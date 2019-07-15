Gold And Silver Market Manipulation: Interview With Bill Murphy

I visit with Bill Murphy, Chairman of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee and owner of Le Metropole Cafe, regarding the gold and silver markets.
We focus on the manipulative practices of banks, governments, and other entities with regard to the gold and silver markets.
We discuss the ways in which futures markets are manipulated using an excessive amount of short positions not backed by corresponding positions in the physical markets.
We discuss the various schemes used over the years such as the London Pool and Washington Agreement.
We discuss what factors will finally free gold and silver from the futures markets' manipulations and when that is likely to occur.
We discuss why the upside to the gold and silver price, especially, is enormous given recent developments in those markets.
Supporting Documentation for the Discussion:
