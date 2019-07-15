Week 29 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

One of the Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections is Intel with high net inflows and strong short-term indicators based on MDA analysis.

The positive Friday anomaly continues now through 2019 with more than 50% of all S&P 500 gains occurring on the last trading day of the week.

The streak continues now with 94 out of 113 trading weeks (83.18%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

The Momentum Gauge indicators are currently at Positive at 55 and Negative at 24.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 108 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017 the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 94 out of 113 weeks (83.18%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5 day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all time total return is now +81.52% without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Returns through July so far are up +6.51% after the signals turned positive again.

Avoiding trades during the months when the Momentum Gauge signal turned negative as shown by the two areas outlined on the chart would have resulted in 103.36% total gains. (See the Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below)

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

The cumulative total of top weekly breakout gains YTD is now up +222.77% and these breakouts in less than 5 days skew highly positive compared the cumulative S&P 500 returns of +20.22%. However in order to show the breakout frequency more clearly the YTD Average Weekly Returns graph will now replace the Risk Range Graph available in prior breakout articles.

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD. The average return of the 4 breakout picks last week was +1.49% with one stocks moving higher than 16% in less than 4 trading days. The average high for last week's stocks was +6.04%. This remains a statistically significant result now spanning more than 100 weeks of testing.

As I always tell traders, don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions are still positive heading into Week 29. A sample of five prior breakout picks that are showing some positive momentum conditions are: TechTarget (TTGT) +51.49%, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +43.84%, YETI Holdings (YETI) +39.97%, Energy Recovery (ERII) +18.21%, NovaGold Resources (NG) +52.11%

Market Conditions into Week 29

This past week the Momentum Gauge moved higher positive and is showing strong momentum conditions into next week. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Currently momentum gauge sentiment and money flow indicators are still positive with declining conditions and increasing negative momentum through last week.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

Ominously quiet as the S&P 500 breaks 3,000

As the S&P 500 crosses the 3,000 level again today, there appears to be a growing sense of trepidation ahead of the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee meeting to decide on the next Fed Funds rate move.

In just the first half of 2019, the S&P 500 has already returned better than 68% of all annual returns since 1927. As the graph below shows, the annualized 2019 return of the S&P 500 of approximately +38% is on pace for the highest return since 1958. Many analysts and investors have a growing feeling that this record stock market pace may be at risk with a weakening economy that may require as much as a 50 bps point rate cut in the coming weeks.

More on what could happen in the second half of 2019 in my recent article:

S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears

The Week 29 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 29 stock sample consists of one services stock, and one basic material stock. Members have already seen an average gain since Friday's early release of over 2% for these stocks:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) - Services / Apparel Stores Intrepid Potash (IPI) - Basic Materials / Agricultural Chemicals

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) - Services / Apparel Stores Price Target: 24.00

(Source: FinViz)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 861 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East; and 8 international franchise stores.

Intrepid Potash (IPI) - Basic Materials / Agricultural Chemicals Price Target: 4.00

(Source: FinViz)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 29

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. Last week NIKE, Inc. (NKE) gained +2.65% and Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained +2.39% as the breakout conditions remain strong into next week.

One of the top two stocks for next week based on the same published breakout parameters are also previous selections:

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel is also in strong positive breakout conditions with improving net inflows and strong positive momentum indicators. The current technical breakout is poised to break above 50/share and retest prior resistance at 52/share in the near term.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

