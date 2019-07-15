NetApp: Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

Especially in the context of NetApp’s partnership with Google, the markets may be ignoring the upside in favor of the near-term pain.

While execution issues and revenue weakness were well understood, the markets appear to be ignoring the strategic aspect of NetApp’s decision to evolve its distribution channel.

The market assessment of NetApp’s (NASDAQ: NTAP) recent results and outlook appears to be a surface level analysis. We think the market is missing the potential that the company’s CEO brings to the table in light of the changing dynamics of the cloud market and the partnership with Google. We also note that NetApp’s decision to focus on a smaller number of distributors could actually be positive for the company. While we acknowledge the execution challenges highlighted last quarter, on balance we feel the risk-reward could have turned positive for the NetApp stock, with the potential of a 50% return versus the risk of a 20% decline.

Q4: Issues and opportunities

The NetApp stock has faced investor ire over the revenue weakness in Q4 2019 and expectations of continuing revenue weakness over the next few quarters.

What also appears to have spooked the markets was the double whammy of execution issues and the company’s decision to rationalize its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships. In Q4, the steepness in the fall in revenue overshadowed all other aspects of NetApp’s business.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

What appears to be favoring the market view are the negative growth rates across the board in Q4. Except for strategic revenue and software maintenance revenue, which grew in low single digits, the declines in other divisions pulled the overall growth in the red.

To provide visibility into our transition from older products to our newer, higher growth products and clarity into the dynamics of our product revenue, we have historically grouped our products by “Strategic” and “Mature” solutions. Strategic solutions include Clustered ONTAP, branded E-Series, SolidFire, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, enterprise software license agreements and other optional add-on software products. Mature solutions include 7-mode ONTAP, add-on hardware and related operating system software and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products. Both our Mature and Strategic product lines include a mix of disk, hybrid and all flash storage media.

Source: NetApp 10K – 2019

The management pointed to execution issues which led to the weakness in the quarter:

Certain customers’ taking longer to make their purchase decision: In line with the broader market trends, NetApp also appears to have faced demand-side pressures. Globally, there seems to be a focus on monetary easing. While it typically takes a few months for the easing to flow down to the ground level, green shoots could start becoming visible earlier.

Renewals not getting fully captured: The demand situation was compounded by the salesforce not fully capturing all renewal opportunities. NetApp's management assured that the necessary changes had been put in place to avoid a repeat of the Q4 performance.

Move away from OEM business: What appears to have amplified the revenue weakness to spooky levels was NetApp’s decision to consolidate its presence with a small number of OEMs. The management seems to have a clear sense of direction the direction they want to take NetApp in:

I think with regard to your question about visibility to the channel and the OEM, I think in the OEM business we are prioritizing our focus on a few players and are restructuring our agreements on the smaller OEMs, which is why we have indicated that OEM will be a materially step lower going forward. [...]the OEM business which has a material you know a part of it is also solid state storage and then the third is our renewals which is also overweight on solid-state. [...]the OEM business, and here we do not forecast a return to where it was. I think what we are doing is really prioritizing a couple of the big OEMs and really staying close to them, and for the rest we are going to take down our outlook for the go forward. I think it is the lower priority use of NetApp resources. And we have so many other attractive opportunities to focus and execute against. We will give you updates on the progress of our execution plans as we come back to you through the course of next year.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Evidently, the management has set its sights on more lucrative opportunities. But what could be some of those? To begin with, we note that NetApp is a leader in the solid-state arrays and in the general-purpose disk arrays markets.

Source: Gartner

NetApp’s investments in the solid-state arrays market have been geared towards enabling better data management in distributed environments. Considering that the solid-state market is characterized by low latency and automated storage features, and NetApp’s relationships with the cloud leaders, NetApp could become an important player in the market for real-time IoT applications (for example the cloud gaming business).

Source: Gartner

General-purpose disk arrays are used for storage requirements associated with applications and middleware. NetApp’s ability to offer data mobility has been helping the company to be perceived as a business solutions company and not just a storage company.

