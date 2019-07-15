Running Hot

The sideways market we have been in for 18 months is trying to break out to the upside as we suspected. One thing that has us holding fire is that the Transports and small caps are not participating. That may change soon. Transports are the key because transports are a widely followed indicator for the worldwide economy. If transports are headed higher and the economy is headed higher, that could be leading us to an overheating market - with the Fed lowering rates. Both Transports and small caps are moving towards resistance and a break-out could bring more investors back into equities.

You never want to try and catch the last 10% of a secular bull market. How do you know when to cut bait? We are on guard for a steepening of the yield curve. Markets can run higher in the face of a yield curve inversion. It is the steepening of the yield curve after the inversion that screams get out. When the Fed begins lowering rates the yield curve may steepen which is the signal to start looking for exits. The Fed all but stated that it is cutting rates next month. If the yield curve steepens, the danger increases.

If you follow us, you know we have been bullish on bonds when few others have and that has served us well. The Fed is expected to cut rates, but the rally may have already come and gone. It is counterintuitive, but if the Fed is going to lower rates in the coming months, we see the rate on the 10-year moving higher. The bond market has pushed the Fed to lower rates and the Fed will slowly walk towards the bond market. The market has probably pushed rates too far too fast. We see rates headed higher for now. We are backing off our bullish stance on bonds and have reduced trading positions and the duration in our bond allocations. It has been a very good year for us so far in the bond department. We are taking risk off the table there.

Central banks are seeing diminishing returns on their loose monetary policy and are running out of bullets. The only thing that can save them now is to let inflation run hotter than normal in order to inflate away the excess debt that has been created. We have said that precious metals had our rapt attention and now our attention is turning to oil. Oil stocks have done nothing for six years and they are approaching a break-out level. We can't say that they are definitely going to break out, but we have a close eye on them. Most offer generous dividend yields, and with central banks around the world lowering rates, those dividends are now more valuable.

