Singapore Technologies Engineering: Waiting For A Better Entry Price For This Defensive Smart Cities Play

Singapore Technologies Engineering is a Smart Cities play in the mid-to-long term, and expects to more than double the revenue contribution from Smart Cities to over S$2 billion by 2022.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Singapore Technologies Engineering (OTCPK:SGGKF) (OTCPK:SGGKY) [STE:SP] is a defensive stock due to the certainty of its top line and bottom line growth for both the short-term and the mid-term. At its March 2018 Investor Day, the company has guided for its top line to grow at 2-3 times the global GDP growth rate between 2018 and 2022, and for net profit growth to be in tandem with revenue growth. This implies a high single digit medium-term growth for the company's revenue and earnings, which seems achievable based on current order book, recent acquisitions and Smart Cities growth that the company is exposed to.

In the near-term, Singapore Technologies Engineering is a solid defensive stock, due to revenue visibility for the next two years supported by its order book and recent acquisitions. In the longer-term, Singapore Technologies Engineering is leveraged to the growth of Smart Cities.

Based on its share price of S$4.29 as of July 12, 2019, Singapore Technologies Engineering is trading at 22.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a 12% premium over its five-year mean forward P/E of approximately 20.5 times. The company's share price is up 22.9% (excluding dividends) year-to-date, out-performing the benchmark Straits Times Index by 1,210 basis points, as investors switched to defensive names in an uncertain market environment. Furthermore, Singapore Technologies Engineering's 3.5% dividend yield is decent yet unattractive. There are other defensive stocks with higher dividend yields trading at lower valuation multiples.

I suggest to wait for a pull-back in Singapore Technologies Engineering's share price before considering to initiate a position. My suggested entry price for Singapore Technologies Engineering is S$3.75 pegged to an implied dividend yield of 4% and a forward FY2019 P/E of 19.4 times.

Company Description

Singapore Technologies Engineering is a conglomerate with diversified business operations in Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems and Marine, which contributed 39%, 32%, 19% and 9% of the company's FY2018 revenue respectively. In terms of profit contribution, the Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems and Marine business segments accounted for 49%, 34%, 9% and 8% of the company's FY2018 profit before tax respectively.

With respect to revenue by geographical location, customers located in Asia, U.S. and Europe represented 63%, 20% and 11% of Singapore Technologies Engineering's FY2018 revenue, with other customers outside of these three geographic regions contributing the remaining 7% of sales.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is one of the largest non-airline affiliated aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul providers globally with its roots as a defense contractor starting half a century ago.

Record Order Book and Strong Order Win Momentum Provide Revenue Visibility

On May 15, 2019, Singapore Technologies Engineering announced its 1Q2019 financials results and disclosed that it has a order book of S$14.1 billion as of March 31, 2019, of which S$4.2 billion is expected to be delivered in the remaining three quarters of the year.

The S$14.1 billion order book, representing a 7% YoY growth is a record high for Singapore Technologies Engineering, and is equivalent to approximately two years of revenue based on its FY2018 revenue of S$6.7 billion. This translates to a high level of revenue visibility for Singapore Technologies Engineering in FY2019 and FY2020. Historically, the order book-to-revenue ratio for the company has ranged from approximately 1.7 to 2.1 times in the past decade, so Singapore Technologies Engineering is currently closer to the high end of this range.

In 1Q2019, Singapore Technologies Engineering won S$2.1 billion in new contracts. New contract wins included a 10-year airframe MRO contract from a long-time customer, a major North American operator, to provide heavy maintenance services for its entire fleet of A300s and Boeing 757 for the Aerospace business segment; smart mobility projects in Bangkok for its Gold Line and Purple Line, Wuxi Metro Line 3 in China, Taiwan Railway Authority’s trains and Singapore for Downtown Line 3 for the Electronics business segment; 80 automated guided vehicles for The Port of Singapore Authority for deployment at Singapore’s next generation port in Tuas and other contracts relating to weapons & munitions, road construction equipment and specialty vehicles for the Land Systems business segment.

Specifically, it is worth highlighting Singapore Technologies Engineering's new wins in the Marine business segment for 1Q2019. New Marine contracts included production engineering studies support work for the U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter’s acquisition program by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a Phase 1 preliminary/contract design for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration AGOR Variant by Naval Sea Systems Command, and the first of four options for the construction of the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter or APL Small Class berthing barges by U.S. Department of the Navy.

Among the new wins for the Marine business segment, the U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter or PSC vessel contract is the most significant. This is part of a multi-year program, with up to three multi-mission PSCs to recapitalize the United States Coast Guard fleet of heavy icebreakers. Singapore Technologies Engineering's U.S. subsidiary VT Halter Marine was awarded with a contract for one PSC worth S$1 billion and the contract includes two additional PSCs, bringing the contract value to S$2.6 billion including options. The first PSC delivery is scheduled for 2024; while the second and third PSCs will be delivered in 2025 and 2027 respectively if options are exercised.

