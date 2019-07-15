Cognizant Becoming A Digital Transformation Solutions Provider

Cost cutting and a flatter organization structure should help, but whether this fully addresses the pressures of its financial and healthcare clients remains to be seen.

The company also produces copious amounts free cash flow, allowing it to grow through acquisitions and reduce its share count and pay dividend.

The company does have things going for it. The digital transformation of customers and its platform business allows for faster and less linear growth.

Cognizant's core growth seems to be slowing, and it hit some turbulence in the first quarter as its two main segments experience cost pressures.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was a traditional IT services provider, which mostly involves the nuts and bolts of implementation of software, linking it to legacy applications and maintenance of applications.

But there is something more fundamental going on in business which can be summarized as "digital transformation," where companies embark on a more or less ground-up orchestrated change (often involving moving to the cloud and/or establishing cloud platforms).

This changes the nature of the type of services Cognizant has to provide and it becomes much more of - in the words of its CEO - a "thought leader and solutions provider." That is, it is taking a lead role in the architecture of the digital transformation of its clients, rather than just being an implementer of off-the-shelf solutions from third-party vendors (like ERP systems).

This transformation is going in fits, depending on industries and clients, so the company's performance is a bit choppy. Acquisitions helped to keep revenues growing (see SA contributor Compass Equity Research article on these):

Data by YCharts

What's not so clear in the figure above is that revenue growth has been tapering off:

Data by YCharts

Business model

Traditional IT services is a pretty linear business where output and headcount go hand in hand. That is still the case for most of Cognizant's business, but it is assuming a broader role:

Taking the lead in helping customers make their digital transformation

Providing platforms for clients' operations

For the first, the company has amassed a wealth of industry-specific knowledge and capabilities which it can put to work in its two main sectors: finance and healthcare (good for two-thirds of revenues). Here is Jared Weisfeld, Technology Sector Specialist at Jefferies, summarizing it (40th Nasdaq Investor Conference):

You have the consulting capabilities because first and foremost a lot of this is really led with very thoughtful consulting projects and having people who can really sit down and have a business conversation with a client not just a technology conversation.

Platform business

Cognizant has done something clever in acquiring TriZetto back in 2014, which allowed the company to start its own platform in healthcare which takes over clients' entire operations. These platforms have several advantages:

They build long-term "sticky" relationships.

They offer multiple opportunities for generating additional (recurring) revenue streams (economies of scope).

They are "non-linear," i.e., there is leverage in their operations (economies of scale).

The company runs several of these platforms, mostly in healthcare but also in adjacent markets like life sciences and pharma (Nasdaq IR day):

We do a lot of work around clinical trials. We have platforms in other parts of the business insurance, some in retail et cetera and then most recently we bought a company based here in the U.K. back in Q1 a company called Meritsoft which is in the banking space. And then we also just recently announced a relationship with three Finnish banks where we're going to be building a new platform for those, banks based on the Temenos platform and that will ultimately be a market that we take more broadly. So I think platforms will continue to be a big piece.

We think this is a promising part of Cognizant's business, even if it's unclear how much revenue this generates at the moment.

Q1 Results

From the earnings deck:

Q1 was quite disappointing, as demand from the financial sector especially was considerably lower than what management anticipated. There was a big miss in EPS (15%) and a small one in revenue (1.3%). Here is the revenue over the company's different businesses (10-Q):

Comparing that with the Q1 2018 figures:

This shows that the company's communications, media and tech sector is its fastest revenue growth business with nearly 20% growth, while its biggest sector, financial services actually shrank a few points.

This sector is plagued by pressure to reduce costs and the imperative to make a digital transition, under pressure from more nimble upstarts ("FinTech") which don't have an expensive legacy network of branches. According to CFO Karen McLaughlin (Nasdaq IR conference):

our banking practice has been under some pressure for the last several quarters primarily in our top five banks, and we held our first Investor Day last November for those of us, for those who don't follow us. And at our Investor Day, we talked about how within our top five banks we had seen significant pressure on a year-over-year basis and in fact the decline overall in that portfolio.

Things seem to be improving and are closely tied to this digital transformation:

But what had happened towards the middle of last year is we actually saw two of those clients return to very nice growth. And this plays to this notion of the shift to digital. So over the last few years, we've seen a lot of pressure in what we call run the business, so clients really looking to optimize their spend and their infrastructure and running their core operations, while they shift investment towards digital transformation.

It's too early to say whether there is light at the end of the tunnel yet and growth will resume in the financial sector. IT spending budgets are also suffering because of recession fears.

