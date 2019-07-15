JD.Com Embroiled In Fraud Accusation; Tencent Makes Moves

Tencent is negotiating with major smartphone vendors and app stores to increase its share of the revenue from games sold through their platforms.

Dr. Zhou Bowen, Vice President for AI Platform and Research at JD.com shared with attendees the advances made by the company at the Rise tech conference in Hong Kong.

By ALT Perspective

After a stalemate start to July, the shares of the prominent few Chinese internet stocks (FXI) (CQQQ) generally lost momentum and gave up gains from late June. In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) declined 2.6 percent for the week led by losses from Alibaba Group (BABA), Ctrip.com (CTRP), Pinduoduo (PDD), and TAL Education (TAL).

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections. JD.com (JD) was barely positive for the week but even this feeble performance is admirable considering that it was embroiled in a fraud accusation involving one of its suppliers. Similarly, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) might be slightly negative last week with a small decline of 0.5 percent but that was notably better than Alibaba which lost 2.4 percent. The superior performance was supported by a pretty good week in terms of corporate developments for the former. I will elaborate on JD.com and Tencent in subsequent sections.

TAL Education had an ignominious trading close last week, falling more than the rest of the major holdings of the KWEB ETF at 6.1 percent. That might be disappointing to shareholders but on the bright side, the stock remains supported by the multi-year trendline. Too bad for those who bought near its peak last year but long-term investors can take comfort in the fact that their shares have appreciated a whopping 27 times since 2013. This sort of staggering return on investment can surely be regarded as a vindication for the much-maligned Chinese stocks.

Another big loser for the week, Pinduoduo, fell 5.7 percent. Its decline which accelerated mid-week coincided with a bearish call by J.P. Morgan (JPM) which initiated its coverage on the rural-focused e-commerce player at Underweight. While the price target at $17 was still above the lowest price target for Pinduoduo at the moment, it has helped contribute to the price target downtrend which began in late April.

JD.com embroiled in a fraud accusation

On July 5, Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings Co. Ltd. announced that its chairwoman Luo Jing, as well as chief financial officer Jiang Shaoyang, were detained by Shanghai police. Consequently on Monday as the market reopened, the stock of Shanghai-based wealth and asset management firm, Noah Holdings (NOAH), saw more than one-fifth of its market capitalization evaporate. A subsidiary of U.S.-listed Noah Holdings, Shanghai Gopher Asset Management Co. Ltd., managed credit funds that provided supply chain financing involving Hong Kong-listed Camsing International Holding Ltd., whose controlling shareholder was Luo Jing.

By the last trading day before the news broke, the share price of Camsing International had already halved from the around $8 it was still fetching in much of June. The sudden softness in its stock from late June, following a period of calmness and narrow trading, was perhaps portending the troubles that ensued.

Interestingly, it was Noah Holdings which purportedly tipped off the police on allegations of fraud at Camsing Global, the parent company of both Jiangsu Boxin and Camsing International. Noah’s chief executive officer and co-founder Wang Jingbo warned in an internal memo that as many as eight privately offered funds could face default. The funds which raised a total of 3.4 billion yuan were backed by accounts payable from Beijing JD Century Trade Holdings Ltd., a unit of JD.com, to Camsing Global.

JD.com acknowledged that Camsing Global is a supplier but vehemently denied being privy of the fundraising exercise. Instead, it accused Camsing Global of creating fraudulent business contracts with falsified accounts receivables. Despite the denials, Noah claimed that it had actually cross-checked with representatives from JD.com on the authenticity of the transactions between JD.com and Camsing Global.

It is not known what obligations JD.com have towards Noah who had supposedly done the necessary due diligence. Nevertheless, Noah decided to sue both Camsing Global and JD.com on charges of supply chain financing fraud. The lawsuit comes after the online retailer had seemingly managed to shrug off the rape accusations haunting its co-founder and CEO Richard Liu.

The yet another unwelcome distraction to JD.com is exacerbating the distrust against the firm and could cause collateral damages to other Chinese stocks if the investor community cannot be convinced of its innocence. Critics would be quick to jump on the opportunity to highlight the perils of investing in Chinese stocks. Fortunately, judging by the stock performance of JD.com last week, my concern appeared to be unfounded, at the moment.

Perhaps, shareholders of JD.com were more than delighted with the exciting updates by the company regarding its artificial intelligence ('AI') technology to be bothered with the fraud case. Dr. Zhou Bowen, Vice President for AI Platform and Research at JD.com, shared with attendees the advances made by the company last Tuesday at the Rise tech conference in Hong Kong.

Source: JD.com

Dr. Zhou said AI has helped JD.com drive online purchases in smaller cities as well as young female consumers of fashion and beauty merchandises, both identified as growth markets for the e-retailer. Although JD.com is relatively late to the AI game, Dr. Zhou has reportedly been successful in building up his AI team since he got onboard the company. With China's population at over 1.3 billion and the vibrant tech environment, it might be taken for granted that hiring is easy. It must be noted, however, that the influential Japanese news outlet recently reported an anonymous JD.com employee as saying "talented workers are starting to quit because they are worried about the outlook for the company." How valid was this statement when Dr. Zhou seemed to have little impediment in his recruitment exercise?

