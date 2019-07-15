The Many Flavors Of Value Investing In 2019

This is leading to finding value in some obvious places - large-cap tech, for example - but also further flung spots like foreign markets and, yes, financials.

Our panel's views on the market and the way they are approaching all-time highs suggests value remains in the eye of the beholder.

By Daniel Shvartsman

The first half of 2019 saw a lot of green in the markets, as broader indices recovered from the brief bear market in the second half of 2018 and returned to new heights. Despite that, the wall of worry continued to grow, even if the specific concerns changed. Instead of a rising rate environment, expectations have shifted to a possible rate cut even with good job numbers. Geopolitical flashpoints have (re-)emerged in Venezuela, Iran, and in the ongoing China-US trade conflict. European economic growth appears to be slowing, and nobody's quite sure where we are in the US cycle. Oh, and another presidential election cycle is beginning.

So what to make of this all? We decided to take the temperature of the markets with a midyear Marketplace Roundtable. We asked our Seeking Alpha Marketplace contributors - authors who run investing services and provide ideas and guidance to members about how to think about the markets or at least certain parts of it - to share their views on the current climate and how they're positioning as a result.

Over 55 authors participated in our survey. We've grouped their responses into several categories, ranging from tech to commodities, biotech to dividends and income investing. We're going to share their responses in those grouped categories over the coming week or so. Each discussion will have two common questions about the market as a whole, two sector-specific questions, and a round of current favorite ideas. We hope you enjoy the discussion, and welcome you to join with comments on these issues or on any key points that didn't come up, or follow-up questions.

Today's edition covers value investing, which remains as heterodox and diverse as ever in 2019. Here's our panel:

Coming into 2019, markets had a degree of doubt about the trade war, the direction of the Fed, and our place in the economic cycle. That doubt seemed priced in. We're around all-time highs now, 25% up from lows - is the market doubt resolved?

Andres Cardenal: I would say that there are still plenty of uncertainty drivers in the market - economic growth is slowing down all over the world, tensions with China in areas such as IP will be a long-lasting discussion, and monetary policy is in a transition phase. This is actually a good thing, since negative sentiment keeps money on the sidelines and provides the fuel for rising prices. The time to sell is generally when most investors are optimistic and the consensus is bullish.

Chris Lau: The market could conceivably rise another 25%. Even after the U.S. slapped punitive tariffs against China, raising prices for Americans, the Fed will still cut rates. On Jan 1, 2019, markets thought rates would keep going up. Either way, keep your eyes on beaten down stocks on sale instead of guessing on the market's direction.

Dining Stocks Online: Market sentiment has definitely rebounded completely from the fourth quarter of 2018. Most of the potential positives are now priced in, which limits further upside. Investors should be wary, as the risk/reward balance is no longer tilted in the direction of long-positioned investors.

Fred Piard: At the end of June, the AAII sentiment was neutral with a bearish inclination. The short interest in stocks has been increasing in the second half of June. It seems the "crowd" and the "smart money" are still both in doubt.

Michael Boyd: The flip flop on the Federal Reserve has been the primary driver of stronger equity markets. There is no doubt in my mind that if Jerome Powell had not capitulated on the rate hike schedule that we'd be materially lower than where we are now. The question that should be asked is "Why has the Fed changed course?" If you believe the private bank is truly data dependent, then the answer is a simple one: data has soured. We see that in ISM Manufacturing rolling over, we see that in unemployment figures. History repeats itself and investors likely remember years ago when "bad news is good news" when it comes to Fed policy. At what point does bad news become actual bad news?

Ruerd Heeg: I am surprised this fairy tale has not come to an end yet. Valuations in the US are now extremely high. I do not think that is sustainable. So my market doubts have not been resolved yet. Moreover compared to 5 years ago there are fewer and fewer analysts telling us the market will go much higher. I expect some kind of unpredictable event causing US stocks to go down again.

