycle which feeds upon itself and produces these boom and bust periods.

But, retail investors do not have to follow that cycle. They can behave in a counter-cyclical manner - without the constraints forced upon other players by internal and external market forces which, again, contribute to these cycles.

For a more in-depth analysis and multiple examples of this collective action on the part of owners, please visit my shipping investor primer; Trading And Investing In Shipping Part II: Focus On Supply Side.

Current Orderbook

There is a correlation between the number of vessel orders and the magnitude of the boom and bust. Let's turn to the last full cycle for a bit of history.

A rare demand-side driven market led to record charter rates prior to the "Great Recession," which set the stage for owners to rush to the shipyards, resulting in the largest influx of vessels ever across much of the industry.

However, those vessels began hitting the water just as the economic boom came to an end. The supply/demand imbalance led to a historic bear market for several segments.

Side Note: An interesting effect of this global demand-side boom is that it created a thick orderbook across all segments. Shipping segments that were in different stages of their respective supply-side driven cycles found themselves overwhelmed by this demand-driven vessel ordering, and all became collectively positioned for a bust. This gave the impression to many newcomers in shipping investments that all segments would rise and fall in tandem. They do not. Shipping cycles will eventually normalize for each segment, largely independent of each other.

Following the onset of the "Great Recession," the correlation between the magnitude of the boom/bust and vessel orders held true. The resulting historic bear markets across several shipping segments has now led to the thinnest orderbook in decades.

Of course, there were what I would call mini-cycles taking place within this larger downturn, which saw LNG, LPG, and tankers benefit briefly before being again squashed by reactionary owners heading to the shipyards.

But the bigger picture is the decade-long slump which still sees poor sentiment reigning in the market, as VesselsValue recently noted that newbuilding orders dropped to record lows in Q2 2019.

Source: VesselsValue

Broken down by segment we see a drop across the board in ordering activity.

Source: VesselsValue

2019's lack of orders followed similar patterns in 2016 and 2017, which has now left all major classes of shipping with orderbooks that look incredibly thin compared to just a few years ago.

Source: Data courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

In a market experiencing steady 3% demand-side growth, something on average with major segments historically, an orderbook under 10% is very bullish for the future. LPG and LNG growth are surpassing that demand growth dramatically, making an even stronger case for those bull runs.

Again, just to put the boom and bust of vessel supply ordering into context, it was just 10 years ago that the global economic boom led to record dry bulk charter rates and resulted in a dry bulk orderbook of over 70% in terms of capacity. Tanker capacity on order approached the 50% mark around that same time.

Some may notice the LNG orderbook is much larger than others, and wonder if that presents a concern? The short answer is no. Robust LNG uptake and ton mile demand growth will more than absorb the incoming vessel supply. In fact, prior to a wave of orders in 2018, I was actually discussing a vessel shortfall in the segment, something the IEA later picked up on and featured in a report.

From Bust To Boom

Shipping stocks have been beaten down. Currently, many of our favorites trade at ludicrously low levels, which represent just a fraction of their NAV and have very promising FCF projections compared to current share prices.

While our focus is mostly on cash flow, this NAV discount cannot be ignored, especially in an improving environment.

Asset values have a direct correlation to the rates they earn.

So let's do a brief breakdown of the LPG segment to see just how this recent cycle is unfolding.

Lately, we have seen ton mile demand growth drastically outpace new vessel supply, which is a precondition for a market shift.

Source: Data courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

This was anticipated as LPG bottlenecks in the USA are resolved throughout 2019, creating the base for solid year-over-year gains.

Source: Data courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

An open arbitrage window which doesn't appear to be closing any time soon also added to this move. Typically short term, this arbitrage window appears to have staying power, and will play into the long-term structural bull market described in The Case For LPG Shipping's Bull Market.

This led to a spike in VLGC rates...

Source: VesselsValue

All of which began having an impact on asset values.

Source: Data courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Therefore, not only will we expect FCF to improve materially year over year going forward as rates strengthen (for companies with proper market exposure), but asset values which have been beaten down will also likely see some exciting gains, impacting all those who own vessels.

Remember, these vessels typically have fairly fixed operating costs and therefore a change in chartering rates, which compose the operating revenue side of the equation, will have a very material impact on earnings.

Over the next couple years, LPG export capacity will increase out of the US with most destinations representing long hauls, thereby significantly increasing ton miles traveled. This comes against a manageable vessel delivery schedule for 2019 - and a downright bullish one beyond that. Remember, these vessels typically take between 20 and 30 months to build - and the orderbook is just 10% in terms of capacity through 2021. Volume growth alone will likely surpass that with ton mile demand growth providing a healthy multiplier.

Therefore, the groundwork is set for a bullish cycle that could last a couple years or potentially longer, depending on how hard owners hit the shipyards over the coming months as positive sentiment builds.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this report provided the basic understanding for why many believe a structural market shift is taking place for some shipping segments.

The global orderbook is at two-decade-lows and with ordering staying very muted, the future looks bright for several segments in shipping.

Remember, larger vessels like VLCCs, ULCVs, LNGCs, etc. which have the greatest impact on cargo capacity supply take upwards of two years to build, often stretching into the three to four year mark, providing a great deal of visibility.

The concept of cyclicality is crucial for these macro forecasts, as is the reactionary nature of owners and others participating in this industry.

Investors who wish to participate in shipping would be wise to understand the factors creating this cyclicality and use the data to benefit from the ups and downs, or at the very least avoid pitfalls.

Already, Seeking Alpha readers have been updated on the LNG and LPG segments, where I see significant long-term potential.

But it doesn't stop there. Two other segments appear to be setting up for a potential bull run and I have my eye on yet another further out.

Finding Value With Value Investor's Edge A rising tide does indeed lift all boats on the water, but for shipping investments, that won't be the case. Each segment has a specific macro outlook, with some more promising than others. Additionally, in each segment there are various vessel classes with differing outlooks for both supply and demand. Furthermore, there are companies with different spot exposure, fleet profiles, and varying charter expiration dates (opening them up to a change in operating revenue). Over at Value Investor's Edge we have you covered, providing tools and research to help find the best value in shipping at any given time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: James Catlin collaborates with J Mintzmyer on a Marketplace service.