Wells Fargo - Time To Be Brave

This article looks at the upside, especially the scope for continued peer-leading share repurchases and earnings support from cost reduction. Despite all the problems, WFC's profitability remains high and it is less vulnerable than peers to rate cuts. Now is the time to be brave.

But we may be reaching peak negativity. Estimates now factor in a lot of bad news, as does the valuation rating, and sell-side buy recommendations are the lowest since 2016.

The Fed's asset cap and WFC's own risk aversion mean it is underperforming on just about every growth metric.

To say Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has had a torrid time lately is an understatement. There's still no permanent CEO and the company remains firmly under the cosh of regulators.

WFC's perfect storm continues

WFC's woes show no sign of ending and the share has been a substantial underperformer year-to-date. The causes are fairly obvious:

Senior management upheaval: WFC still hasn't appointed a CEO following Tim Sloan's departure in March. The situation hasn't been helped by reports that several of the leading candidates turned down the offer, including PNC Financial CEO, William Demchak (NYSE: PNC), and US Bancorp CEO Richard Davis (NYSE: USB). In addition, this process is complicated by being not just a WFC Board decision but also needing to satisfy regulators and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: OTC:BERK), WFC's largest shareholder. Warren Buffet's recent comments that the CEO shouldn't be from Wall Street, especially JPM (NYSE: JPM) or GS (NYSE: GS), would seem to rule out another leading contender, JPM consumer banking chief Gordon Smith. The management upheaval also reaches further within the organisation than just the CEO position, with the company under pressure to appoint outsiders at other levels of the organisation as a way of breaking down some of the cultural characteristics that led to the recent consumer abuse scandals (LA Times article).

Source: company 10-Qs

Against the backdrop of all this negativity the share are up less than 3% YTD and have underperformed the US banks index by 14%.

Source: Y-Charts

We may be reaching maximum negativity

Things could conceivably get worse but to get much worse we'd probably need to be thinking "nuclear" options from the regulators like a forced break-up. There's no real sign that's their intention. The Fed and OCC seem more intent on making an example of WFC and ensuring that what comes out the other side of this is a company that can be pointed to as an example of "best in class" controls, governance and risk management. As interim CEO Allen Parker put it on the 1Q earnings call

We are all trying to achieve something that is maybe almost an outer boundary in terms of the quality of operational risk and compliance, something that hasn't really been achieved at this level before.

Meanwhile stock-market negativity around WFC continues to reach new highs. This is evidenced not just by the share price but also by sell-side analyst ratings, where the percentage of buy or outperform ratings is at its lowest level since 2016. Analyst ratings are generally a lagging indicator so this is noteworthy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

WFC's relative valuation metrics are also at multi-year lows. Compared to JPM, WFC now trades at a 28% discount on P/TNAV having traded at just a 7% discount in early 2018 when the Fed asset cap was first announced. Compared to BAC, the discount is 9% having been a 6% premium last year. And compared to C (NYSE: C), WFC's P/TNAV premium has shrunk from 56% to 31%.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

Finally, there's a lot of negativity already baked into WFC's forward estimates.

2019 revenue estimates took a big step down following the lowering of nii guidance in 1Q and are now ~4% below where they were late last year. WFC has seen the steepest cuts to revenue estimates of peers.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

The Street also has a very dim view of WFC's revenue prospects beyond this year. Looking out to 2021 consensus currently sees revenues declining 4% p.a. This makes WFC the only member of the peer group to have negative expected revenue growth over the period.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

With so much negativity already baked in it's probably a good time to be thinking about the buy case for WFC.

1. Returns remained resilient

The first positive point to make is that all of the scandals and upheaval have really only impacted WFC's rate of growth. They haven't made much of a dent to profitability, which is arguably the bigger long term driver of share performance. ROTE was 15% in 1Q. Consensus estimates see ROTE staying at around 13% in both 2019 and 2020, which is middle of the pack compared to other US majors.