Fear & Greed Trader: Yes - in my view the doubts were overstated.

Trapping Value: The market is still climbing a wall of worry. We went in heavily short in May, but towards the end of May, something changed. We were seeing persistent negative sentiment and just no breakdown in the indices. We were seeing huge outflows from equities and again the indices held up far better than we thought. So we made a tactical decision in our portfolios on May 23, to cover all short positions and go 100% long. We think there is more upside here as investors abandon 2% yielding Treasuries and return to equities.

David Trainer: On the surface, the economy appears strong. However, when we dig below the surface, we find that corporate profits are not as healthy as reported. This finding increases market risk and does not appear to be factored into current prices. Specifically, when we analyzed fully-adjusted economic earnings, we found that after tax cuts were removed, economic earnings actually declined by 2% YoY. Only two sectors (Technology and Energy) managed to show any significant improvement in economic earnings (without tax cuts), even as eight of 11 sectors reported rising GAAP profits. This disconnect means that except for a few highly profitable firms, most stocks are at serious risk of major declines should the market’s mood turn sour.

JD Henning: "Doubt is the origin of wisdom" ~ Augustine of Hippo. In the last 60 years the S&P 500 has only ever exceeded 30% three times: 1975, 31.6%; 1995, 34%; and 1997, 31%. Currently the S&P 500 is on a trajectory we have not seen since 1958 when the index gained over 38%. I submit that this incredible performance emerges in part from the highest levels of stock buybacks ever recorded, at a pace more than $18 billion ahead of 2018 when buybacks beat the previous record by an astounding $217.3 billion. As stock prices surge, more investment capital follows. ETF inflows in June surged to $63.8 billion, only slightly behind the all-time record January 2018 inflows. The divergence between earnings and high rates of return are growing. Be wise.

WG Investment Research: Most investors that I have recently spoken to still doubt this market. They struggle to find attractive investments in today’s environment and they are concerned about the near-term prospects of the market, especially after factoring in the ongoing trade war and where they see us being in the economic cycle. Equities have been pretty resilient through the ups and downs that have been largely created by Washington (i.e., not just our president) but, in my opinion, there are real concerns that need to be considered even in what seems to be a promising backdrop. For example, I do not believe that the real possibility of an unresolved trade war with China is priced into the market.

Value Digger: A strong non-farm payrolls report was one of the factors that gave a boost to the market lately because it showed that the economy remains resilient with companies confident enough to continue hiring. Additionally, the Fed will most likely cut rates this year and I expect the U.S.-China trade war to come to an end in the second half of this year, which adds two more parameters to the bullish mix. Nevertheless, I believe that the market doubt is not resolved, so I continue to suggest a cautious approach due to some recent relatively weak macro developments such as PMI data, the inverted yield curve etc.

Joseph L. Shaefer: I certainly hope not. Markets that climb a wall of worry create the best gains. The most dangerous time for stock markets is when there is no doubt; that means that most everyone has thrown caution to the winds and is now long the market. One reason for prudence remains. Yes, the market is up 25% from the lows for the first thus far in 2019; that is great. However, at the end of the first three quarters in 2018 it was up 8.0%, yet finished the year down 7.5% (plunging 14.3% in the 12 weeks ending December 31, 2018.) A longer memory than 6 months is essential for successful investment management. Fortune favors the prudent and watchful!

Lejun James Shao: Buying on fear. The worst is over now. Based on data from FactSet that US corporate earnings growth will re-accelerate in the second half this year, I believe that S&P 500 will close 2019 at around 3,120 - 3,200 level.

What in your sector has changed in the first half of 2019, or what has your attention as you're researching positions?

Andres Cardenal: Growth stocks and high quality stocks have done really well, while small caps and value stocks are underperforming. It will be interesting to watch relative performance, since market rotation can provide plenty of opportunities once a particular sector starts outperforming.