In addition, for the hyperscalers looking to enter the on-premise market, NetApp offers the perfect vehicle with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) apparently having realized this potential. In April 2019, Google named NetApp ‘the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure’

Source: Google

The partnership with Google is also likely to help NetApp consolidate its distribution channel ecosystem into a more coherent sales enabler than it currently it. In addition to the technology rationale, the partnership with Google also has another unique characteristic. Google’s cloud business is led by Thomas Kurian, an Oracle veteran who joined Google late last year. NetApp’s CEO, George Kurian, is Thomas’ twin!

Thus, we will not be surprised should the closeness between Google’s cloud business and NetApp continue to grow over the coming months.

With this context, let us re-examine the reasons for NetApp’s Q4 weakness:

Customers’ delaying their purchase decision: With Google’s winds in NetApp’s sails, not only do we expect to see an uptick in deals volume in the subsequent quarters but also increase in NetApp’s hybrid cloud business. While Google’s public cloud has been one of the fastest growing cloud business in the market, the broader market focus has been shifting towards capturing the private cloud to sustain growth (read more in our series on the cloud). The hybrid cloud market is also likely to see some change in dynamics with IBM (NYSE:IBM) closing its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) deal, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) tying up and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) also in a pretty cozy state. While Google has Anthos, the company still needs a major on-premise and hybrid specialist to compete in the evolving hybrid market. And NetApp just offers the near-perfect solution for Google. Another aspect worth considering is that customers have been evaluating vendor technology roadmaps before committing to transformational projects and thus the association between NetApp and Google appears to be symbiotic for both the companies.

Renewals not getting fully captured: While renewal growth was weak in Q4, the management noted that the asset count in its installed base has continued to grow. Given the management prioritizing certain segments over others with an expectation of growth returning fairly quickly, we won’t be surprised to see a beat next quarter itself.

Move away from OEM business: NetApp obviously sees the big picture on distribution with many of its partners wanting to align themselves in a configuration that favors NetApp due to NetApp’s partnership with Google. Accordingly, NetApp appears to be shedding deadweight.

The key risk we see to our assessment of NetApp’s growth is the time it could take to get rid of unwanted fat. Although we expect to see management exuding confidence in the next quarter results, there could be some areas on improvement which should get taken care of by the subsequent quarter.

Valuation

We think that NetApp could see a serious acceleration in its strategic revenue, leading to an overall revenue of $6.6 billion in 2020. Owing to the strong growth, we expect a net income of $1.3 billion. Our estimates are higher than that of consensus since the market does not appear to be accounting for NetApp’s Google partnership.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

In the base case, we expect product revenue to grow by 13% y/y to $4.2 billion, driven by strategic revenue. Alongside, we expect software maintenance revenue to also edge closer to the billion-dollar mark. The margins are also likely to improve with a growing software component in the overall revenue mix. Based on the overall revenue growth of 8%, we expect the P/E to expand to 18x, resulting in a potential upside of 50%+. We note that the 8% growth is unlikely to be a flash in the pan and should be accompanied by a strong outlook for 2021.

We also model a bear case scenario in case NetApp is unable to fully recover from the execution issues highlighted. In the bear case, we expect product revenue to grow by 8% y/y to $4 billion, again driven by strategic revenue. However, the weakness in other segments could lead to total revenue growth of around 3% and the consequent impact to margins. We ascribe a P/E of 12x due to the weak growth expectations in this case, which translates into a downside of 20%.

Conclusion

During NetApp’s Q4 2019 earnings call, George Kurian had stated that he would want to continue meeting NetApp’s commitments on financial and shareholder returns. Thomas Kurian has been known to be working against a cultural tide at Google, given Thomas’ long-standing association with Oracle (Oracle had sued Google over the financial implications of Google using Java to develop Android, without adequately compensating Oracle) and the stark difference in cultures at the two organizations. The complexity of the challenges for both the brothers is only rivaled by the obviousness of the solutions to address those challenges. The meteoric rise of the Kurian brothers points towards abundant capability. In light of the opportunities presented to perform, we see think both the Kurian brothers will rise to the occasion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.