It is worth noting that the S$1 billion PSC contract win for 1Q2019 already exceeds total contract wins of S$991 million for the Marine business segment in FY2018, and it is also superior to that of 2017 (no new contract wins for Marine) and 2016 (approximately S$300 million of new contract wins for Marine). This suggests that the Marine segment has turned the corner after challenging years in 2017 and 2016.

At the company's Investor Day in March 2018, Singapore Technologies Engineering has guided that “By 2022, we expect Marine sector revenue to recover to 2013 to 2014 levels, subject to the business cycle.” Marine segment revenue was S$1.34 billion in FY2014 and S$1.23 billion in FY2013, compared to revenue of S$637 million and S$574 million for FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. In other words, the new Marine contract wins provide support for management guidance that Marine segment revenue could double in the next four years between FY2018 and FY2022.

Acquisitions Provide Another Leg Of Growth

Besides new contract wins further strengthening Singapore Technologies Engineering's order book, the company is also relying on inorganic growth in the form of acquisitions.

Singapore Technologies Engineering announced the proposed acquisition of Newtec Group NV, or Newtec, a Belgium-based company in the satellite communications industry for €250 million or S$383 million, on March 27, 2019, and this acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2019. Also, Singapore Technologies Engineering completed the acquisition of MRA Systems, LLC or MRAS, on April 18, 2019, the proposed acquisition of MRAS for $630 million or S$868 million was first announced on September 13, 2018

Focusing on the recent proposed acquisition first, Newtec is an established original equipment manufacturer in the satellite communications industry and it owns intellectual properties and patents for critical satellite communications technologies. Singapore Technologies Engineering sees Newtec as complementary to its plans to grow its current satellite communications business.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is already a significant player in the industry with 75% of the top 20 global satellite operators being users of its enterprise satellite communications systems. It is also the market leader in certain mobility and defense sub-segments, boasting market shares of 60%, 46% and 41% in maritime, aviation and military satellite communications TDMA (Time-Division Multiple Access) sites in service. Newtec focus on the cell backhaul, broadcast and consumer sub-segments of the satellite communications industry instead. The combination of Singapore Technologies Engineering's current satellite communications business with Newtec should give the combined entity the ability to meet the full spectrum of client needs with end-to-end solutions.

On a stand-alone basis, Newtec is still attractive due to the growth of the satellite communications industry. Emerging trends like the Internet of Things and connected cars should increase demand for satellite communications services and solutions in the mid-to-long term. Singapore Technologies Engineering disclosed at the analyst and media conference call to discuss the Newtec acquisition that Newtec has been growing its top line in the high teens in recent years, validating the growth of the industry.

Singapore Technologies Engineering's acquisition of Newtec is expected to be accretive to the company acquisitions by the second year of the acquisition, which would be 2H2020, assuming this acquisition is completed in 2H2019. The acquisition is not immediately earnings accretive, because of the relatively high price tag paid equivalent to approximately 14.6 times Newtec’s EBITDA and 2.7 times Newtec’s revenue for the financial year ended September 31, 2018. The price paid for Newtec is justified on the basis of the industry's growth and acquisition synergies. Singapore Technologies Engineering expects to realize S$200 million in cost and revenue synergies over time via the utilization of complementary intellectual property & technologies, cross-selling, an enlarged product suite, the targeting of new markets and economies of scale in research & development, manufacturing and sourcing.

Even after incorporating the effects of the two acquisitions, Singapore Technologies Engineering's net gearing is not expected to exceed 60%, which provides room for further acquisitions, if opportunities arise.

Moving on to the completed acquisition of MRAS in April 2019, Baltimore-based MRAS is a Original Equipment Manufacturer of engine nacelle systems for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft engaged in the production and sale of nacelles, thrust reversers and aerostructures, and spare parts sales. MRAS is also the single source provider for all nacelle contracts, including the current A320neo (using LEAP-1A engines) nacelle systems supply contract in partnership with Safran.

The key rationale for the MRAS acquisition is that it allow Singapore Technologies Engineering to move up the aerospace value chain into the OEM business of nacelle components and replacement parts. Demand for engine nacelles, referring to casings that house aircraft engines to provide efficient aerodynamics during flight, is expected to grow in line with air fleet growth. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) has forecasted that 37,390 aircrafts to be added in the next two decades between 2018 and 2037.