Chris Lau: We thought the drug store, drug manufacturing, and biotechnology sector would recover by now. But the government's consideration for healthcare for all and demands for lower drug prices are hurting the sector. Look at UnitedHealth (UNH), Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS).

Dining Stocks Online: The pace of M&A activity in the restaurant sector continues, even accelerating as activists target poorly performing, cash flow generating chains. While sentiment is not overwhelmingly positive within the sector right now, we see activist activity as a potential catalyst when dealing with cheap stocks in the restaurant space.

Fred Piard: A part of my portfolio is based on value-oriented quantitative models. My research in 2019 has not been about changing models, but about risk management and testing new macro indicators. My subscribers have already access to them, and you can expect some research results in free-access articles.

Michael Boyd: I think the rollover in China, whether you blame that on naturally tougher comps or trade concerns, has brought renewed skepticism on overseas-sourced revenue. Asian economies in general have not done well of late. I've avoided Asia for some time but am actually starting to get more interesting there today on a relative basis. Beijing has plenty of stimulus options on the table.

Ruerd Heeg: Recently several value investors mentioned differences in valuations between expensive growth stocks and value stocks have increased. I think that is true, within the US but also between different geographic markets. This happened also just before the dotcom crash. If history repeats now could be a good time to start value investing. Anyway, what I keep doing is researching the cheapest stocks, with several strategies based on quantitative rankings.

Fear & Greed Trader: I remain focused on what is working - Tech, Consumer Discretionary, and now look to Healthcare for opportunity.

David Trainer: We’re always looking to exploit our analytical advantage to identify value and value traps. Traditional metrics such as P/E ratios, return on equity, debt-to-equity and price-to-book, are flawed. We focus on more comprehensively analyzing profits and valuation based on our proprietary footnotes analysis. Our measures of return on invested capital and price to economic book value give us an edge when it comes to finding good long and short ideas.

JD Henning: The Fed has my attention while it is still aggressively engaged in quantitative tightening (QT) even as the markets are focused on an interest rate cut at the July 30 meeting. As the events last October showed, the market reacted very badly when the Fed first reached its monthly cap of $50 billion in asset unwinding and strained market liquidity through December. Now $3.81 trillion remain on the Fed's balance sheet and the latest rolloff of treasuries and MBS of $34 billion in June demonstrate they are keeping their aggressive rolloff schedule through 2019. Just as the quantitative easing (QE) programs from 2008 to 2015 added trillions in financial liquidity to bolster markets, the current reduction of $687 billion from peak-QE is likely to have either an inverse linear or a threshold breaking impact on the markets the further the balance sheet is reduced. Related to this, volatility in 2018 spiked under QT with 20 different days where the S&P 500 moved +/- more than 2% at a frequency double any prior year from 2012 under the low volatility QE program. Through 2019 we have only had 4 days of +/- 2% moves on the S&P 500, and for now remain well below the level last year since the QT program began in earnest. While the expected July rate cut may help fuel the record stock buyback binge with lower interest rates, the amount of liquidity the Fed continues to drain from their balance sheet may catch up to markets at a critical time. Watching how these forces affect the markets will be an important factor behind the market sustaining new highs.

WG Investment Research: Investor sentiment. I have been positioning my portfolio((s)) for a muted market for at least the last year but it turns out that I have been early with my call (yes, wrong). It is, however, hard to deny the fact that the current bull market appears to long in the tooth and, in my opinion, a broader market pullback is not only due but it is also necessary. The U.S. economy is solid, if you look past the noise being created by Washington, but I believe that a 5%-10% correction would be healthy and would actually create some very attractive long-term buying opportunities. So, I am paying close attention to sentiment (for both the broader market and for the specific companies) when researching new positions. Moreover, I plan to stay defensive through 2019/2020.

