Fluidra: Expect A 12% CAGR EBITDA Growth Over The Next 3 Years

Deleveraging should happen really fast, paving the way to reinstate the dividend and to acquire smaller competitors to continue to grow its market share.

On top of the synergy benefits, Fluidra expects to grow its EBITDA at 12% per year for the next few years.

Introduction

Last week we discussed Renewi (OTCPK:SHMCF) (OTC:SNKSY), a UK-listed waste management company with the epicenter of its activities in the Netherlands and Belgium. Renewi is a company in full turnaround modus, with a specific focus on quickly reducing its net debt.

In today's edition of Focus on Europe, Fluidra (OTC:FLUIF) is in a similar position. It merged with Zodiac last year to become the largest player in the world in its sector. The combination of both companies should create quite a bit of economies of scale, and Fluidra expects to increase its EBITDA by in excess of 50% by 2022, while reducing its debt ratio from in excess of 3 to less than 2.6 this year (and probably less than 2 by the end of next year). Based on the 2018 results and the expectations for 2019, Fluidra doesn't appear to be too interesting. But if the management can indeed deliver on its expectations for 2022, the current forward EV/EBITDA ratio of less than 8 could be an interesting ratio to pick up stock of a market leader.

What does Fluidra do?

Although Fluidra is the market leader in its sector (with an 18% stake in a 7.1B EUR market), I bet very few people have actually heard from this company before. The company's core specialty is in manufacturing, distributing and providing maintenance for the machinery used for water treatment purposes (predominantly in swimming pools - the company was chosen for the design and installation of the Olympic swimming pool for the Pan American Games - and wellness facilities, but also for irrigation purposes). Fluidra merged with Zodiac in 2018 creating the world's largest player, and according to the company's recent updates, it's ahead of its expectations to unlock synergy benefits.

Fluidra is a Spanish company (with its headquarters in Sabadell, Catalunya where the company was actually created in 1969 when four families decided to team up - see the next picture) and listed on the Bolsa de Madrid exchange, which also is the most liquid exchange to trade in its shares. The ticker symbol in Madrid is FDR, and the average trading volume is around 300,000 shares per day.

I also enjoy how Spanish companies provide more details in their annual reports compared to other companies. For instance, the total amount of human rights-related (!) queries from its employees dropped from 10 in 2017 to just 6 in 2018. But there's also positive news: Fluidra also employs 50 people with disabilities, and a surprising 33% of the labor force consists of women.

Although Rhone Capital LLC is Fluidra's largest shareholder, the founding families still have a strong position of around 28% of Fluidra's capital. This means the free float is less than 50 million shares or approximately 30% of the share count (which stands at 195.6M shares). At a 12 EUR share price and the 2018 year-end net debt, the enterprise value of Fluidra is approximately 3.1B EUR.

How does the number one position translate into financial results?

It doesn't make a lot of sense to give too much weight to the 2018 results, as Fluidra and Zodiac combined forces during that year. That means the financial report over FY 2018 will contain a lot of non-recurring items (legal fees, advisory fees, …) while it makes it pretty much impossible to make a valid comparison with the preceding financial year.

That being said, it is important as it does provide a starting point for Fluidra's Plan 2022 (see later) and gives us an opportunity to check up on Fluidra's progress towards generating the promised synergy advantages.

The total revenue in FY 2018 was 1.06B EUR, but as the operating expenses increased to almost the exact same level, Fluidra's operating profit actually was an operating loss of 1.4M EUR. Throw in the additional 28M EUR in finance expenses, and you'll understand how the company ended up with a net loss of almost 32M EUR.

But that's about to change with the Plan 2022, and if the Fluidra management is even remotely correct on that plan, the future looks very bright for Fluidra. We should already see an uptick this year as Fluidra is guiding for a revenue of 1.35-1.4B EUR and an EBITDA of 250M EUR while the net debt ratio should fall to less than 2.6 (coming from 3.2). What will really matter for Fluidra is its financial result in the first six months of this year, as that will provide a tonne of information.

No dividend - but that will change

But first this. Fluidra hasn't paid a dividend since 2017 as in 2018 it was absorbing its merger with Zodiac, and it's unlikely we will see a dividend payment at the end of the current financial year.

This will most definitely disappoint dividend investors, but I can only applaud this move. Not the pockets of dividend investors but the wellbeing of the entire company is being prioritized by the Fluidra management as debt reduction (towards a target of 2 X EBITDA) is the company's main priority and almost all free cash flow will be used to accomplish that.

About the company's 'plan 2022'

After having acquired US-based in 2018 (they diplomatically call it a 'merger'), it was understandable Fluidra needed a little bit of time to integrate the acquired operations into its own framework. Now this has been completed, Fluidra could now start to aggressively advance its '2022 plan', wherein it plans to capture a large part of the global pool market which is estimated to be worth 7.1 billion Euro. The acquisition of Zodiac fits in Fluidra's plans to become a world player, as it helps the Spanish company to establish a larger presence in a core market.

Not only did the merger help Fluidra to gain more access to important markets, but the company has also identified synergy benefits of up to 35M EUR per year which is nothing to sneeze at for a company with a market capitalization of around 2.2B EUR. Fluidra has actually been able to beat its expected 7.1M EUR synergy benefit for 2018 (the realized synergy advantages were 8.7M EUR), so it looks like Fluidra's pre-merger estimates were very realistic.