Specifically, the A320neo currently accounts for more than half of narrow-body aircraft orders, and MRAS as the single-source nacelles provider for A320neo using LEAP-1A engines should grow in tandem with new A320neo orders. At the time the proposed acquisition was announced, it was disclosed that 2,295 A320neo aircraft orders or 38% of total current A320neo orders used Leap-1A engines which MRAS is the sole-source suppliers of nacelles. Another 1,623 A320neo aircraft orders or 27% of total orders use Pratt & Whitney GTF engines that don't utilize MRAS's nacelles. But there was still another 2,150 A320neo aircraft orders representing 35% of total orders for which the engine has not yet been specified, implying significant upside potential.

The acquisition of MRAS was transacted 10 times trailing 12 months EV/EBITDA multiple and 1.2 times trailing 12 months revenue, and expected to be immediately earnings accretive for Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Smart Cities Will Drive Long-Term Growth

At the company's March 2018 Investor Day, the company has targeted Smart Cities revenue to more than double by 2020 from approximately S$1 billion in 2017.

The growth in Smart Cities is driven by irreversible secular trends like ageing population, urbanization, and resource scarcity. Approximately one in six people globally will be aged 65 and above by 2050, compared with one in 11 people now, according to research by United Nations. United Nations also expects the proportion of the global population living in urban settings to increase from 55% in 2018 to 68% in 2015. The International Energy Agency forecasts global energy demand to grow by 27%, or 3,743 million tons oil equivalent between 2017 and 2040, with developing countries' energy demand expected to increase by 45% over the same period. Driven by the factors mentioned above, Frost & Sullivan expects the global market for smart cities to grow from $0.9 trillion in 2016 to over $2 trillion by 2025.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is involved in Smart Cities projects globally across various end-applications. Its Smart Cities product suite focuses on three key areas: Smart Security (e.g. airports, ports and cyber-security etc), Smart Environment (e.g. smart street lighting and other smart sensor applications etc), and Smart Mobility (e.g. autonomous buses, smart train and road networks etc). Recent contract wins in 1Q2019 as disclosed at the company's results briefing included an advanced traffic management system for a country in the Middle East, platform screen doors for the The Greater Jakarta Light Rail Transit in Indonesia, smart sensors relating to real-time management of urban water resources and smart lighting projects in Canada, Israel, New Zealand, Sweden and the U.S.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Smart Cities Business' Global Presence

Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering March 2018 Investor Day Presentation on Smart Cities

Singapore Technologies Engineering Smart Cities Business' Spectrum of End-Applications

Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering March 2018 Investor Day Presentation on Smart Cities

Recent news flow continues to be positive for Singapore Technologies Engineering's Smart Cities business from a near-term new order wins perspective. In May 2019, the Business Times reported that the Singapore government will award info-communications and technology contracts valued at an estimated S$2.5 billion to S$2.7 billion between April 2019 and March 2020, of which more than 60% of the contract value related to digital transformation.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is expected to be a strong contender for a significant portion of these new contracts, given its track record of Smart Cities projects and its collaborations & partnerships with various Singapore government agencies in its home market Singapore. These past and present projects include partnering with Land Transport Authority of Singapore on autonomous bus development; collaborating with Jurong Town Corporation to develop and deploy an open digital platform for the Singapore Punggol Digital District; a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Singapore Economic Development Board to jointly identify and develop growth strategies for targeted industries like robotics, smart mobility and health technologies among others.

At its recent 1Q2019 results briefing in May 2019, Singapore Technologies Engineering has continued to emphasize the Smart Cities business as a key growth driver (my emphasis):

We had a good start to the year, and we also had a strong quarter for contract wins, which helped us to strengthen our order book to a high of $14.1 billion. During the quarter, we announced over $2.1 billion worth of new contracts contributed largely by a 10-year contract extension by one of our aerospace customers and the various Smart City-related contracts at the electronics sector...Our order book as at end December stood at a healthy level of $13.2 billion, and we expect to deliver $4.9 billion from this order book in 2019. The revenue recognition forecast is relatively higher than the last 2 years as we expect higher project deliveries from Land Systems and more Smart City-related projects mainly from Electronics.

Valuation

Singapore Technologies Engineering is trading at 22.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of S$4.29 as of July 12, 2019. The 22.2 times forward P/E multiple is at a premium to its five-year mean forward P/E multiple of 20.5 times.

Singapore Technologies Engineering also offers a 3.5% dividend yield based on an absolute dividend payout of S$0.15 per share which it has consistently paid for the past six fiscal years since FY2013.

I suggest an entry price of S$3.75 pegged to an implied dividend yield of 4% (based on the absolute dividend payout of S$0.15 per share) and a forward FY2019 P/E of 19.4 times.

Variant View

The bear case for Singapore Technologies Engineering would see lower-than expected earnings contribution from MRAS and Newtec due to integration issues, a slowdown in the aviation industry as Aviation segment contributed close to half of FY2018 profit before tax, a delay in a roll-out of Smart Cities projects & initiatives by the various local governments and a return to a risk-on environment leading to a rotation out of defensive names like Singapore Technologies Engineering.

