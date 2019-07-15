HBO And Netflix - Why Next Year's Emmys May Be Even More Important

The Emmys are about perception and value - both will impact any company’s bottom line more than many traditional factors, which makes it important to investors in streaming and traditional media.

Still, as a result of many former nominees not being eligible, this year’s race will (finally) inject some fresh blood into the mix, which will have a long-term impact.

The bigger race will be next year’s Emmys, as HBO will be down its top two series, leaving the door open for Netflix and other streaming rivals to gain ground.

It is largely expected that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” will be the front-runners in their respective categories, making for a potentially anti-climactic result.

This Tuesday, the Emmy nominations will be announced, with perennial leaders HBO and Netflix expected to again dominate the field as the battle between these two giants continues.

(Image Credit: HBO)

This week, all eyes will again be on Hollywood as the industry prepares to honor TV’s best - or whatever is considered TV is these days. However, while this year’s nominations are important, investors in this space likely will need to wait until next year’s crop to really get an accurate view of the space and which company is most primed to take the top prize in the long run.

So why is that the case, and does that mean this year’s awards are a wash?

First, as always, some background.

For years, HBO (T) was the king of the Emmys. The cable giant was the original disruptor that wrestled control of TV’s biggest honor from the broadcast networks that dominated for years. However, just as HBO changed the game, so did Netflix (NFLX), as the era of streaming has landed with a massive impact.

Last year, HBO’s streak of having the most nominations was broken by Netflix as the streamer edged out the now AT&T-owned TV giant. Yet, when it came to the actual awards night, the two tied each other - though ultimately, HBO may have the edge, since its series Game of Thrones came out on top in numerous categories, including Best Drama.

Still, with Netflix topping HBO in total nominations, it makes those two networks the ones to watch when it comes to the all-important industry bragging rights. And that brings us to this year, where it’s entirely possible Thrones - in its swan song season - again gets the most nominations of any show and the big wins. Now this comes despite a disjointed season that many critics and fan hated - but let’s face it, Emmy voters are creatures of habit, and they like what they like.

If Thrones doesn’t get the same range of nominations, that itself is a whole other story.

Again, the most likely scenario is Thrones rules the kingdom in the realm of drama, and the returning Veep picks up right where it left off in the comedy world two years ago. It would mark the third time that HBO has won top prize in both categories - something that hadn’t been done prior since NBC (CMCSA) did it in 2002 (with Friends and The West Wing).

As I mentioned, regardless of whether you loved the last seasons of Thrones and Veep or hated them, the two series made their mark on pop culture, and for that reason alone, they deserve to go out on top - and I suspect many voters will feel the same way.

It seems at times like it is a forgone conclusion that we’ll see that scenario unfold, and it's because of that nostalgia factor (that is so prevalent in streaming these days) that it’s going to be so hard for investors to look at this year’s awards and make any solid determinations.

Honestly, what’s more of interest to me is what’s not in play but will be next year. This year, HBO won’t have Big Little Lies, Westworld, Silicon Valley or Curb Your Enthusiasm, while Netflix will be down The Crown and Stranger Things - among others.

It will be up to those series to pick up the torch for their respective networks - that’s really what shareholders have to be on look at for. It’s also especially true for HBO, as we need to see what can succeed when a Veep or Thrones is gone?

Now we know Barry and Westworld could fill the void - and hopefully, a fantastic show like Succession will slide in. But even if they all get nominated, none of those are sure things, and that’s what makes the race so much more exciting. It also makes it more telling.

And that’s why this year’s race is still work keeping an eye on.

If you look at which shows were nominated last year and have since gone off the air for good, the field narrows, and it’s going to force Emmy voters to welcome new talent. For Netflix, this is key, because once you’re in, you are usually in for the duration. That means The Kominsky Method and Russian Doll could be beneficiaries, as could Ozark, which already has had some success. The same thing goes for non-streamers like FX, which is now down The Americans, but Pose could easily take that spot. And given FX is now owned by Disney (DIS) - everything gets amped up.

Simply put, this is a golden opportunity for the networks.

We are in a weird space right now with streaming. For a while, it was just the big three (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon (AMZN)) and HBO. As a result, these were all complementary services, but with Disney, Apple (AAPL) and Comcast all entering the space, it’s going to get very expensive very quick. All off a sudden now, if you want to have all the services, something’s got to give - and that’s not even counting the added power going to HBO as HBO Max takes form.

Regardless of how everything nets out on Tuesday in terms of total nods, this could be an underwhelming race, but what it sets the stage for is important. It is only a matter of time before Netflix eclipses HBO’s record for most nominations in a single year (126); my guess is it happens next year, but this year the streamer could get close.

I would caution investors, though, that even when that does happen and many claim that makes Netflix the king of TV, you have to remember it has never won a Emmy in a major acting category, nor has it won one in Best Drama or Best Comedy - HBO has, as have Hulu and Amazon. That’s not something that you can overlook - volume is one thing, but converting on that value is another.

I know a lot people think of the Emmys as a glorified popularity contest (and they are probably not wrong), but companies like Netflix alone spend millions on these glitzy campaigns. If it wasn’t because they saw it as valuable, then they’d have some serious explaining to do to their investors.

Networks are no longer just fighting to show they have the best content, they are fighting to show they can attract the best content creators. With ratings being a loose measure these days, it comes down to hardware, and that’s why even analysts and shareholders need to care about Emmys and award seasons.

This is all about perception and value - those measures will impact any company’s bottom line more than most factors that traditional analysts follow. It’s fitting, as prestige was basically born out of Hollywood, and like everything else, continues to evolve the larger the stage grows. And thanks to streaming, it’s also being watched closer and closer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.