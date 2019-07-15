Lowe's: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about.

While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Lowe's (LOW) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

During the 2001 recession, Lowe's was still growing fast enough that earnings grew right through that economic recession, but during the 2008/9 recession, Lowe's had three years in a row of negative earnings growth, falling about -39% from peak to trough. Using that decline as a guide, I would categorize Lowe's earnings as moderately cyclical and on a scale of 1-8 in terms of earnings cyclicality, I would rate Lowe's a '4'.

For stocks with moderately cyclical earnings histories, it is possible to use both a medium-term analysis that focuses on price cyclicality, and/or a longer 10-year, full-cycle analysis that focuses on the three main return drivers of mean reversion, business/shareholder returns, and earnings growth. Since Lowe's was likely still growing via store growth until the last cycle, though, we really only have the one down cycle to examine for a medium-term price cycle approach, so in this case, a 10-year, full-cycle, analysis seems like the best way to go.

It should be noted that Lowe's stock price fell about -61% off its highs, during the 2008 downturn, though. And, even though the price movements of the 1970s and 1980s might not be highly relevant to the modern Lowe's we know today, there have been three other times since 1972 that Lowe's stock has fallen a little over -60%. (So the shallower decline during the 2001 recession is actually an outlier.) Based on these historic price declines (especially the 2008 decline) later on in this analysis when I get to the opportunity risk section, I'll assume a -60% price decline is possible during the next recession.

Now let's move on to the three return drivers over the next 10 years.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2005, which is a year before Lowe's last cyclical peak.

The company's current P/E ratio of 20.23 is higher than its normal P/E ratio this cycle of 19.04. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 19.04 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -0.60%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Lowe's has bought back an incredible amount of stock over this past cycle, reducing its shares by half. I will back out these buybacks in order to estimate what sort of EPS growth the company would have produced without them. Additionally, I'll also include the expectation of an economic recession over the course of the next 10 years and include that in the organic earnings expectations as well.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of -2.33%. It's fairly odd to get a negative number here for a large-cap stock like Lowe's. For reference, Home Depot (HD) had purchased a similar amount of stock back during this period and had a cyclically adjusted organic earnings growth rate of +2.26%. But if you scroll back up and look closely at the previous FAST Graph, and observe the EPS trend over the past cycle you'll see that Lowe's had $1.99 EPS for 2006, and it would take a full seven years for them to achieve that level again. And this is even while they bought back a whole lot of stock from 2010 to 2014, which boosted their EPS numbers in future years. This is a great example of why I think it is so important to include the effects of a downcycle on organic earnings over the course of a full cycle. If we just looked at the FAST Graph earnings growth numbers we might think that Lowe's had been growing earnings at +10% annually over this past cycle, but that's not really the case.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I think that it's fair to estimate that Lowe's will buy back about 3.5% of its share per year over the course of the next cycle based on what we've seen recently. Lowe's also has a 2.05% dividend yield. So that makes a basic shareholder return yield of about +5.55%.

Now let's look at the earnings yield to see if it is enough to cover the shareholder yield.

Data by YCharts

The current forward earnings yield is +5.19% and not quite enough to cover the shareholder yield, so we will limit our basic shareholder/business return expectations to +5.19% CARG expectation over the next 10 years.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of last quarter, the FCFE/EV yield was +1.90%, so that will be my conservative shareholder/business return CARG estimate.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-0.60%), earnings growth returns (-2.33%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.90% to +5.19%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of -1.03% to +2.26%. Since the entire range is below a +4% CARG expectation, this puts Lowe's in the "sell" category for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy Lowe's at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If I look forward about 2.5 years and assume an increase of Lowe's P/E up to 22.5, using analysts' earnings expectations and including dividends, we could expect a price gain of $70.05. If we add that to the current price of $171.15, we get a total future price at the beginning of 2022 of $241.20. So, that's what I consider to be an optimistic yet realistic price 2.5 years from now if we don't experience an economic recession between now and then.

Now, I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in 2022 we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside with the recession downside, we can estimate that if we waited to buy Lowe's stock at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next 3 years or so.

If you'll recall from earlier in the article, I noted that Lowe's fell about -60% during the last recession, and it would be going into the next one with a much higher P/E this time around with a 22.5 ratio (Last time it went in with about an 18 P/E). But let's say the next recession isn't as bad as the last one, and that interest rates are lower, and we should expect a higher P/E going in, so the stock only falls -50% during the next recession. That would give us a price of $120.60 during a recession that starts in 2022. (If a recession starts sooner, like, say, next month, then we would be looking at a price decline that falls closer to an $85 level) At that $120 projected price under the 2022 recession scenario, there doesn't appear to be much risk in waiting for the stock price to come down to better levels before buying, and it seems reasonable to take profits at today's levels.

Conclusion

I have spent the last decade restoring my 96-year-old home. I have spent a lot of time and money at Lowe's during this time. I like their store. Customer service is kind of crapshoot depending on who happens to be working that day, but overall my experience at Lowe's has been good. So, I don't have anything against Lowe's stores. Lowe's business, on the other hand, hasn't had much organic earnings growth over the course of this past business cycle. Most of their EPS gains from the prior cyclical peak have been supported by massive stock buybacks. From 2010-2014, those buybacks were actually a pretty good investment.

Data by YCharts

Revenues were pretty flat from 2006 to 2014 and they would eventually accelerate after that. So reducing shares when the stock price was down and business was slow was a good idea. But now the stock price is high, and once again revenues appear to be flattening. Much like the period from 2006 to 2014, I think we are likely to see slow or no real earnings growth over the next 10 years (assuming there is a recession at some point).

Additionally, it is very reasonable to think that during an economic recession, Lowe's stock price could fall -50%. Even using optimistic growth projections over the next two or three years, Lowe's will still likely be available at a better price during the next recession. For those reasons, I think Lowe's stock is a 'sell' here.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.