Mergers, which is one way that financial companies deal with cost pressures, don't help either, as they typically involve a consolidation of contracts and some pullback in their discretionary spending.

While the company's healthcare business is still growing, it also faces similar challenges, but they seem to be less immediate (no surprise given that many companies in the medical sector enjoy a great deal of market power).

Management argues that roughly 30% of their work is now on digital transformation of the company's clients, and this is expected to expand.

Reviving growth

Apart from benefiting from the tailwind from digital transformation, what is the company doing to revive growth?

Empower teams

International

The company has embarked on an organizational restructuring which the double aim of cutting costs and empowering the front line (CFO on the Nasdaq day):

simplifying the org structure and really getting back to allowing our account teams to be the drivers of the business and being able to make decisions quickly and on the ground.

The company also aims to invest the proceeds of the cost-cutting part back into growth, and argues that growth revival and margin expansion can go hand in hand (Q1CC):

As we set about getting fit for growth, change management, clarity of roles and responsibilities and communication are critical. We will ensure that all of our associates understand the connection between top line momentum and a healthy cost structure and that everyone is clear about our go-forward priorities and their role in making this happen. For example, I want our sales and delivery teams focused on customer acquisition, up-selling and cross-selling within the existing clients, co-creating innovative solutions to customer pain points and maximizing customer satisfaction. Meanwhile Karen and I will focus on ensuring a rigorous approach to non-investment costs, while prioritizing investments related to growth. Once we get the balance right in steady state, I believe we can accelerate growth and deliver margin accretion simultaneously.

While sounding logical in theory, this all remains to be seen, of course.

What is also clear is that most of the revenue (75%) is coming from North America and management sees opportunities to expand the company's overseas business, here is CFO Karen McLaughlin (Nasdaq IR conference):

we think there's a very large opportunity for expansion outside of North America, where we continue to be under penetrated.

Indeed, some international markets provided solid growth (earnings deck):

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

The medium-term outlook (Nasdaq IR day):

what we've outlined at Investor Day last year was 6% to 9% organic constant currency and then that we would add about a point to one and a half to two points a year of growth through acquisitions.

Margins

Data by YCharts

As a result of the headwinds, margins, which tend to be rather stable, have taken a dive, although the GAAP operational margin crash (shown in the graph) is significantly affected (Q1CC):

Our GAAP margin and EPS were negatively impacted by a $117 million accrual related to a recent ruling of the Supreme Court of India interpreting certain statutory defined contribution obligations of employees and employers which altered the historical understanding of such obligations by extending it to cover additional portions of an employee's income.

The adjusted operational margin was 16%, which is a little lower due to seasonality and accelerated hiring in Q1. Management argues that margins will recover because of the shift to higher-margin digital and the cost-cutting, and expects the full-year adjusted margin to come in at 17%.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Q1 produced quite a dip in cash flow, but the company still produces $2 billion+ of free cash flow a year. The share buybacks run well ahead of share-based compensation, so it isn't surprising that the share count is decreasing quite significantly:

Data by YCharts

On top of that, Cognizant pays a dividend (with the yield at a modest 0.8%) and engages in frequent M&A activity. Here is how the company spent its cash in Q1 (earnings deck):

Its policy is roughly:

50% of global free cash flow annually for dividends and share buybacks

Reduce the annual share count by 1% and maintain a 0.20% payout ratio

25% for M&A

25% to cash in India (where it generates higher returns)

The company went well beyond that in Q1 (Q1CC):

We finished the quarter with $3.7 billion of cash and short-term investments, down $843 million from December 31, 2018. This decrease is largely due to the $750 million of share repurchases under our stock repurchase program including the funding of the $600 million accelerated share repurchase program launched in early March and annual bonus payments.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We're at the low end of valuation metrics historically, and this isn't surprising given the growth slowdown.

Analyst expect an EPS this year of $3.89, rising to $4.34 in 2020, which gives the company a forward multiple of 15. The shares have taken a big hit from the disappointing Q1, but have made up considerable ground since:

Conclusion

There is upside for the company from the shift to digital, international expansion, the cost-cutting program, the enormous cash generation and the related reduction in share count.

However, there are considerable uncertainties in its two bread and butter sectors, where many clients seem to be under considerable cost pressure.

While it's likely Q1 was the low point given the accelerated hiring, shares have made half of the ground lost since the Q1 results were published already. Though we think it's likely the shares can make up some more lost ground if market sentiment stays positive, cautious investors might want to wait for confirmation of the Q2 figures before plunging in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.