Gold And Silver Market Manipulation: Interview With Bill Murphy

Bill Murphy of GATA.org and I discuss his 20 years of research into the gold and silver market manipulations and where prices will end up when these practices end.

Research also shows that excessive short future positions covering amounts beyond typical production lower commodity prices while also forcing more of it into the markets.

Research shows that excessive short or long positions in commodities futures abnormally affect their market prices, similar to the stock and bond markets.

Over 150 years of research exists with respect to manipulation of American commodities markets. This is not a new phenomenon.

I visit with Bill Murphy, Chairman of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee and owner of Le Metropole Cafe, regarding the gold and silver markets.

We focus on the manipulative practices of banks, governments, and other entities with regard to the gold and silver markets.

We discuss the ways in which futures markets are manipulated using an excessive amount of short positions not backed by corresponding positions in the physical markets.

We discuss the various schemes used over the years such as the London Pool and Washington Agreement.

We discuss what factors will finally free gold and silver from the futures markets' manipulations and when that is likely to occur.

We discuss why the upside to the gold and silver price, especially, is enormous given recent developments in those markets.

Supporting Documentation for the Discussion:

Manipulation of Commodity Futures Prices-The Unprosecutable Crime

Yale Journal on Regulation

Effects of Futures Trading on Prices

Mimir Publishers, Inc.

Short Selling May Affect Stock and Bond Markets

Stanford EDU

All About the Gold and Silver Futures Market

COMEX 101: All About the Gold and Silver Futures Market

Fractional Reserve Bullion Banking and Gold Bank Runs

Bron Suchecki

Fractional reserve bullion banking and gold bank runs

CFTC - Bank Participation Reports

Bank Participation Reports | U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION

CFTC - Commitment of Traders Reports

https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

Former Goldman Commodities Research Analyst Confirms LMBA OTC Gold Market Is "Paper Gold" Ponzi

My previous articles on Seeking Alpha with respect to the subject of gold and silver market manipulation:

Gold and Silver Market Suppression Failures Flash Buy Signal

Gold and Silver Market Suppression Failures Flash Buy Signal, Part 2

Gold and Silver Market Suppression Failures Flash Buy Signal, Part 3

Gold and Silver Market Suppression Failures Flash Buy Signal, Part 4

Gold and Silver Market Suppression Failures Flash Buy Signal, Part 5

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.