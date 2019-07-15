Buy Micro Focus International

When Micro Focus International (MFGP) reported its first-half earnings for 2019, investors reacted badly. The stock fell from the 25 to $27 level and down to $22. At these levels, the stock offers a decent dividend and a compelling valuation.

Micro Focus reported revenue declining 6%, which investors did not expect. Even though management forecast Revenue falling 4 to 6%, investors speculated that the company would beat its own guidance. Still, diluted earnings rose 8.4% and Cash Flow came in at 429.9 million dollars in the first six months ended April 30th, 2019. Adjusted Net Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA of 2.7 times and net debt of $3.8 billion is still unfavorable but the company is committed to lowering those figures.

At a $0.5833 half-year dividend, the stock yields 5.3%. This is still higher than most technology stocks. It also reminds investors that the company is a steady dividend-income play whose growth prospects are limited. MFGP stock is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround whose growth is muted. The weak report is a minor setback for investors who hoped that the stock would trade into the $27 - $32 range by now. Instead, shareholders now need to wait until the second half of the year for a pick-up in orders. The company appears to have faced order delays in 1H that hurt results.

Despite the near-term setback, management is confident that it will complete merger and acquisition activities without disrupting the organization’s business. Separating SUSE on time and budget did not disrupt the other lines of business. And the sale resulted in MFGP returning $1.8 billion to shareholders as planned.

Related Investments

Investors could have held Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) or HP Inc. (HPQ) instead. HPE stock is up YTD while HP Inc., which depends on printers and PC hardware for growth, is down 8% so far. Both stocks pay a dividend that yields 3.5%, below that of MFGP stock. On a P/E basis, MFGP trades at higher valuations than HPQ and HPE. As a value investor, I prefer MFGP’s higher dividend yield and the potential for management to turn the business around. Once debt falls and revenue stabilizes, MFGP stock should erase the recent drop and trend back to the high $20s and into the $30 range.

Outlook

Micro Focus expects the rate of revenue decline will moderate. It aims to improve the adjusted EBITDA margins in two ways. First, it will accelerate simplification initiatives. Second, it will continue to align customer needs to its go-to-market initiatives.

The vague business strategy offers shareholders some hope but the company must first slow the rate of the revenue decline. Micro Focus blamed a decline in SaaS and other recurring and consulting accounts for 2.5 ppts of the decline. Looking ahead, progress in delivering on operational efficiencies, like the 9.5% Y/Y cost reduction, will lift adjusted EBITDA margin.

First-Half 2019 Accomplishments

MFGP grew cash flow by 101.2% to $429.90 million. Net debt of $3.807 billion is 12.2% lower than the $4.337 billion reported last year. And Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA fell to 2.7x, down from 3.0x. The company does not have a first-term loan due until 2021, so it has plenty of financing options in the near-term if required.

Opportunity in Micro Focus for Investors

The 16.6% weekly drop in MFGP stock erases the rally that investors enjoyed between March and May. It also ended the uptrend the followed from May to early July. In effect, the stock is discounted to reflect the slower pace of the turnaround. Near-term, management is confident that the second-half results will come in stronger. It reaffirmed its full-year revenue decline of negative 4% to negative 6%.

If investors assume revenue falling 5% annually in a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model (click on finbox.io link to change assumptions), then with EBITDA at 15% of revenue implies that the fair value of the stock is 32% higher. Micro Focus uses over 40 of its own products for day-to-day operations. It sells what it knows to customers. As the company re-aligns its approach in selling solutions that work well to customers, revenue should start growing. Still, investors are better off assuming a downside scenario to account for hiccups in demand along the way.

Your Takeaway

MFGP stock is a former top technology pick for my DIY Value Investing subscribers. We closed out coverage when the stock traded at my price target. After falling again, the stock is once again a compelling value play for investors who have a 1-3 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MFGP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.