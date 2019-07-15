Retail Is Not Dead Yet, At Least When It Comes To REITs, With Brad Thomas (Podcast)

REITs as a whole have had a good year so far, but there are some signs of trouble lurking below the surface.

Brad Thomas of iREIT on Alpha says there are still investment opportunities to be found in retail-focused REITs.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Brad Thomas of iREIT on Alpha becomes one of the first repeat guests of the Marketplace Roundtable podcast, discussing his focus on the REIT sector in a wide-ranging conversation.

The retail sector attracted initial focus. Somewhat surprisingly considering the "retailpocalypse" that has taken hold in much of the developed world, Thomas still sees buying opportunities among retail-focused REITs. "We think there's opportunity in retail because of the mispricings that exist," he said.

It comes down to the quality of the portfolio. "What are the tenants of the portfolio?" Recession-resistant tenants like grocery stores and discount outlets can be high quality. So can malls that maintain productive sales-per-square-foot metrics. Perhaps even more important is the way a company manages its balance sheet and uses its cash on hand and leverage to generate growth.

Still, there has certainly been overbuilding in the U.S. Thomas admits surprise at the disappearance of some retail companies in recent years and investors need to tread carefully. There is a "paradigm shift" facing department stores for example. "We're definitely going to see more pain ahead...for some of the department stores out there."

The key for Thomas is to stay away from chasing yield and focus on principal preservation. "High yield is great, but you've got to make sure that yield is sustainable and can grow over time." A number of iREIT's portfolios focus on "durable" REITs that may not be high-yielding, but have excellent prospects for yield growth. This is particularly important as the prospects of a recession become closer.

While Thomas' team expects the recession to be on the shallow side, the need to focus on high quality companies is still imperative. Data centers, cell towers, and logistics have done well and this can be expected to continue in the near term.

2019 has been a good year for REITs and "valuations are getting a little frothy in certain sectors." As a result there may be a need to trim some of the "winners" and reallocate capital.

Topics Covered

3:30 - The outlook for retail and why Brad "didn't run from retail"

4:30 - Why he recently upgraded Taubman Centers to a "strong buy"

9:10 - The "paradigm shift" facing department stores

11:20 - Shopping centers and malls face consolidation

13:00 - How to make intelligent investment decisions

16:30 - The lodging and hotel sector is risky

20:45 - The need to maintain adequate diversification and a level of cash to take advantage of opportunities

25:00 - Longer-term contracts are attractive and healthcare "is coming back"

28:50 - International REITs

31:40 - Favorite ideas: IRM, SKT

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Brad Thomas is long SKT, IRM, KIM, TCO, BPR, SPG, NETL.

Nathaniel Baker has no positions in any companies mentioned on the podcast.