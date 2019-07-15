Snap Inc: Bar Set High Ahead Of Earnings Day

I think Snap could impress on ARPU once again, but also doubt that usage, dead in the water for many quarters, will recover.

The market seems enamored with Snap Inc. this year, and the company will have a chance to support bullishness when it reports 2Q19 results on July 23.

I was never a Snap Inc. (SNAP) cheerleader. As I stated nearly a year ago, the last time that I wrote about the company on Seeking Alpha, results up to that point suggested "more of the same in regard to sluggish user growth, depressed margins and sizable cash burn that had yet to impress."

But the tides have clearly started to turn -- at least this is what the market has been signaling. SNAP has been on an impressive run, nearly tripling in market value so far this year.

Given the stock's sharp u-turn (up very strongly in the past six months, but largely flat over the trailing 12-month period), I believe it will be important for investors to pay close attention to Snap's earnings report, scheduled to come out on July 23, after the closing bell. The Street is expecting to see revenues rise by a robust 37% YOY, following the trend set by the past couple of quarters. Adjusted per-share loss of $0.10, if achieved, would be a mild improvement over last year's bottom-line results.

In my view, Snap has a better chance at impressing on monetization than on usage growth. The latter, in fact, has been dead in the water for quite some time (see chart on the right below). The platform is starting to look a lot like CEO and founder Evan Spiegel's vision of a "network that may stay relatively small and intimate", in true "bigger isn't better" fashion.

But when it comes to producing revenues out of its user base, Snap has been proving competent so far. ARPU increased by an encouraging 39% in 1Q19, fully accounting for the revenue boost in the period and possibly suggesting improvement in advertising ROI and ad load growth.

The company's efforts to make the ecosystem more palatable and to boost engagement by, for example, developing the Discover feature and launching Snap Games seem to have been successful up to this point. Not unlike in the recent past, I expect Snap's top-line growth in the second quarter to be almost entirely fueled by an increase in per-unit revenues.

A bit less important to the growth story, it will be interesting to see how margin trends continue to evolve. In the past, I had been critical of Snap's apparent lack of expense management diligence, particularly right after the company's 2017 IPO.

But two key developments seem to have had a positive impact on profits. First, gain of scale has progressively lowered cost of revenue relative to the top line. And second, lack of inspiring performance on key growth drivers seem to have forced the management team to focus a bit more on cost containment. Last quarter, for example, opex ex-share based compensation was down 4% YOY.

Time to jump in?

To determine if SNAP might be a buy at current levels, I prefer to set earnings aside for a moment and take a step back. Bear with me as I walk through a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation.

I estimated, a couple of years ago, that SNAP would need to deliver at least $1 in annual EPS to justify the price of $23 that shares reached immediately after the IPO. To me, this is also the minimum price target that I would entertain in order to accept a high-risk investment in this stock.

To achieve this particular earnings goal, I had to assume:

consistent DAU (daily active user) growth of 5% sequentially, translating into a YOY growth rate of roughly 22%

global ARPU of around $3, nearly twice as high as Snap's current trailing 12-month average and about half of Facebook's (FB) number last year

adjusted op margin of 30% that is better than Twitter's (TWTR) 2018 metric by about five percentage points

It seems highly speculative to bet on usage improving much in the foreseeable future, let alone growing aggressively -- it hasn't at all in the past six quarters at least. ARPU has been improving, and could very well reach the base-case scenario described above if it continues to grow at the current pace for another two to three years. Margins have also been trending favorably, but losses are still so sizable that it is hard to make high-conviction margin projections for the long run at this point.

The verdict

Sure, SNAP could continue to trade on momentum, especially if 2Q19 earnings results confirm early 2019 trends in ARPU and margin that have been favorable. But fundamentally, I still can not see good enough reasons to bet on this name, particularly after the stock's mind-boggling recovery in the past six months set the bar high for potential investors.

Given the usage growth challenges that show no signs of being resolved, margins that are still far from reaching acceptable levels and valuation that is nowhere near de-risked (see EV/revenues chart above), I prefer to keep a safe distance from SNAP.