Value Digger: My research team and I focus on five sectors (i.e. industrial, consumer goods, healthcare, mining, energy) and therefore, it's not easy to briefly mention what has changed in these sectors in H1 2019 primarily because of two reasons. First, each sector is subject to its own characteristics, considerations and risks. Second, each sector is divided into sub-sectors with different parameters. For instance, the mining sector consists of a bunch of sub-sectors (i.e. gold/silver, base metals, lithium, cobalt etc.). However, all the aforementioned five sectors share one thing in common. They still host companies with a gross mismatch between what their stock trades for and what it's actually worth, which usually translates into excellent long and short ideas. When it comes to our long picks, we always want to buy a stock with a big margin of safety. The margin of safety is the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and the price you pay for it. When it comes to our short ideas, we focus on highly leveraged names, bubbles and fad stocks.

Joseph L. Shaefer: I have no single sector – nor even a single asset class. Academia has now proven what smart investors have known all along: “to every thing there is a season.” Sometimes real assets versus paper, sometimes bonds over stocks, sometimes one sector or industry over another. What has my attention is not researching positions but rather researching the broad market and its many sectors. Right now I am moving more into income rather than “concept,” resistance to decline over the next hot thing, and companies that provide a compelling value no matter the zigs and zags of the market.



How are you positioning for the back half of the year and into 2020, and why?

Andres Cardenal: US stocks are relatively expensive in general, but there are plenty of attractive opportunities in technology, software, semiconductors and genomics. In addition to this, international stocks are comparatively undervalued. In simple terms, I'm betting on technology, software, semis, genomics, and international stocks.

Chris Lau: My DIY Value Investing model held 1/4 cash. We will enter positions in discounted sectors because rate cuts and ongoing hopes of some trade deal will drive stock valuations higher. This includes the healthcare sector, basic materials, and technology stocks left out of the rally

Dining Stocks Online: We are positioned as we always are; focused on relatively cheap stocks with solid fundamentals and rather healthy balance sheet. That mix should work well over the long haul, regardless of near-term market dynamics.

Fred Piard: I will take the market as it comes week by week and make decisions based on data. I plan to continue with my quantitative models in the dynamic part of my portfolio. In my long-term holdings (mostly real estate ETFs, dividend ETFs and precious metal funds) I may occasionally trade partial positions to improve my average cost. Most important: I keep some cash.

Michael Boyd: After having been quite long off of January, I'm leaning more cash and on the short side than I have been in the past. The sectors that do well relatively if we are in fact late cycle (consumer staples, utilities), while they have underperformed in 2019, are still pretty crowded in my opinion and healthcare remains a tough sell given the Democratic party planks heading into the election. I'd much rather be short select companies in select end markets rather than buy into overbought conditions.

Ruerd Heeg: I invest in extremely cheap stocks based on a good mix of fundamental metrics, and in somewhat less cheap and more trustworthy companies with better earnings quality and asset allocation. I keep doing this, because I do not think it pays off trying to time the market. There is one exception however, which is my Tesla short. This company is suffering from low margins, high losses and a lack of cash. Therefore I think we will see a much lower Tesla stock price within a year and probably already within a couple of months. BTW, that could cause many other stocks to go down as well.

Fear & Greed Trader: Until the long-term bullish trend decidedly changes I remain positioned with a bullish bias.

Trapping Value: Everyone is on recession watch and that is something we are not taking our eyes off. But the incoming data including the cycle peak for new home sales tells us that the recession is not coming till middle of 2020 at the earliest. We are biasing towards small caps which have lagged the rally and expect them to catch up.

David Trainer: We see the potential for what we call the “Micro-Bubbles” to burst in the near future. The walls are closing in for high-flying stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA). These high-flying stocks have traded at valuations that are entirely untethered to their fundamentals. As management touts “disruption” and “innovation”, Netflix and Tesla burn billions of dollars a year with no end in sight. These firms’ lofty valuations are at greater risk of falling as more investors see through the rhetoric and heed fundamentals. We’re betting against these micro-bubble stocks and betting on the incumbents, like GM (GM) and Disney (DIS), who have solid cash flows and cheap valuations.

