Safer Alternatives Still Our Focus

We voted to invest in two offerings, Exantas Capital Series C and Farmland Partners Series B, both of which are atypical for preferred issues.

Though the club struggles with strategic decisions because there's no distinctly right or distinctly wrong answer, we are learning to set our path based on our unique objectives.

We're trading dividend rate growth and the compounding benefit of dividend reinvesting for higher yield and safer value. Now, we must decide how much to invest in these alternatives.

My investment club opted to focus on building income and protecting value through safer alternatives in 2019. We are exploring opportunities in preferred shares.

We had a little change in our pocket goin' jing-a-ling-a-ling...

Between a limit order that wasn't likely to fill, recouping our original investment from one that doubled and a doubling of dues due to low attendance at the June meeting, my investment club had a little change in our pockets to spend In July. But, we had a strategic decision to make first about asset allocation and risk tolerance.

Sometimes we struggle with strategic decisions. I suspect it's because there's not a distinctly right or distinctly wrong answer when it comes to strategy.

Everyone is going to differ in terms of their financial objective, their tolerance for risk, their desire to avoid taxes and their general knowledge of, or interest in, the financial market. Some of them are going to want to beat the Joneses; others want to be the Joneses.”

We actually do a formidable job of not looking back at mistakes with regret. Thus, our struggle isn't really logical. Apparently, we are not the only ones.

But for most investors, risk tolerance is less about wonky statistics and more about emotions.”

The Back Story

When the market sold off and corrected in the fall of 2018, we realized our portfolio was not as bullet-proof as it could be. We opted to focus on building income and protecting value through safer alternatives in 2019. So, we waded into the preferred stock arena.

Preferred shares are assured a minimal value (the call price or par) at a specific future date (the call date). The dividend rate is fixed at the offering and may switch to a floating rate after the call date. The dividend can be cumulative or non-cumulative which defines whether the payment will be made should distributions be skipped. Most preferred stock is issued without a maturity date, that is it is perpetual.

In January, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) introduced its Series EE preferred (JPM.PC). It pays a dividend of $1.50 annually for a yield of 6% on par. It has a call date of March 1, 2024, and no maturity date. It is non-cumulative. Since the financial giant had been on our watch list for some time, the decision was made easily.

On February 26, 2019, Air Lease (AL) filed the prospectus to issue its first preferred stock, Series A (AL.PA). The rate is fixed-to-floating, fixed at 6.15% through the call date of March 15, 2024, and converts to a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus 3.65% afterward. It is perpetual without a maturity date and is non-cumulative. Air Lease had also been on our radar for some time. But, the yield on its common was just too thin even despite the dividend growth rate being quite aggressive. Thus, the preferred offering was truly a good fit for the club.

Then, based on advice to consider companies we were invested in already, the club opted to convert our common shares of People's United Financial (PBCT) to its Series A (PBCTP) preferred shares. The offering had actually commenced in late 2016. But, unlike many preferred stocks with call dates five years out, People's call date extends to December 15, 2026. The yield is fixed at 5.625% and will switch to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus 4.02% after the call date.

At this point, our toes were wet. The choices we'd made were on the tame side regarding yield. It was time to wade in up to the knees and explore some higher-yielding issues.

Seeking Alpha contributor Rida Morwa had highlighted the Series E (TNP.PE) and Series F (TNP.PF) preferred shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) in February. The Series E rate is fixed at 9.25% until the call date of May 28, 2027, and then converts to a floating rate of 3 month Libor plus 6.881%. The Series F rate is fixed at 9.50% until the call date of July 30, 2028, and then converts to a floating rate of 3 month Libor plus 6.54%. Both were trading below par.

Tsakos Energy Navigation provides shipping services for crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The industry was challenged in 2018. Tanker lease rates hit historic lows.

Still, Mr. Morwa presented a compelling case for upside. The industry is recovering. Tsakos is expanding its fleet. He expected the company's cash flow coverage for preferred dividends to strengthen through 2019. The factor that ultimately swayed the club was the insider ownership ratio.

TNP is essentially a family-owned company as the Tsakos family owns more than 60% of the common shares (approximately 53 million). The family also owns approximately 864,000 preferred stock. This aligns management very closely with shareholders and ensures that even the interests of the preferred shareholders is considered by the family.”

We voted to invest in the Series F shares. I couldn't help but wonder if the higher yield would whet our appetite for more. And yet, it was time to make a strategic decision before we invested further.

A Strategy Decision

Initially, the club's investing strategy was growth at a reasonable price (GARP). In 2016, we adopted a focus on income and began migrating toward a DGI (dividend growth investing) model. Yet, we didn't abandon our GARP investments. Now we're adding this hedging strategy.

Dividends on preferred stocks are typically greater than those on common stocks. But, they don't get increased annually. And, they are not reinvested automatically. So, we're trading dividend rate growth and the compounding benefit of DRIPping for higher yield and safer value. While we are boosting our annual income in the short term, that income will be set in the near term.

Our longer-term goals are built on dividend growth assumptions. In this regard, it's time to decide how much of the club's portfolio will be allocated to fixed income alternatives. The decision may mean updating the longer-term goals.

