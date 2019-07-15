Deere's Position In The U.S.-China Trade War

Overview

Agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has largely recovered after an overall confidence boost in the agricultural sector helped lift share prices back towards the $160 range. Despite the increase, analysts are upgrading and downgrading shares of agricultural equipment makers with extreme volatility due to the complexities of the ongoing trade war. So who’s right with all the ongoing uncertainty? Miserable weather, the African swine fever, and most importantly China’s ongoing trade war with the United States spell trouble for the sector with no clear end in sight. The agricultural sector likely won’t rebound until after 2021, therefore the opportunity here is shorting Deere shares. It’s a simple case of supply and demand; farmers are earning less income from a myriad of factors and will continue delaying purchases from recognized equipment manufacturers. Shares shorted has increased to 7.77 million and short percentage of float is now at about 2.43%. At a stock loan fee less than 5%, short Deere shares at the $158 to $165 range. I believe that extreme volatility stemming from the ongoing trade war will once again turn pessimistic and send shares back to the $140 to $145 over the next three to six months.

A Volatile YTD

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Deere’s extreme volatility thus far in 2019 clearly shows a troubled outlook in terms of identifying an appropriate price level amidst a plethora of external factors. After beginning the year as low as $142, share prices have appreciated as high as $169.99 on optimism that Xi Jinping and Donald Trump would reach a deal putting an end to tariffs between the world’s two largest economies. However just as a trade deal seemed imminent, adverse weather effects and a falling out in trade talks between China and the US once again sparked concern in the agricultural sector and sent share prices down over 20% to as low as $134.82.

The decline came after Deere released its Q2 earnings report for FY 2019:

Revenue increased 6% YoY to $11.3 billion.

Net income declined 6% YoY to $1.1 billion.

FY 2019 guidance for net income cut -8.3% to $3.3 billion.

FY 2019 guidance for sales growth cut from +7% to +5%.

Following the decline, prices soared back towards the $160 to $170 range on positive developments in US-China trade negotiations as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping both reiterated they would proceed in finding a resolve to end ongoing tariffs. Additionally, a positive shock to weather, particularly wet weather in the Midwestern U.S., boosted corn prices. The higher crop prices translated to greater farm earnings which investors took as a sign that farmers were ready to once again purchase new machinery. However, what was underlooked was a majority of farmers indicating this extra cash was simply making up for the losses they’ve experienced thus far during the trade war, a gap they feel the US government hasn’t addressed appropriately.

African Swine Fever, Extreme Weather & US-China Trade Tension

The outbreak of the African swine fever began in the early half of 2019 and has spread rapidly. The virus has plagued pig populations, particularly in China, where it’s been reported the virus has spread to every province now. What’s even more troubling is a recent report indicating China’s undercoverage and underestimation of the virus in an effort to cover up the true impact of this outbreak and to avoid paying compensation to pig breeders. The impact here packs two punches. Breeders not receiving 1,200 yuan, or approximately $180, per slaughtered pig, will have less earnings to purchase Deere machinery from the US. The bigger impact however is the decreased demand for soybean meal, a key component for swine feed. China has over 440 million pigs, half the planet’s total swine population, and when all is said and done China’s pig supply is expected to decline by 20% to 35%. New outbreaks disclosed by Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar have also impacted the pig population, which will add pressure to decreased demand for soybean meal. Soybean farmers in the United States and swine farmers in China will continue to suffer from less earnings, and will subsequently cut purchases from Deere to offset their losses.

A majority of the decline in net farm income is attributed to extreme weather. Net farm income has fallen 50% since 2013, from $140 billion to $70 billion. Extreme weather this spring has caused massive flooding and delayed farmers’ plans for most planting schedules and equipment purchases, indicating lower yields will be realized this fall. Although this effect may raise commodity prices, the effects are short-lived as farmers will likely have to sell smaller volumes at lower prices before commodity prices adjust. Adding to the pressure, because of the fact that 98% of US farms are family-owned, US farmers are extremely price elastic and adjust large machinery purchases accordingly. Not only has net farm income declined, working capital has declined as much as 75% since 2012, from $15 billion to $38 billion. As a result, farm debt has ballooned to more than $400 billion and has led to a drastic increase in Chapter 12 filings and farm bankruptcies. Indeed, this places great pressure on Deere’s financial arm who will only continue to see an increase in defaults on large-machinery purchases and an overall decline in demand for Deere products.

Source: CNBC.

Finally, ongoing tariffs between China and the US has frustrated farmers who are forced to bear the majority of these effects and adjust accordingly without many tools at their disposal. Farmers have voiced their concern that the US government has not provided enough relief in addressing this shortfall. The rhetoric concerning the dialogue between Chinese and American trade officials seems to swing daily, and means farmers will continue delaying purchases until a deal is secured and ratified. The chances of a deal being agreed upon and ratified are extremely low given the looming 2020 presidential election and disagreement between the Democratic and Republican parties in the House of Representatives. China understands that even a Democratic president may not help their case, and therefore the only course of action for the agriculture industry will be to reroute existing trade routes. This will take a tremendous amount of time due to a wait-and-see strategy given the ongoing political uncertainty, meaning Deere equipment sales will not benefit over the short-to-near term.

The Short

The effects of an ongoing trade war between China and the US, extreme weather events, and the African swine fever all spell trouble going forward. These macroeconomic factors all depress the outlook for the industry and leave Deere front-and-center in dealing with the negative consequences. The overall uncertainty has plagued the agricultural industry who has faced a significant decline in earnings. This industry is characterized by price-sensitive individuals who can only adjust by delaying and decreasing the volume of larger purchases. It’s a simple case of supply and demand and Deere understands that the near-term outlook will only continue to challenge the company before confidence stabilizes. Volatility in weather won’t stop anywhere soon and the overall decline in soybean exports from the African swine fever and US-China trade war won’t be resolved for a significant period of time. A stock loan fee below 5% is a tremendous opportunity given the extreme volatility in the sector and the increasing short interest. Shorting shares at the $158 to $165 range is ideal as the bleak outlook for the industry becomes increasingly troublesome over the next 3 to 6 months, sending shares back to the $140 to $145 range.

Source: Vice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.