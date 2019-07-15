JMF: A Way To Bet On Midstream Growth, Although Past Performance Disappoints

As I have pointed out in various past articles, one of the best asset classes for income-focused investors to include in their portfolios is master limited partnerships. This stems from the fact that these entities typically pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flows to investors in the form of distributions, and in many cases, the investor is able to collect this money in a tax-advantaged manner. However, it can be difficult for an investor to pick and choose among all of the various partnerships available when trying to decide which partnership deserves inclusion in their portfolios. Fortunately, there are some funds available that are designed to make this process as painless as possible and allow you to add a diversified, professionally managed collection of partnerships to your portfolio with one easy trade. One such fund is the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of tax-advantaged total return. In order to achieve this objective, JMF invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. This is quite similar to the strategy used by most MLP funds. Indeed, since there are only a handful of MLPs out there that are not in the energy sector, these funds are pretty much forced to invest in the energy sector by necessity. One thing that sets JMF apart from other MLP funds, though, is the fact that the fund advertises its use of various hedging strategies. We will discuss what these strategies are and the potential implications of this later in this article.

One thing that I noticed is that JMF's largest positions are very different from most midstream MLP funds. With that said though, the holdings are still likely to be familiar to anyone that follows the industry. Here are the largest positions in the fund:

Source: Nuveen Investments

Almost every other MLP closed-end fund that I have discussed on Seeking Alpha over the past few months had Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) as its largest position. However, that company is nowhere to be found here. Instead, what we have is an array of smaller and less-followed partnerships that are rarely seen in other funds. This could actually prove to be desirable to investors that have money in other MLP funds, due to the fact that it can help you avoid concentration risk. Concentration risk is something that comes about due to the fact that many funds have very similar holdings. For example, you may have heard the adage that "nobody ever got fired for holding Proctor & Gamble (PG)," which refers to the phenomenon of fund managers acting with a herd mentality. The result of this for investors is that you may think that you have a diversified portfolio because you are invested in multiple funds, but actually you do not because the funds all hold the same things. As JMF actually does have different assets than other MLP funds, adding it to a portfolio alongside another fund can help you achieve true diversity.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of a fund's assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the concern here is that some event could occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not, and if this asset is too heavily weighted, then it could drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are seven assets in JMF's portfolio that individually account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets, one of which, Energy Transfer (ET), has a weighting more than double that. Thus, investors should keep in mind that they are fairly heavily exposed to just a handful of stocks here.

Earlier in this article, I mentioned that JMF engages in various hedging techniques. At first, one might expect that the fund is selling options against its portfolio, like the BlackRock closed-end funds do, as a way to boost yield. That is not the case here. In fact, what JMF is actually doing is using interest rate swaps to protect itself against rising interest rates. This is necessary because JMF uses leverage as a way to boost its yield, and therefore, rising interest rates would cause the servicing payments on this leverage to eat up a greater portion of the money that the fund brings in from its investments. This situation could force the fund to cut its distribution, which is something that no investor wants. Through the use of swaps, JMF is able to artificially keep the cost of its leverage at a certain level, no matter what interest rates actually do. As of February 28, 2019 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund held 94.5 million swaps, locking in its borrowing rate at 1.96875%. These swaps do not expire until 2027, so it is a reasonably safe bet that the fund still has them. Also, note how low this borrowing rate is. It is lower than the Fed Funds rate today, so it appears that JMF is getting very cheap leverage thanks to these hedges. In fact, the fund has an average cost of leverage of 3.43%, but this is still very low.

This use of leverage is something that many closed-end funds do in order to boost their returns. As long as the assets that are being bought with the borrowed money deliver a higher return than what is paid in interest, this works quite well. When we consider that every partnership in JMF's portfolio has a higher yield than its aforementioned borrowing rate, we can conclude that this is the case. Of course, leverage is a doubled-edged sword, and it amplifies losses as well as gains, so we need to ensure that the fund does not borrow so much money that a sudden reversal in the market will cause it to run into financial trouble. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case right now. as the total amount of outstanding debt is 27.96%, which is a reasonably conservative level that should allow for both juicing returns and allow it to weather through market weakness without too many problems.