In late March, Mr. Morwa, recommended investors take a defensive position against the threat of an upcoming recession.

However our target is to reach a 50% allocation by year end 2019. The more allocation to fixed income the better as we head into a period of higher economic uncertainty.”

The club isn't positioned to hit 50% by the end of 2019. Still, setting a target percentage is reasonable and responsible.

I ran some numbers and presented scenarios to the club. In the models, our common stock segment yielded 3% and our preferred stock segment yielded 6%. I assumed all dividends were reinvested, both automatically for common and manually for preferred. I did not model the compounding benefit of quarterly dividend reinvestment though. I also assumed a meager 1% in share price appreciation.

It wasn't surprising that an allocation of 70% common and 30% preferred resulted in a higher portfolio value after five years than an allocation of 90% common and 10% preferred.

But, it was surprising when the share price appreciation percentage was upped to 1.5%. The 90%/10% scenario at 1.5% share price appreciation edged above the 70%/30% scenario at 1% share price appreciation. Thus, if one expects the market to continue to rise, aggressively buying preferred shares may curtail the portfolio's potential to reach its full value.

Initially, the decision on a target percentage stifled us. But, eventually, we compromised on a 20% allocation to preferred shares - a middle of the road decision that will buy time as the market shapes. The 20% will be based on investment cost.

Our Selections

Just in case we were charging ahead, I had readied five suggestions on high-yielding issues.

Exantas Capital Series C (XAN.PC), a cumulative issue with a fixed-to-floating rate of 8.625% through the call date of July 30, 2024, and conditionally converting to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.927%,

Sotherly Hotels Series D (SOHON), a cumulative issue with a fixed rate of 8.25% and a call date of April 18, 2024,

Global Partners Series A (GLP.PA), a cumulative issue with a fixed-to-floating rate of 9.75% through the call date of August 15, 2023, converting to 3 month LIBOR plus 6.774%,

CAI International Series B (CAI.PB), a cumulative issue with a fixed-to-floating rate of 8.5% through the call date of August 15, 2023, converting to 3 month LIBOR plus 5.82%, and

MTBCA (MTBCP), a cumulative issue with a fixed rate of 11% paying monthly with a call date of November 4, 2020.

Of the five, we were only familiar with one company. CAI International (CAI) had been on the club's watch list for years. But, we hadn't invested because it didn't pay a dividend on its common shares. Since our most recent investment was in a shipping company, we explored the less familiar options.

Because we are a partnership ourselves, waiting to receive K-1s from other partnerships before the club issues its own K-1s inconveniently delays tax filing for individual members. Thus, we've been avoiding adding more partnerships. I doubted the club would consider Global Partners (GLP) attractive for that reason alone. But, I did wonder if the high yield would be considered a worthy enough offset to the inconvenience. It wasn't.

The initial reason we waded into the preferred stock arena was the near-term threat of a challenging and uncertain economic environment. An investment in Sotherly (SOHO) seemed inconsistent with that motivator. Sotherly focuses on upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the South. We simply viewed it as a riskier option in an uncertain economy.

MTBC (MTBC) offered the least runway until the call date. As well, it is trading well above par. We found its business model and acquisition growth strategy alluring. In April, Seeking Alpha reader cabraham32 re-posted this rationalization from the Stocktwits board for naysayers concerned about the high rate on the preferred shares.

“You know, I'm tired of seeing the argument in MTBC about "how the preferreds are sucking life out of the company and keeping it down." That could not be further away from the truth. You have a Harvard grad at the finance helm and everybody thinks they know better. Let me tell you a small piece of why the preferreds are superior. Because when your strategy is acquisitions, you MUST HAVE a funding instrument that you can tap anytime on a whim and all the metrics are known to you. They have a fixed payment on a preferred share offering that basically trades as a baby bond. That bond pays 11% REGARDLESS of where it's traded it and it is ALWAYS oversubcribed to when they do an offering on it. Acquisitions in this space come up VERY OFTEN and when opportunities arise, you can't be tapping the common shares for money when they trade between $3.75 and $5.75 in market swings and with a low float when you NEED TO MOVE on an acquisition ASAP. Not one bit, that's ridiculous. Not only is your money constantly changing metrics on how much you can tap and for what price, when your money isn't fixed you can't determine if the ROI or the metrics of an acquisition target make sense. For example, if a juicy acquisition comes up but the SP is at 4.25, and diluting drops the price and upsets shareholders... then you run the math on getting capital at 4.25. but that changes at 4.50 and changes again at $5... it's ever moving.. but the preferreds shares sit there like a rock, back to baby bond. What Korn has done is give himself a benchmark to measure all future material moves on and it is a CONSTANT.How can you keep an acquisition machine strategy fueled when your equity source is never constant? The metrics would change hourly... you can't do that while you are researching new targets and negotiating million dollar deals, even tens of millions. That' s ludicrous and a great way to fail. This company has proven time and time again that acquisitions into heavy profitability and an insane growth rate and ROI is their play and they are DAMN GOOD AT IT."

Nonetheless, the club shied away from the nearing call date of the preferred shares and the offshore labor force in the business model.