JD Henning: Since the start in 2017, my momentum model has beaten the S&P 500 with over 32% average annual returns. Signals from the momentum gauges that I track daily also helped avoid the May decline and the prior October correction. I plan to continue to monitor market conditions for the best gains possible for as long as these record capital inflows and momentum conditions keep building. My multiple discriminant analysis approach identifies the strongest variables contributing to stock gains and guides the selections toward the most attractive sectors and industries on a weekly basis. Currently fundamental variables are not as strong as other characteristics like money flow and net institutional buying. Reviewing the similarities with 2018 does have me cautious that the back half of the year could also reflect recurring seasonality patterns and an increased risk that the Fed is unable to sustain these such low levels of volatility while still aggressively unwinding the balance sheet. Coupled with the highest rate of return from the S&P 500 in 60 years, the likelihood of some profit taking and defensive posture is increasing for my positions in the back half of 2019. Until the signals change again, I remain fully invested since the momentum gauges moved back into positive levels in June.

Value Digger: First, we will continue to play both sides of the market, long and short. Second, diversification is a key success factor, so we will continue to diversify our portfolio by picking long and short ideas from a variety of sectors. Currently, we focus on the industrial, consumer goods, healthcare, mining and energy sectors. When it comes to our short ideas, we will continue to short highly leveraged and overhyped stocks from overhyped sectors (i.e. marijuana stocks). When it comes to our long ideas, one thing we did on Value Investor's Stock Club is to shine our flashlight in the dark corners of the market unearthing overlooked small caps with healthy balance sheets and strong catalysts. So we will continue to do this in H2 2019 and 2020 because we believe that alpha is abundant in small caps and investors can have the highest equal-weighted returns in the small caps space. This is how we discovered Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) for our subscribers last January. FSI has risen about 250% since our bullish call and has been included in the Top 5 with the best-performing stocks in 2019.

Joseph L. Shaefer: “Why” flows from the two questions above and “what” means positioning into corporate (not K1) energy infrastructure giants, favoring particularly those that also have renewables components; equity income funds, ETFs and closed-ends that provide both income and growth; neglected-in-this-rally real asset firms (like real estate and metals) that offer both yield and compelling value; and of course the ever-present special situations that reward only those willing to do the deep research to discover.

Do you see any patterns as far as where attractive value stocks are popping up in the market as we hover around all-time highs?

Andres Cardenal: In order to find value stocks nowadays, you need to be able to look beyond the traditional valuation ratios that put too much emphasis on current earnings. The company's true value will depend on the cash flows that it generates in the future, and growth is a key component of intrinsic value. Many high-quality growth stocks may appear expensive when looking at simplistic valuation ratios, but when you take a deeper look at the company and its potential, you find that there are plenty of opportunities hidden in plain sight among high-quality growth stocks.

Chris Lau: Value investors are suffering the most as markets reward Netflix (NFLX), Amazon.com (AMZN), and other high fliers. Exercise patience and buy stocks having a catalyst ahead. Eventually, the discount will shrink as the stock recovers.Value - Do you see any patterns as far as where attractive value stocks are popping up in the market as we hover around all-time highs?

David Krejca: Although I am focusing on profitable and high-growing companies most of the time, recently I was surprised by several less-known data analytics and software companies that have turned around their income statement from small losses into black figures. One of such companies is Alteryx (AYX), a data-analytics company providing solutions which simplify programming work.

Dining Stocks Online: Consumer discretionary stocks seem to be a mixed bag. Within dining, high growth franchise business models are hot, whereas slower growth owned chains are out of favor. If your chain is located near shopping malls, that is a further complication. We believe there is a lot of value for companies that mint money and are exposed to these underpriced micro issues. In addition to PLAY, we also like chains like Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), which is suffering from mall exposure but is a brand that is likely to survive and thrive versus smaller, weaker competitors.