Remember that WFC generates these returns on a much less leveraged balance sheet than peers: the company's "Supplementary Leverage Ratio" was 7.8% in 1Q. This compares to JPM, BAC and C on a range of 6.4-6.8%. This distorts the returns comparison. We could fix this by recalculating on a "normalised" level of leverage, say 5%, which is the regulatory minimum for all of these banks. Were we to do so it would show that WFC has the highest adjusted ROTE of the peer group at above 20%. Consensus sees its maintaining this leadership both this year and next.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

2. WFC is offsetting revenue pressure with cost cutting

The second positive point is that even as WFC has reported weak revenues it has been able to offset the impact by cutting costs. Expenses fell 7% year-on-year in 1Q, by far the sharpest drop of peer. This trend should continue at least until the end of 2019: annualised 1Q expenses were $55.7bn, the company's full-year 2019 target is $52-53bn.

The consequence of this is that even as Street estimates see revenues remaining under pressure until 2021 (the 4% annual decline I noted above), net profit growth is expected to be around the average of the peer group, which is to say around zero (the same as C, better than BAC and a bit below JPM).

Source: 10-Qs

3. WFC has the biggest CCAR payout authorisation

In fact this is one of the interesting features of US banks: the Street doesn't see any of them delivering meaningful net profit growth in coming years. Almost all the EPS growth they are expected to generate comes from share repurchases. This being the case it seems logical to buy the bank with the biggest repurchase potential, which is clearly WFC.

WFC's peer-leading repurchase potential stems mainly from having a very under-leveraged balance sheet. I noted already that the company's Supplementary Leverage Ratio is 7.8%. This is at least 100bps higher than the next peer and 280bps above WFC's regulatory requirement of 5%.

The same picture is true of common equity tier 1, where WFC currently operates at 11.9% or 290bps above its regulatory requirement. Again, this is the biggest surplus above requirement of the peer group. It's interesting also to note that despite all the regulatory pressure the company has come under, its Fed common equity tier 1 requirement is still the lowest of peers. Clearly, whatever misgivings the Fed has about WFC they don't include solvency.

Source: 10-Qs

In this year's CCAR, WFC was authorised for $32.4bn of total payouts to end-June 2020. This isn't the biggest absolute number, that prize goes to JPM ($41.1bn). But it is the biggest authorisation when measured against market cap., equating to a total payout of 15%. The share repurchase authorisation is 11%, again the highest of the peer group.

Source: company disclosures, author's calculations

This is a crucial point with regard to WFC. The Fed is taking a very hard-line approach in terms of the growth cap and in terms of pushing through far-reaching managerial and organisational changes. But it is not taking a hard-line on capital requirements or payouts. Given that all US banks face a slowing revenue outlook, and that EPS growth is going to come mostly from share repurchases over the next couple of years, WFC paradoxically looks very well placed, in spite of all the negative headlines.

4. WFC has low interest rate gearing

A final point to make is on interest rate gearing. I've discussed in previous articles why this is likely to be a focal point of 2Q earnings given the recent change of direction by the Fed.

The market isn't pricing WFC for revenue growth anyway so the downside risks from this issue are pretty low. But it's also worth reflecting that WFC's disclosed sensitivity to lower rates is the smallest of peers. 100bps lower rates are estimated to cost ~$1bn of net interest income annually. This is a 2% downside sensitivity to nii and a 5% downside sensitivity to pre-tax profits. The corresponding pre-tax sensitivities of peers are: BAC -15%, C -7% and JPM -6%.

Source: 10-Qs, author's calculations

Conclusions

There's no shortage of reasons to keep giving WFC a wide berth. But a lot of these reasons look like they're priced in with WFC's valuation at a multi-year low and forward estimates factoring in a much gloomier growth outlook than peers.

As rates are cut, all banks will start to find it harder to generate top-line growth, in which event WFC's growth constraint from the Fed asset cap will matter less. What will matter more is the scope for individual banks to continue to grow EPS via share repurchases even as net profits stagnate across the industry.

WFC looks singularly well placed on this issue given it has greater surplus capital than any of its peers and given the Fed seems happy for it to continue paying this back to shareholders irrespective of its other woes. Warren Buffett was on the money when he said recently,

“I don’t care whether they grow [revenues] or not, I care about whether they grow in earnings per share over time.” (FT article here)

In addition to this, WFC's profitability remains high and unimpacted by recent events. It has successfully offset the profit hit from lower revenues by cutting costs and there is scope for this to continue. It also stands to be less affected by lower rates than other banks.

As we reach peak negativity, now is the time to be brave.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.