That left only Exantas Capital (XAN) on the table and the club did not warm quickly to it. There were two factors that ultimately tipped the scale to its favor. First, the company's loan balances are concentrated in multifamily properties.

A CNBC segment on millennials and apartment rental demand was ringing in some of our ears.

“Demand for rental apartments in and near cities across America is soaring, just when most thought it wouldn’t be.Solid economic growth is encouraging new household formation, and rentals are capturing a sizable share of the resulting housing demand.”

Second, the conditional factor for the conversion to a floating rate after July 30, 2024, provided a solid rate base we just could not bypass.

“From, and including, July 30, 2024 and thereafter, we will pay cumulative distributions on the Series C Preferred Stock at a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR (as defined herein) as calculated on each applicable date of determination (as defined herein) plus a spread of 5.927% per annum based on the $25.00 liquidation preference, provided that such floating rate shall not be less than the initial rate of 8.625% at any date of determination.” (emphasis added)

So, the floating rate will never fall below the initial fixed rate. Such an offering is rare.

Another rare offering is the Series B issue (FPI.PB) from Farmland Partners (FPI). It is a cumulative fixed rate offering of 6% with a call date of October 1, 2021. However, on September 30, 2024, the fixed rate increases 67% to 10%.

On and after September 30, 2024, in lieu of the prior dividend rate, a dividend rate of 10.00% per annum will be paid on the initial liquidation preference per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock plus the FVA Amount, if any.”

This issue also has an atypical redemption value.

The redemption price of the Series B Participating Preferred Stock may exceed the price at which such stock was issued (we refer to such excess as a "redemption premium") as the redemption price takes into account the liquidation preference (including the FVA Amount).” (emphasis added)

FVA is defined as Farmland Value Appreciation.

Farmland value appreciation, or FVA, for the Series B Participating Preferred Stock represents the cumulative change, from the 2017 estimated average value per acre of farmland in the 17 states in which we own farmland, weighted by the percentage of the total unaudited book value of our properties held in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017, or the Weighting Factor."

The value per acre of farmland is gathered from “the annual agricultural Land Values summary, or Land Value Report, released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS, the Agricultural Statistics Board, or ASB, and the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA”.

The first FVA factor and FVA amount were set in August, 2018.

“Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the twelve months ending September 30, 2018 is 1.65%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 0.83% and an FVA Amount of $0.21.”

FVA will be calculated annually until 2024.

On September 30, 2024, the FVA Amount will become fixed (based on the FVA Amount calculated based on the 2024 Land Value Report) and cease to accrue.”

The preferred stock is also eligible for conversion to common shares.

After September 30, 2021, we may convert all, but not less than all, of the shares of Series B Participating Preferred Stock into shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share, or our common stock, using a conversion ratio per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock equal to (I) the sum of (A) the initial liquidation preference, (B) the FVA Amount (if such amount is positive), (C) if the conversion occurs prior to September 30, 2024, the Premium Amount (if applicable and if such amount is positive) and (D) any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the conversion date (to occur on the fourth business day following the notice of conversion), divided by (II) the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price, or the VWAP, of our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, as reported by Bloomberg Business News, if available, on the date the notice of conversion is issued.”

A 60 Minutes episode highlighting a Kentucky entrepreneur building high tech greenhouses was fresh on some club members' minds. Food production is essential. And, farming, as a career, is undergoing stark changes. The potential in Farmland's business struck a chord.

Source

In addition to the investments mentioned above, we decided to convert our common shares of Duke Energy (DUK) to its recently issued Series A preferred (OTCPK:DUEKL). It yields 5.75% and has a call date of June 15, 2024. There is no maturity date and it is cumulative.

Calling High-Yielders

On the quest for high-yielding preferred stocks, it's a fair warning that shares are more likely to be called.

Some individual investors rely on the dividends from preferred stocks as income replacement. In those cases, their goals are often a steady and stable flow. These investors tend to be disinterested in options likely to be called.

But, my investment club does not yet fall into this category. Our dividends will continue to be reinvested to grow our portfolio. We probably won't be dissuaded from a high-yielder based on the increased likelihood of it getting called.

Summary

Now, with seven investments in preferred shares, our portfolio allocation is 84.5% common and 15.5% preferred when based on investment cost. The yield on cost on the seven investments is 6.72%. However, by year-end, the income from our preferred shares will contribute approximately 18.3% of our total annual income.

To get to our newly-decided target of 20%, my investment club will continue to pursue preferred stock offerings in 2019. As well, we'll continue to hone and shape our strategy. We don't intend to react to each market bump. But, with each decision-making exercise, we do build a little more knowledge and a tad more confidence. And, we're getting more and more comfortable with carving our own path.

So, when that change in our pocket starts going jing-a-ling-a-ling, it'll be sweet music rather than an unnerving clanging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.PC, PBCTP, AL.PA, TNP.PF, FPI.PB, XAN.PC, DUK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns common shares in DUK and preferred shares in JPM.PC, AL.PA, PBCTP, DUEKL, TNP.PF, FPI.PB and XAN.PC.