Philip Morris Is On Sale

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock rebounded nicely from the lows in December when we called this dividend growth machine a 'stellar' opportunity under $70. The stock rallied to well over $90 but has been pulling back and is now back in the $70 range. We believe shares are on sale here once again, and with markets at new highs, we start to get cautious for the next pullback. And during a pullback, we want to own (or buy more stock) in defensive high-yielding names like Philip Morris. While Philip Morris stock is off of the 7-year lows it recently hit, we believe the stock is on sale again. We gladly bought this dip. Let us check in on the name and evaluate recent performance, where the company stands with traditional tobacco versus heated products, and of course, the safety of the bountiful dividend. Further, we will discuss our expectations for 2019.

An evolving company

As we entered 2019, it was pretty clear that the market did not like the uncertainty around the future of the company. There were questions surrounding the viability and the uptake of heated tobacco products. There was notable volatility related to shipment volume in 2018. That led to the first big wave of selling in 2018, but it is our opinion that as traditional smoking volumes decline, the new innovations from the company will more than make up for lost revenues from people abandoning smoking, and municipalities banning tobacco. With Philip Morris operating internationally however we expect traditional tobacco to hold up a bit better versus places like just North America. We believe the uncertainty is what drove the selling to begin with, and some of that uncertainty helped drive the stock down nearly 15% in the last few months. While the stock has rallied a few points, the question is whether the company's evolution is sustainable.

We will be honest, it really seems a lot of analysts were lowering price targets over the last year because the share price had come down and they simply were not sure how consumers would react to heated tobacco in the longer-term, but they knew traditional cigarette volume would go down. However, the story itself has not changed in recent weeks, despite the market selling off shares. We know that the company is transitioning. It is moving from a cigarette company to a tobacco products type company. This is and was known. We also know that this has been an expensive transition. It is leading to a lot of cash going to investing in heated tobacco. This is weighing in a number of areas, but you see, performance is stronger than ever. The outlook is for continued strength through 2019. Heated tobacco is working, while traditional cigarette volume does erode. The company is looking to the future, and shareholders will continued to reap the rewards. A lot of the risk operationally is already priced in sub-$90, but here we are under $80 again. The market is once again pricing the stock as if the story has changed dramatically. It hasn't. Performance numbers provide evidence we need.

Sales rise as heated tobacco leads the charge

A few years ago, revenues were facing pressure. What we think is important to note is that we have seen improving sales of late. We note there is positive momentum for both the traditional combustible tobacco and the company's smoke-free product portfolios, both of which drove total volume and share growth in the first quarter. To be clear, Q2 earnings will be out next week, and we will closely be watching the metrics we are about to present now for Q1. The bottom line is that we need to look for growth.

However, we need to question where the growth is coming from. What is driving the revenue growth or lack thereof? In Q1, total revenues dipped slightly as the revenue mix changed, though we see a strong H2 as likely for 2019. We know that traditional smoking is still prevalent worldwide particularly in less developed nations. So-called emerging markets represent an opportunity to sell more traditional tobacco products. In the more developed nations but government intervention to cease smoking has been rather successful. This is why innovation is key. The shipment data for traditional cigarettes is clearly showing the downfall:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Perhaps its is slightly encouraging that the pace of decline has stalled. We will closely be watching this trend for Q2. We have said this before to our members many times when it comes to these large dividend paying companies. You have got to stay innovative. How does that related to Philip Morris? Well, if this company was only selling traditional cigarettes rest assured with a chart like the one above revenues and earnings would have a similar trend and the stock would be getting crushed as the business died off. We fancy ourselves rather successful contrarian investors but we have to tell you a cigarette only PM would not make for a great investment. Fear not, as the company is adapting to the market to keep sales going of their nicotine products. We believe it is evident that the new heated tobacco products have been successful:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Because of the volume of heated tobacco shipments, revenues have been saved, essentially offsetting the decline from cigarette sales. The decline in recent quarters of volumes here had been a concern of many, and we share those concerns, but are pleased with the overall trend. We still need more quarters of data, but we do know the company is heavily focused here.

As reported, revenues slipped 2.1%. However, revenues were actually up 3.2% year-over-year to $6.8 billion if we adjust for currency issues. Currency is a major concern given the international focus of the company. Although a touch lighter than we anticipated, earnings were strong, but keep in mind expenses are also up thanks to the cost to get heated tobacco products rolling. So GAAP earnings were down, but making customary adjustments and factoring in related expenses and writedowns, the company saw earnings of $1.09, up $0.09 from last year. These results actually beat estimates by $0.08.

Dividend concerns

One of the reasons we continue to think the market is nervous with Philip Morris is over the dividend. The dividend is very generous and has been consistently raised. So what is the problem? There are legitimate concerns over the dividend outpacing earnings and representing too much of free cash flow. The company pays out a very large chunk of free cash flow to the dividend, and much of its earnings. So, we need cash flows and earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising safely. To be clear, we see no immediate risk to the dividend, but keep in mind that dividend hikes need to be covered with better cash flows and earnings in the future.

Here, we are at $79 a share, with a dividend of $1.14 per quarter or $4.56 per year. This means the yield is creeping up toward 6% again. Philip Morris is a dividend growth machine. The company raised its payout by $0.07 per share last year, and is likely to raise it again this year, even if the company is approaching paying out most of its cash flow to the dividend right now.

We are looking for 2019 free cash flows of around $7.3-$7.7 billion. The company will pay dividends of over $6 billion. This means there is a significant cash flow cushion here to pay the dividend, but bear in mind it is still a high payout ratio. While we see no risk to the payout, we would prefer to see less than 70% of free cash flow paid as the dividend. With these projections, PM will likely see a payout ratio around or over 80% on the year. This is still quite sustainable, but we need to be factor in any future dividend hikes. More dividends paid out will raise the payout ratio if free cash flows do not improve.

Outlook

The question is where we go in 2019. Looking ahead, we expect traditional cigarette volumes to decline in the low-single digits, as we expect the pace of declines to diminish, which is slightly positive news. We are looking for double-digit increases in heated tobacco shipments to offset this. Assuming pricing is comparable to what we have seen so far, our 2019 expectation for revenues is $30 billion plus. We think it gets there, which would be slight growth from 2018. The key is expenditures. As operating income margins have improved, we expect to see free cash flows at least flat from last year. Given the Q1 results in conjunction with improving margins, negative currency impacts, and management's commentary, we are targeting mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth and are looking for $5.18 to $5.25 per share. We will, of course, modify these expectations as new information becomes available with the Q2 earnings report due out later this month. The key here? The dividend is safe.

We are buying

As the stock's yield approaches 6% again, our trader's are back in the stock. For our long-term buy and hold account, we are adding to holdings and letting the investment compound. Shares are a buy under $80, and a strong buy at $70.