The company's 2022 plan appears to be focusing on capitalizing on the 'resilient and growing' North American market, while it also wants to increase the role it has been playing in the emerging markets. The latter still is a small market (with a total size of just 700M EUR) where Fluidra has a 15% market share, but most of the players in that segment are small and the market is quite fragmented, which could pave the way for a large player like Fluidra to apply its expertise and cost-conscious way of doing things.

Thanks to these elements, Fluidra has a clear target it wants to reach by 2022. It wants to increase its revenue to 1.7B EUR, obtain a return on capital employed ('ROCE') of 20% (compared to 12% in 2018) and generate an EBITDA margin of 21% (2018: 17%). Fluidra isn't gun-shy and officially estimates the EBITDA to increase to 351M EUR in 2022, resulting in an anticipated net income of 160M EUR.

By 2022, Fluidra should also have reached its self-imposed maximum debt ratio (2X EBITDA) where after it will resume its dividends using a payout ratio of 50%. This should result in approximately 80M EUR per year earmarked for dividends, for 41 cents per share (indicating a dividend yield of just over 3.5% based on the current share price).

The remainder of the cash will be used for acquisitions, as the pool market remains very fragmented.

Investment thesis

Fluidra appears to be quite expensive at first sight (considering an EV/EBITDA ratio of almost 14), but as the company's strategic plan is outlining very clear objectives for 2022, it does look like the best is yet to come as the EBITDA increase alone should be sufficient to reduce the debt ratio to less than 2 by 2022. The lower debt ratio while retaining most of the cash within the company puts Fluidra in an interesting position where it could continue to be a major consolidator in the sector.

Assuming the net debt falls to 500M EUR (down by 237M EUR compared to the end of last year) and the EBITDA indeed does increase to 350M EUR, Fluidra's forward EV/EBITDA ratio for 2022 is just over 8, making it an intriguing opportunity if you believe this market leader can effectively deliver on its promises.

Other news from Europe

Deutsche Bank (DB) has hit the ground running and immediately after gaining board approval on Sunday, it initiated a round of 18,000 layoffs. Great scenes for the media which were happy to zoom in on the already famous 'white envelopes' which contained the severance packages, but it's a social drama for most employees and their families. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) will also cut 6,000 jobs after a profit warning, so it was a sad week for German companies (and their employees).

British Airways, a subdivision of the International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) has been fined 183M GBP (in excess of 200M EUR) for the 2018 data leak that exposed the details of thousands of its customers (The Investment Doctor was one of those customers). British Airways claims the fine is disproportionate given its reactivity on the matter, and I can see the merit of that defense, as the airline offered free credit score checks for a period of 12 months after the data breach. That being said, a company moving so many jobs offshore (mainly India as labor is cheaper) is perhaps one of the parameters the regulator kept in mind when it imposed the sanction as it may want to set an example to companies looking for 'the cheapest option'.

Equinor (EQNR) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) are doing a quick asset swap. Lundin Petroleum is repurchasing a block of 16% of its shares from Equinor for $1.56 (representing a discount to the closing price on the previous trading day) while funding a part of this repurchase by receiving just over $900M to sell a 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, offshore Norway. Lundin Petroleum now ends up with a 20% stake in the oilfield.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) is trying to forget about its Roundup-problems and wants to merge its animal health division with Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) which currently has a market capitalization north of $12B. This would be interesting, considering Elanco's revenue is approximately 50% higher than the revenue generated by Bayer's own animal health division. A merger would make sense, but Bayer definitely doesn't seem to be getting a deal as Elanco is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio in the high teens.

In a surprise move, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) pulled the IPO of a 15% stake of its Asian division, citing 'weak market circumstances'. A surprise considering the order book was oversubscribed. Apparently, some of the larger institutional investors were pushing to reduce the IPO price to 38-40 HKD (compared to the 40-47 HKD range InBev had been guiding for). Unlike what some North American outlets claim (I'm looking at you, CNBC), InBev doesn't have to sell that division. Its net debt remains high but under control as A) the EBITDA results remain high, B) a large part of the debt has a maturity date that's still decades away and C) having cut the dividend will increase the 'disposable' free cash flow by around $4B per year. Yes, InBev has a high net debt position, but the company definitely isn't with its back against the wall.

Talking about expensive settlements and legal issues, Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) has agreed to pay up to $1.4B to get rid of the probe initiated by the US Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which was investigating Reckitt's procedures on the Suboxone film, an opioid. Allegedly, a strong marketing scheme pushed thousands of addicted patients to use Reckitt's opioid drug. Reckitt will now pay $1.35B to the Justice Department and $50M to the FTC to get rid of the claims. Even now, Reckitt continues to say 'it acted lawfully at all times' but its board decided to pay the $1.4B was the easiest way out of this issue. Reckitt recorded a provision of just $400M, so it's 2019 financial results will get hit by the settlement.

And finally, Swiss Reinsurer Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) (OTCPK:SSREY) has pulled its planned IPO of ReAssure claiming 'weak demand from institutional investors'. Perhaps Swiss Re will now seek a partner who's willing to take a stake in the UK division, but by pulling the IPO, Swiss Re shows it's not willing to accept just any price and valuation.

