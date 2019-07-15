Obsidian Energy's Outlook After Its Peace River Divestiture

Obsidian probably needs to either demonstrate an ability to grow production by a decent amount within cash flow or significantly reduce its debt with further divestitures.

Debt to EBITDA ratios look to be in compliance with its credit facility covenants for 2020.

Obsidian Energy's (OBE) stock has continued to slide after its reverse split despite the recent rebound in oil prices. It appears to be fairly cheap, with an enterprise value of just over 3x its projected forward year (post Peace River Oil Partnership divestiture) EBITDAX at strip prices, while managing to sell its Peace River assets for a multiple that was around double that. However, it is also a bit more leveraged than ideal in the current environment and investor confidence in the company appears fairly shaky at the moment.

Obsidian typically reports in Canadian dollars, but this report uses US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Peace River Oil Partnership Sale

Obsidian's sale of its 55% working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership [PROP] for $97 million CAD ($74 million USD) appears to be a fairly good deal for it in the current environment. At forward year strip prices now, this asset may have generated around $12 million USD EBITDA for Obsidian. The sale price is around 6.2x EBITDAX, which is around double the 3.1x EBITDAX enterprise value that Obsidian appears to be trading for now (excluding PROP).

Source: Obsidian Energy

Outlook After The Sale

I have attempted to model what Obsidian's financials would look like at forward year strip prices, post PROP sale. Obsidian would have approximately 23,000 BOEPD in production going forward, and no heavy oil production anymore. At forward year strip prices (realising around $50 USD for its light oil when WTI is close to $60 USD), Obsidian would generate around $266 million USD in revenue.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 5,295,500 $45.00 $238 Natural Gas [MCF] 18,615,000 $1.50 $28 Total Revenue $266

This results in a projection of $122 million USD EBITDA for Obsidian in the current market environment.

$ Million USD Revenue $266 Less: Operating Expense $90 Less: Transportation $19 Less: Royalties $20 Less: Cash G&A $15 EBITDA $122

Notes On Debt

Obsidian has been looking to issue up to $100 million USD in unsecured bonds to refinance its $48 million USD in existing secured notes and give it some additional funds for general corporate purposes.

This would likely give it additional room under its credit facility, as its secured notes are subtracted from the credit facility borrowing base to determine availability. As well, its secured (senior) debt covenant returns to 3.0x adjusted EBITDA in 2020, while its total debt needs to be 4.0x adjusted EBITDA or less then.

At the end of 2019, Obsidian's total net debt may end up being around $300 million USD (including the proceeds from its Peace River sale) while its secured debt would be around $200 million USD if it issues $100 million in unsecured bonds. Obsidian's secured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio may end up at around 1.6x (based on $122 million USD EBITDA) and its total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio may be around 2.5x based on forward oil and gas prices, so it would be comfortably in compliance.

If it can't issue unsecured notes, it would be left with secured debt equal to around 2.5x adjusted EBITDA, which is still in compliance, but there would be a more modest ability to handle lower oil and gas prices.

Although Obsidian's leverage isn't tremendously high, it does have a large amount of credit facility debt, which could make it challenging to issue unsecured debt at a reasonable interest rate. If Obsidian does manage to issue unsecured bonds, the interest rate would likely be at least in the high single digits.

Valuation

With $300 million USD in net debt and $78 million USD in market cap at $1.07 USD per share (with 73 million shares after the reverse split), Obsidian's enterprise value is around $378 million USD. This is only 3.1x its projected EBITDA based on forward year strip prices, and assuming that it maintains production at 23,000 BOEPD.

Obsidian's shares appear quite cheap at the moment, although investor confidence in the company also appears to be pretty low; so it is also hard to say when it will bottom out.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy appears to be in decent shape with its debt to EBITDA covenants after its Peace River Oil Partnership divestiture. However, investor confidence in the company appears shaky after its reverse split and with the company continuing to shrink through divestitures, and generally lacking production growth otherwise.

The catalyst for an improved share price is likely either demonstrated production growth through efficient investments in the Cardium or selling more assets at a favorable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.