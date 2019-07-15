Gabelli Equity Trust: Caution With Growing Premium To NAV

Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB), with an inception date of 1986, has current total assets under management of $1.9 billion. The fund is classified as having a large-cap blend style, diversified across 497 holdings with an objective of long-term capital growth. The fund targets a distribution yield of 10% net assets each year, in line with its secondary objective of generating income. Note that the fund utilizes leverage with a series of preferred shares representing 27% of total net assets. The expense rate is 1.4%.

The returns have overall been impressive as GAB has outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark over various periods since inception and more convincingly this year. The fund is up 27% year to date in 2019 on a total return basis, ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY) which has returned 21.4%. This article highlights GAB's current holdings, including an interpretation on the current premium to NAV suggesting the fund is relatively expensive.

GAB Returns

Analyzing GAB's performance here is tricky because the conclusions from the data are treading a line between overperformance and underperformance relative to the S&P 500, depending on the exact comparison period. Separately, an ongoing dynamic observed with apparently rising premium to NAV this year has resulted in a divergence among the returns based on the actual investment of holding the shares and the underlying net asset value. Allow me to explain.

The most recent published official performance data by the Gabelli Fund is still from the end of Q1 on March 31st. At that time, the NAV total return and investment total return was solidly outperforming the S&P 500 across all time periods, except the 5-year period. GAB returned on average 19.48% per year compared to 15.92% for the S&P 500 on a total return basis between March 31, 2009, and March 31, 2019. This is clearly impressive overall and indicative of a capable management team with stock picking ability.

On the other hand, fast forward now to data as of July 12, 2019, and the results of that 10-year outperformance have reversed with GAB actually trailing based on the comparison period using July 10, 2009, as the starting point. GAB has returned 312% compared to 318% for SPY on a total return basis through July 12, 2019. The reason for this is simply because looking back at the starting point in 2009, a time when markets were just reversing higher from its bear market low, there was extreme volatility which ends up having a material impact on the return data relative to the exact comparison period.

Effectively, GAB had a larger max drawdown during the financial crisis and the resulting bounce skews the numbers in its favor from 2009. The reason I bring this up is that the 10-year performance period is typically an important metric for fund analysis. Did GAB outperform its benchmark over the past 10 years? The answer right now is complicated. More objectively, GAB has indeed beaten its benchmark on longer time frames since inception, 25-year, 20-year, and 15-year periods, but more recently the fund is lagging over the past year. Take your pick.

Risk Metrics

The reality is that the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE:SPY) isn't really a fair comparable. SPY is based on a passive tracking index intended to be fully diversified while Gabelli Equity Trust is actively managed with a blend orientation and higher exposure to mid- and small-cap companies. Nevertheless, Gabelli uses the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average along with the NASDAQ composite as a reference to measure the performance of total returns. The case here is that GAB runs a more volatile and higher risk strategy. GAB's Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns, is lower over the past 10 years at 0.8664 compared to 1.204 for SPY.

GAB Premium to NAV

The other important component here is the current premium to NAV of 3.5%. This was trading at a discount 1.3% as recently as mid-January. Going back 10 years, the average discount to NAV was 2.9% and 3.3% over five years. By this measure, GAB is expensive relative to the discount investors have traditionally been able to buy in at. The reversal from a discount to a premium over the past year has resulted in a large spread between the investment holding return and change in NAV over the period. The fund has traded at a premium as high 11% in 2013 and a discount as low as 11 in early 2016, highlighting the wide range.

While it's difficult to quantify, an explanation for the narrowing discount in recent years and current premium is based on the strong performance this year. Looking back, GAB had a particularly poor 2014 and 2015 when its total return was negative 8.5% and 8.8% in each of the years, significantly lagging the gains observed in the S&P 500. This period corresponds to the fund trading at a wider discount as sentiment was poor in regards to Gabelli's investment management performance. The current premium in part reflects the current outperformance of GAB to SPY in 2019, and higher demand for these shares as investors look to invest alongside the management team.

Underlying Holdings

Here is how GAB management described the fund's investment strategy in its last quarterly shareholder commentary:

We continue to seek high quality companies trading at a discount to Private Market Value – the price an informed industrialist would pay to own an entire business – and look for catalysts to surface value, such as industry consolidation, financial engineering, new management, regulatory changes, or a change in cash flow allocation. As active stock pickers, we let Mr. Market serve us rather than inform us about a company’s value, and are always on the hunt for bargains.

Among the top 25 holdings of GAB, there have been some big winners in 2019 consistent with the strong market performance. GAB likes Rollins, Inc.(NYSE:ROL), the termite and pest control industrial company, which is the largest position in the fund representing 4.1%. Unfortunately, this stock has had rather muted returns over the past year and is only up 4.4% in 2019 trailing the broader market. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) is the second-largest holding with a 3.1% weighting in the fund as of quarter end Q1. The stock is up 48.8%. Japan-based Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd (OTCPK:OTCPK:YKLTY), the maker of probiotic drinks, is down 19.3% in 2019 as the biggest loser among the larger holdings with a 1.3% weighting.

Considering the active strategy of the fund, the contribution to overall returns will be dependent on the cost basis and potential additions or subtractions to existing positions over the quarter. Our take is that among a portfolio of 497 equity holdings, the overall returns for the fund this year are even more impressive considering they were achieved lacking exposure to market-leading tech firms. Indeed, the fund managers are beating the market without companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Some investors may appreciate this distinction.

Looking at the fund's exposure, the main points are the significant underallocation to technology at just 4.77% compared to 23.32% in SPY. In terms of style, GAB has a higher tilt among mid- and small-cap companies with the underlying stock more classified as balanced or blend compared to value and growth.

Conclusion

The data shows that Gabelli Equity Trust has been able to deliver slightly excess returns over its history but results have been mixed more recently with higher risk. Still, we view the current premium to NAV as a weakness against GAB and would avoid the shares at the present time. The fund has historically traded at a discount over long periods and prospective investors should stay on the sidelines until that opportunity arises again. The fund has historically been more volatile than broad market indexes and could again underperform on the way down during the next market downturn. Investors may be attracted to the 10% distribution yield but consider this is effectively reduced by current premium to NAV and total returns may be negative going forward over any particular holding period. Please consider all risks and find disclosures before any investment.

