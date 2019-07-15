Ford Hits Home Run In Alliance With Volkswagen On Electric Car Components

Volkswagen plans an all electric vehicle next year to be sold for around $34,000. Now Ford will soon be able to do the same by gaining access to Volkswagen's ready-to-go-technology.

This is a tremendous break for Ford as it will soon be able to launch a line of electric vehicles leap frogging its own advancements in electric vehicle technologies.

Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are teaming up on autonomous driving technologies and electric vehicle technologies. This is a major win for Ford as it will trade its lead over Volkswagen in autonomous driving technologies for Volkswagen's lead in all electric vehicle technologies. While Volkswagen is gaining access to Ford's advances in autonomous driving technologies for the future, Ford is gaining access to Volkswagen's ready to go electric vehicle technologies.

The deal is for Volkswagen to invest $2.6 billion in cash and other resources into Argo AI, which is a Ford backed start-up focused on autonomous driving vehicle technologies. Ford invested $1 billion in Argo AI in early 2017, and that investment is now paying off handsomely. Volkswagen is not only getting to share the costs of developing autonomous vehicles with Ford, it is catching up in an area where it is behind other large auto manufacturers.

Money is not the only issue in developing autonomous vehicles, it is also the ability to acquire and maintain extremely talented people from a relatively small talent pool. Ford has succeeded in doing that and now Volkswagen gets to tag along. At the end of the day Ford and Volkswagen will own an equal stake in Argo AI and the remaining shares will be used for employee incentives. There is no target date for when either manufacturer will be able to sell large quantities of self-driving vehicles.

This is where Ford is a huge winner in the deal. Ford is gaining access to Volkswagen's leading edge dedicated electric vehicle architecture and Modular Electric Toolkit. This will allow Ford to launch up to 600,000 zero emission vehicles in Europe over the next few years starting in 2023. Ford investors now own a company with leading edge technologies in all-electric zero emission vehicles. Eventually, Ford will be able to launch these vehicles in the United States.

Ford will be able to lower its spending on all-electric and self-driving vehicle technologies by partnering with Volkswagen. Last year Ford announced it planned to spend $11 billion on all-electric vehicles between then and 2022. Now Ford can ease up on some of that spending and can accelerate its launch of profitable vehicles using its access to Volkswagen's Modular Electric Toolkit.

All of this comes at a great time for Ford as the auto industry is experiencing a global slow down in sales. Ford can now preserve some of its cash flow and stay competitive. A look at Ford's first quarter income statement from their 10-Q highlights how important preserving cash flow is for Ford:

As can be seen above Ford's auto sales declined in the first quarter of 2019. They went from $39 billion in auto sales the first quarter of 2018 to $37.2 billion in auto sales in the first quarter of 2019, a decline of nearly 5%. Because of a strong performance from Ford Motor Credit, profits before taxes were $1.6 billion. This was down from $1.9 billion in profit before taxes in 2018. With the auto market slowing down globally, it is possible Ford may see even further declines in automotive sales.

Ford's strength has been in light truck sales. Here, Ford has shared some technologies with Volkswagen that eventually has led to this much larger sharing arrangement between the two global automakers. Below is a look at one of the stellar trucks Ford manufactures:

For investors in Ford this agreement with Volkswagen is a huge win. It points to a path of future success in a rapidly changing automotive environment. For those not invested in Ford now is a very good time to buy shares as the future for Ford just became a lot brighter. Investors should do their own due diligence before buying any financial assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.