Fred Piard: Based on my monthly dashboard of June, energy, communication services and biotechnology were slightly underpriced relative to their historical averages. I may have already published an update when you read this. It is a group picture. There may be underpriced and overpriced stocks in any industry.

Michael Boyd: Value continues to underperform growth just as it has for several years now. The best performing sectors in the S&P 500 this year are Technology and Consumer Discretionary, the worst are Utilities and Healthcare. That's a pretty clear indicator of where we sit; the market is still "risk on" unless we are talking about a few select areas like automotive or housing. If you have been in 100% value stocks, odds are you have not kept up with the S&P 500.

Ruerd Heeg: In the US we hover around all-time highs, both in absolute terms and based on valuation. But many foreign stock markets are much cheaper. Apparently nobody wants these stocks, so I invest in them. At the moment I do not see patterns in these stocks, unlike a couple of years ago for example with Japanese construction companies and oil stocks. But patterns or not, with quantitative rankings I still find great stocks. So unlike many other investors I do not use patterns to find high returning stocks.

Fear & Greed Trader: Contrary to the consensus view, I see plenty of value, the stocks I mention as favorites below are just a few.

Trapping Value: Energy space is highly hated and the Canadian energy space even more so. Most stocks here are at a third to a quarter of historic EV to EBITDA multiples. Energy weighting of S&P 500 is at an all time low. We like this space, though it has not been an easy area to be long in. Some shipping stocks like Teekay Corporation (TK) and Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) are priced for an asteroid strike. We see a lot of 100% return potentials in both beaten down sectors.

David Trainer: The Financials and Consumer Non-cyclicals sectors are currently two of our highest-rated sectors. Financials specifically have underperformed over the past five years, which means valuations are well below the overall market. It’s easy to find cheap stocks in this sector, but growth is more difficult to identify. We see opportunity in some regional banks that are priced for permanent profit decline despite a strong track record of recent growth. Our recent Long Idea on Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) is a good example of this sort of opportunity.

JD Henning: Value stocks are an important component of my portfolio selections to augment the momentum breakout stocks that are performing well under current market conditions. Since 2018 I have seen strong divergences between high returns and the positive fundamentals that are expected to produce those returns. In fact, as I detailed in a summary article of last year's market results, there was no statistical difference in end of year stock performance between (1) companies with sales and without sales, (2) companies with positive and negative net profits, (3) companies with EPS growth above the median and those below the median EPS growth.

While value was undermined greatly last year due to the large market correction in Q4, the continuation of tightening policies from the Fed have affected some results into 2019. Distortions from stock buybacks, more dovish Fed policies, and tariff burdens on certain sectors more than others, all contribute to a mixed return picture on value stocks. Key algorithms like the Piotroski value and Graham enhancement are tested bi-monthly in value portfolios designed to identify areas of attractive value. Currently in a sector analysis, the financial sector is showing the best correlation with fundamentals as 88% of all the stocks with positive earnings this year are net positive in price YTD. Industrial goods at 81% takes up a strong second place. At the opposite end of the spectrum are healthcare stocks where only 58% of the net positive stocks year to date have positive earnings. Many factors are contributing to these divergences and it may be that the healthcare sector is substantially undervalued with the other 42% positive earning growth stocks ready to deliver strong gains. Technology is near healthcare in this divergence with only 62% of the net positive stocks YTD have positive earnings this year. A shift from momentum toward value may see more of these healthcare and technology stocks gaining in price with more consistency with their positive earnings growth.

WG Investment Research: The attractively valued high dividend payers are finally starting to find their footing, especially ever since the Federal Reserve changed their stance on the prospects of an interest rate cut. AT&T is one name that sticks out. This telecom company has been dealing with several self-inflicted wounds, with the DirecTV acquisition being the biggest example, but the stock has performed well over the last few months. The above-average dividend that AT&T pays looks a lot more attractive now with rates hovering around 2%. This is just one example but, overall, I see investors seeking yield and the “safe” high dividend payers appear to be the direct beneficiaries.

