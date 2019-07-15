Instructure: I Can't Find The Rabbit

I expect that investors in Instructure, Inc. (INST), a leader in learning assessment and performance management, will have a tough time for the rest of the year and perhaps into 2020. I base this on the company's need to tighten its belt. The software metric called “the Rule of 40” indicates that the company’s revenue growth rate is not sufficient to justify the negative free cash flow margin. I believe that the company CEO, who has been in charge for a little over a year, understands the situation and is attempting to “streamline” SG&A expenses which are too high. Cutting SG&A will result in slower revenue growth, and may be a problem. S&M needs to be ramped up in preparation for new product launches if the company wants to grow revenues.

The CEO has stated that free cash flow margin will be “neutral” in 2019 so I’m looking for the rabbit in his hat, but I honestly can’t find it. Given the financials, I don’t see how free cash flow can be brought up to zero. In addition, I believe that the share price has been caught up in the herd of SaaS stocks reaching for the sky. Instructure is overvalued and given the other issues that I have mentioned, I am assigning Instructure a neutral rating.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on Workday (WDAY), high-growth companies such as Instructure are generally not understood by analysts. These companies should not be measured by the standard value metrics that analysts are used to. The result, if you follow analysts' advice, will be a lost investment opportunity.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40" to determine whether the stock deserves further consideration.

Revenue Growth

Instructure had a good year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 26%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 52% is extremely good. Management is guiding towards 23% YoY growth for 2019, but their guidance tends to be a little on the conservative side.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Note that revenues have been declining at a fairly rapid pace over the last five years. Management’s guidance for 2019 is for YoY revenue increase of 23%. They have also stated that revenue growth for higher education learning management is expected to be flat in 2019 and won't give any guidance for when new products will be launched.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Instructure's free cash flow margin TTM has been negative since going public in 2016 and is currently sitting at approximately -15% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The CEO formerly worked at Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) and I’m sure he understands the properties of SaaS companies that make them successful. He has boldly stated that the Free Cash Flow will be neutral in 2019. That will be some trick if he can pull it off. I just can’t see it happening without some major cost-cutting.

Gross Margin

Instructure's gross profit margin (GM) has been a steady 75% since the spring of 2017. Note that professional services represent less than 10% of total revenues and have minimal effect on GM. The best SaaS companies have a much higher GM in the neighborhood of 85-90%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow and is considered financially healthy.

In Instructure's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26% - 15% = 11%

Since the calculation comes out 11%, much less than 40%, I conclude that Instructure is not financially healthy and should be worried about cash burn.

SG&A Expenses

SaaS businesses tend to burn cash, and Instructure is no exception. SG&A expenses are 94% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a mature software company which would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative, and R&D.

Instructure's SG&A expenses have been steadily declining since going public but given the poor score on the Rule of 40, the SG&A is unacceptably high. I expect that growth in expenses with be limited in order to improve free cash flow. However, this action will not necessarily improve the Rule of 40 score because S&M expenses directly translate into sales. So limiting S&M expenses will also curtail revenue growth.

Efficiency Score

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV) divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my digital transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123 /MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, Instructure sits above the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me, at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Instructure's stock price is overvalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe.

Summary

I believe that Instructure is overvalued relative to other SaaS stocks based on the EV/Sales versus Efficiency Score scatter chart. In addition, Instructure fails miserably on the software metric called the Rule of 40. This implies that free cash flow has to be improved and revenue growth also needs to be higher. I can’t see both of these happening simultaneously. In order to improve free cash flow, S&M and R&D will have to be streamlined and will likely impact revenue growth. For these reasons, I am giving Instructure a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.