Why Invest In Midstream MLPs

As all of the companies in which JMF is invested are midstream MLPs, we should take a few minutes and discuss why an investor would want to have these entities in their portfolio at all. First, let us define what a midstream company is. Basically, these are the companies that transport, store, and perform wholesale marketing of oil and natural gas. In many cases, these firms also process natural gas in order to remove the impurities and make it ready to be used - but that is, strictly speaking, not a midstream function.

The case for midstream companies in general comes from the fact that the production of oil and natural gas is expected to surge in the United States over the coming years. Midstream companies stand to benefit from this due to the fact that they will be the firms that carry this new production to the market, where it can be sold. As we can see here, the International Energy Agency expects the production of oil and natural gas to roughly double over the 2010-2030 period, with a good portion of this growth to come in the next ten years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

As midstream companies do not produce any oil and gas themselves, they will not directly benefit from this. However, for the most part their business model results in increasing cash flow as volume increases. This is one of the reasons why we have been seeing various companies in the industry report strong distributable cash flow growth in recent quarters. As production across the industry continues to grow, as the IEA is projecting, this growth streak should continue.

Of course, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure have a limited capacity of resources that they can carry. Thus, in order for this growth story to play out the companies in the industry will need to add more capacity. This is exactly what has been happening. For example, as I discussed in a recent article, Plains All-American Pipeline (PAA) and Phillips 66 (PSX) are currently working to bring the massive Red Oak Pipeline on-line. We have also seen Kinder Morgan (KMI), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), DCP Midstream (DCP), and others begin projects over the past year or two to expand their infrastructure in order to provide their customers with the transportation capacity that they need. The nice thing about this infrastructure expansion is that the firms are not doing this on a speculative basis. Instead, they are securing contracts from their customers to use the infrastructure before construction begins. This ensures that these firms are not spending money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use, as well as effectively guaranteeing them a positive return on their investment.

Ultimately, the growth generated by these new projects coming on-line could allow the midstream companies constructing them to boost distributions. If that proves to be the case, then this could be passed through to the owners of the fund.

Distributions

As midstream companies, and especially master limited partnerships, deliver a significant portion of their returns to their investors through distributions, one might expect JMF to boast a sizable distribution as well. This is indeed the case, as JMF pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share, which works out to $1.00 annually. This gives the fund a rather impressive 10.66% yield at the current price of $9.38. This is relatively in line with what many other MLP funds offer.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that JMF has a history of paying out a large amount of money that is classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not generating enough income from its investments to cover its distribution, and is therefore returning an investor's own money back to them. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains or the distribution of money received from partnerships. This second item makes up a large proportion of the overall investment thesis for the fund, so it is likely that this is responsible for at least some of the return of capital that we see. The important thing is whether or not the distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value, as this is what tells us whether or not the fund is actually earning its distributions. As we can see here, over the past year, the fund's net asset value has been largely flat, notwithstanding the troubles in the fourth quarter of last year that caused everything to decline:

Source: Morningstar

The takeaway from this is that the fund probably can afford its distributions, although it has it has had to cut them twice in the past year due to distribution cuts from the partnerships that it is invested in so that they can strengthen their own balance sheets. This is something that I have discussed in various past articles that revolves around MLPs trying to reduce their reliance on the capital markets and become financially self-sufficient.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to ensure sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like JMF, the usual way to value it is by using net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets that it holds minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that investors in the fund would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. Fortunately, this is the case right now. As of July 11, 2019 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund had a net asset value of $10.24 per share. However, it currently trades for $9.38 per share, or an 8.40% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly appealing price to pay for it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, midstream MLPs are well-positioned to deliver growth over the next few years as the American energy story continues to play out. The Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is just one way that investors can play this story and collect a very high distribution yield at the same time. It also has a very different portfolio than most other MLP funds, so you can use it as a way to diversify a portfolio containing other funds. The fact that the fund has had two distribution cuts since 2017 is rather disheartening though, even if it was due to companies in the industry shoring up their balance sheets. Overall, I will say that there are some things to like here, but I walked away feeling less than impressed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.