Value Digger: Value investing is by no means dead although it's currently a bit out of fashion. Another thing we see is that value investing is not equally spread in all the sectors. I mean that long-term investors can currently find more attractive value stocks in the industrial and energy sectors than in the healthcare sector. We believe that this largely results from the fact that healthcare demand is fairly inelastic and patients are fairly insensitive to changes in healthcare prices.

What is one of your current favorite ideas, and what's the quick thesis?

Andres Cardenal: Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a high quality business with rock-solid competitive strengths, strong revenue growth and impressive profitability. The market is overreacting to regulatory risk, and the stock is trading at a forward adjusted PE ratio below 25. If we include the value of cash and the "other bets" segments, we could easily say that Alphabet is deeply undervalued at current prices, especially considering the quality of the company.

Chris Lau: In technology, DocuSign (DOCU) recovered faster than I thought while StoneCo (STNE), a DIY member-driven mobile transactions play, continues to reward our members.

Dining Stocks Online: We recently upgraded Dave and Buster's (PLAY) after the stock dropped materially after a slight earnings miss and guidance cut. The company has modest leverage, strong free cash flow, and a long runway of new location growth ahead. Trading at a discount to the sector, we like growth companies trading at value stock prices. We believe fair value is between $50 and $60 per share, versus the current price around $40 or so.

Eric Nickolaison: From a risk adjusted return perspective I like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) - the company that was created to compound at high rates through the use of low cost float. Size is a drag on future returns for BRK, but I believe investors are discounting it too much. The growing pot of deploy-able cash acts like a hedge against the future economic uncertainty that is vibrating in the market. With a collection of high quality companies and a sound balance sheet, it's akin to a AAA rated bond yielding 8%-10%. A very attractive setup for where were at in today's environment.

Fred Piard: There is no narrative behind my stock holdings, it's a filtering and ranking process combining several ratios. They may change next week. A few of my ETF holdings may be of interest for investors seeking foreign dividend stock exposure: EFAV (excludes the US and Canada), ENZL (New Zealand), EWA (Australia), EWD (Sweden), EWM (Malaysia). EFAV is my largest position among them. These ETFs have dividends in the 3% - 5% range.

Michael Boyd: China Yuchai (CYD). The company has always been a favorite of mine and is primarily a diesel engine manufacturer in China. It trades at near net cash, less than the value of actual cash plus working capital, and has a great underlying business. I toured several of the manufacturing facilities in mainland China a couple of years ago. This isn't stolen American IP; the tech here is internally-developed products designed to meet new stricter Chinese emission standards. Buying the company today essentially gets you that business - which generates substantial profits - for free. Best of all, the company has a loose dividend policy and has paid out quite a bit in recent years. The annual dividend was recently declared and works out to better than 6% yield given current prices.

Ruerd Heeg: A good foreign stock is Cabbeen Fashion, ticker 2030 in Hong Kong. This is a retail fashion chain and cheap based on EV/EBIT and Price/Tangible Book. Multi-year metrics suggest very good earnings and asset allocation quality. And the business is growing. The company pays a nice dividend.

Fear & Greed Trader: I have many names I view as favorites, and they share the same attribute - undervalued: Alibaba (BABA), Goldman Sachs (GS), SYNNEX (SNX), and United Rentals (URI).