At the same time, JD.com is looking externally to hopefully leapfrog its AI ambitions. Last August, Dr. Zhou launched JD.com's AI accelerator to incubate AI start-ups and early-stage companies. Patient investors might have been pleased with JD.com's progress, buying into the stock and keeping its share price buoyant in spite of the company being named as a party to a fraud case.

Lively week for Tencent Holdings...

Enticing American influencers to produce content for Chinese consumers

While primarily listed in the Hong Kong stock exchange, Tencent Holdings was particularly active in the U.S. last week. According to Bloomberg, the Qingteng Club, a group affiliated with social media and gaming giant Tencent hosted executives and celebrities from the Chinese and U.S. online video industries at a private event in California. The event took place at an Anaheim hotel just down the street from VidCon, a convention for fans of online influencers.

Even with executives from TikTok, owned by Bytedance Ltd. (BDNCE), Tencent, and Baidu (BIDU) already speaking on panels at this year’s VidCon, Qingteng Club's private event revealed their strong desire to ensure success in attracting the influencers over to their platforms. The "very large, very senior delegation of Chinese executives" at VidCon demonstrated the collective appreciation of the need to rely on American content in satisfying ever more demanding Chinese consumers.

Any partnership sealed between the Chinese platform operators and the American entertainers would be a win-win since the latter would be able to tap into the vast Chinese market where Google's (GOOGL)(GOOG) YouTube is blocked. Such collaboration would provide an avenue for the U.S. to increase its cultural exports, something that President Trump might be happy to claim as his achievement. It would also enhance the opportunities for cross-country appreciation, thereby reducing deep-seated misconceptions the people of both countries may possess.

IPO filing for Tencent-backed Douyu

On the capital markets front, Tencent-backed Douyu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU) applied to the SEC last week to raise up to $944 million in a Nasdaq IPO. Douyu, often referred to by western media as the Chinese Twitch, claimed to be the "largest game-centric live streaming platform in China". With 6 million paying users in the first quarter of 2019, Douyu has a slight edge over another Tencent-backed live-streaming platform Huya (HUYA) which has 5.4 million paying users.

Source: Douyu SEC filing

Huya debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2018 at $12 per share. The share price quadrupled in a little over a month but the gains largely evaporated as the year progressed. Such a post-IPO wild ride phenomenon is not uncommon. Investors in Douyu might want to be mindful of the precedents when considering whether to take profit or hold on for the ride.

Maoyan Entertainment announced strategic alliance with Tencent

Hong Kong-listed Maoyan Entertainment, yet another Tencent-backed company, announced on Tuesday an extension in its alliance with Tencent as it seeks to become a "comprehensive culture and entertainment platform." The formal declaration of a partnership brings their cooperation beyond capital provision to business operations.

CEO Zheng Zhihao announcing Maoyan's comprehensive growth strategy in various modes of entertainment including movies, live performances, TV shows, videos, short videos, music, media, and artist/KOL management.

Source: Maoyan

While Tencent is not expected to merge its entertainment suite comprising Tencent Pictures, Tencent Music Entertainment, Tencent Video, and others with Maoyan, the duo seemed set to collaborate in the areas of data sharing and content creation. With local challengers like ByteDance with its Douyin/TikTok and iQIYI (IQ) coming in strongly, on top of perennial arch nemesis Alibaba's Youku-Tudou and Alibaba Pictures, Tencent is wise to leverage its investee companies more extensively to produce quality offerings while managing runaway costs prevalent in the video-making industry.

The slowdown in box office following years of blistering growth has made the partnership imperative more acute. At the same time, ByteDance is proving to be a formidable player in the Chinese tech space, announcing Tuesday it has breached the milestone of 1.5 billion monthly active users globally across its portfolio of apps. It was only in January when the operator of wildly popular short-video platform TikTok/Douyin and top news aggregator Jinri Toutiao revealed it hit the one billion monthly active users mark.

Tencent is seeking to get its 'fairer' share of gaming app revenue

Tencent's tepid share price performance belies a potentially game-changing boost to its revenue. According to a scoop by Bloomberg, Tencent is negotiating with major smartphone vendors and app stores to increase its share of the revenue from games sold through their platforms. The social media and gaming giant is purportedly seeking as much as 70 percent of the sales generated from its games, up from just 50 percent presently.

Game publishers on other platforms, including Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) iOS store and Google Play, keep only 30 percent of revenue that comes from apps. Hence, Tencent's move seems reasonable and simply getting the revenue sharing proportion in line with the other platforms. If Tencent managed to have its way and the 70-30 split becomes the standard, that could mean "billions of dollars of additional revenue annually".

With the behemoth Tencent is, it would be surprising if it is unable to push through its demands. However, it bears noting that the four leading smartphone makers in China have over 400 million monthly users combined. The Oppo app store, currently the second largest after Tencent MyApp, alone boasts around 125 million active users per month, with the Huawei app store following close behind with about 122 million monthly active users. They are no pushovers either.

Will Tencent emerge victorious in its quest? Share your views in the comments section!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, NTES, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.