David Trainer: As noted in our answer to Question 3, Disney (DIS) is one of our top long ideas. Disney is the true content king, not just because it produces more hits than anyone else, but also because it monetizes its content better than anyone else. The launch of Disney+ will further demonstrate the power of Disney’s content marketing and distribution. When we say “power”, we mean profits. Disney generated over $20 billion in free cash flow over the last 3 years. For comparison, Netflix lost over $10 billion over the same time frame. Despite Disney’s dominance in content creation, the market’s valuation currently implies that Netflix will surpass it as the most profitable content company in the world over the next decade. As it becomes clearer that Disney will win the content war (Netflix is already looking to cut back on content spending), we expect to see Netflix’s valuation decrease sharply, and much of that capital will continue to flow to Disney. We believe DIS will continue to outperform, and due to its cheap valuation, we see significant potential upside for Disney. If Disney can earn the same ROIC from the Fox acquisition as it has for the rest of its business (12%) and grow organic revenue by 6% compounded annually over the next decade, the stock is worth $189/share today, a 34% upside to the current stock price. Even this scenario might prove too pessimistic. After all, it only implies a 12% compounded annual NOPAT growth rate, which is below the company’s historical average. If Disney can grow NOPAT by 17% compounded annually over the next decade, equal to its historical growth rate, the stock has a fair value of $330/share today, a 135% upside to the current stock price.

JD Henning: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) is one of my current favorite picks among large cap, lower volatility selections. The financial sector is currently among one of the top momentum sectors based on a number of key characteristics including high net inflows. Consider:

The record investment capital moving into exchange traded funds in June of $63.8 billion, The market indexes reaching new all-time highs Company stock buybacks are also reaching levels never seen before, even while the Fed contemplates rate cuts this month making borrowing even more attractive.

These conditions are ideal for the financial sector and it seems clear that brokerage services will stay in high demand. Specific to TD Ameritrade, the company maintains low debt levels, high cash flows, great margins, and a surging EPS Q/Q of 86.8% combine to deliver excellent value. Further increasing share values is a management team that has reduced shares outstanding by more than 17 million from last year. In addition, TD Ameritrade is backing trading platform ErisX that just received licensing last week by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer digital asset futures contracts, i.e. cryptocurrency derivative trading. This very hot segment in the regulated derivatives market will be launched later this year and is sure to bring additional gains to the brokerage services and share price of AMTD.

WG Investment Research: People that follow me on Seeking Alpha know how much I like Bank of America (BAC) at today’s price so I will not bore everyone by restating the same thesis that I have spelled out several times over the last few months. Simply put, I believe that this bank is attractively valued and it has the potential to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders over the next 2-3 years. This bank is by far my favorite idea in the large-cap space.

For the small-cap space, I believe that Teladoc (TDOC) is a true hidden gem. This telehealth company has been disrupting the way people consume healthcare and I believe that there is no looking back. Teladoc is still early in its growth cycle and, in my opinion, over the next decade this company will either be: (1) acquired at a significantly higher market cap or (2) a $20B+ standalone company that is the market leader in the telehealth industry. In either case, shareholders will be happy about owning Teladoc at current levels.

Value Digger: One of our current favorite ideas is going short on Wayfair (W). Specifically, we recently recommended our subscribers short W at $148 per share or higher. W's business model has a bunch of negatives, as presented in detail to our subscribers. Among others, W has an ugly mix of losses, negative adjusted EBITDA, cash burn and shrinking margins which can't be offset by its YoY revenue growth.

Joseph L. Shaefer: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL). My thesis is that you buy value, not price, and TPL is heavy with poorly-reflected value that will only grow. To the issue of value vs. price: was Amazon (AMZN) “overpriced” at $1000 per share? Was Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)? In my opinion, the Permian Basin will be the most prolific energy play ever, in the best state and country in which to own energy assets, and with the highest probability of being able to turn those assets into earnings, revenue, and dividends.

Lejun James Shao: I am still buying beaten down stocks for possible future multi-bagger return. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is one of my top picks, IPO'd at $9.00 and now trading at the $2.00 level. China's second hand car market is huge and is still in its early stage of development. The company is still struggling in search of a way which can lead to its profitability. I will wait for this day to arrive.

Thanks to our panel for participating! You can check out their profiles and services at these links:

We have our last topic tomorrow, as we'll cover dividend and income investing. We may do a final round-up of favorite ideas for anyone who'd like to review. As always, comments or follow-up questions on value investing and our panelists' views more than welcome below!

