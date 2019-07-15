Leave It To Beaver: 2 Battle-Tested SWANs To Buy

They may not be the most glamorous at times, but ultimately, these REITs will provide the most dependable income that helps the investor sleep well at night.

The industrious, illustrious beaver that can build such impressive wooden homes for itself all on its own.

It’s so easy to go through life unaware of anything outside of our own personal bubbles.

To a large degree, that condition is understandable considering how much there is to do within that limited space. There are chores to do, bills to pay, unexpected issues to fix, friends and family to see, sleep to catch, food to prepare, groceries to buy.

And that’s the short list. That’s the list if you’re retired – with all the kids out of the house, graduated from college, and paying their own bills.

Otherwise, well, you’ve got a few more responsibilities to add to your daily routine, to say the least.

Knowing that, I’m not going to push you to become an expert in everything outside of your own personal bubble. That wouldn’t be possible even if you devoted 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the task.

Between science, the arts, history, mathematics, and all of their many, many subcategories, there’s just too much to discover and explore in this great, big, wide world of ours.

However, it is healthy to pick and choose some subjects outside of our normal expertise and interests to learn about. Or to allow ourselves to stumble onto documentaries, commentaries, and other compilations about other things.

Like the beaver. The industrious, illustrious beaver that can build such impressive wooden homes for itself all on its own.

Hardly just an oversized and oddly shaped rat, these creatures are well worth studying, at least just a little. And not just from a zoological, ecological, or architectural standpoint.

Investors can learn a few things from the beaver too.

Leave It to Beaver

I know you’ve heard the saying, “Busy as a bee.” But “busy as a beaver” exists too, and with good reason.

Once these rodents of unusual size get started on building their dams, they don’t stop until the job is done. In fact, as I recently learned thanks to a nature program my wife’s been watching, if they hear something loud or ominous off in the distance, they don’t immediately go running for cover.

They just double down on the work at hand – whether that’s building a lodge (what their homes are called) or a dam to better facilitate them. They understand that what they’re creating will offer them an ideal environment, where they’re protected against predators and bad weather.

Therefore, finishing those impressive structures is priority one. They can’t afford to be distracted by every little thing.

Here’s a little bit more about these amazing animals, courtesy of whyzz.com, which runs with the tagline of “Whyzz parents raise wise kids:”

Beavers are probably most famously known for their building skills, particularly when it comes to dams. The dams that beavers build stop or lessen the flow of water in a place like a river or stream. Beavers are known for the way they almost obsessively build and maintain these dams! … By controlling the water in a river or stream, beavers can give themselves good spots with shallower water for building their homes… A dam also raises the water level on one side of the river or stream that it’s in, which helps beavers have a safe place to hide when a predator comes along!

In addition, “Beavers have been known to work around the clock to fix a leak in a dam if they can hear any water trickling through.”

Fascinating, isn’t it? But it doesn’t end there.

A Continuing Education and How to Apply It

I’m going to quote one more detail before we get to the investing lessons these intriguing creatures put into practice. This time, it’s from “11 Fascinating Facts About Beavers” from Mental Floss.

Specifically, we’re going to look at Fact #3: “Their dams can be enormous”:

The world’s largest beaver dam [recognized as of April 2015] stretches 850 meters deep in the thick wilderness of northern Alberta. It was discovered after being spotted on a satellite image in 2007, but scientists believe multiple generations of beavers have been working on the dam since the 1970s.

That’s an obvious amount of dedication on display, offering up more than a few life lessons for all of us. Here’s the investing side of it.

Let’s start off with how the beaver is proactive. He doesn’t build his home in an unnaturally dangerous place. Instead, he analyzes the situation and then works hard to make the situation better from there.

Lesson #1: Start from a good place. Don’t go seeking out danger for the “adventure” or the “thrill.” Animals that do that get eaten. Fast.

Also, even though he’s picked an ideal spot and then modified it to fit his needs as closely as possible, he doesn’t just rest on his laurels from there. He maintains a close eye (and ear) on his situation, knowing that there are dangers out there.

Yet that doesn’t mean he’s afraid of his own shadow – only that he's aware of it.

Lesson #2: Understand that there are always investing issues out there just waiting to hit you or the companies you hold in your portfolio. So whenever you see them, don’t wait for them to “solve themselves.” Look into them, analyze them appropriately, and act accordingly.

Last but not least, the beaver – which, incidentally, is a devoted family kind of critter – builds his house to last for as many generations to come as possible. Once again, he’s focused on making the present count for the future.

Lesson #3: Think big. Think long-term. While it’s true that it’s your hard work and you deserve to enjoy it someday down the road, wouldn’t it be best to create enough wealth that you can not only enjoy but can also pass on to your kids and their kids?

I would say yes. I would say it’s worth looking forward past these awesome economic times we’re experiencing right now, and on to the recession that’s bound to be around some corner up ahead.

Because, not to be a downer, but there’s always a recession up ahead. Since the whole history of the market is cyclical, it’s only a matter of when and how bad it’s going to be.

That’s why I like the look of these two battle-tested REITs. They’re looking strong right now as the markets continue to overall advance.

And, like a well-built beaver’s lodge, they’re going to continue looking strong when we see a pullback or a cool-down.

2 Battle-Tested SWANs That Are Beaver-Approved

Federal Realty (FRT) is a “dividend king” which means the company has increased its dividend for 50-plus consecutive years. With such a high bar, it’s rather obvious that there are only 25 companies that qualify and that have achieved such stalwart status (FRT has increased for 51 years in a row).

There is no other REIT that comes close to that record, and Federal Realty is one of 12 Dividend Kings that has an A- rating or better. Last October 2018, Fitch Ratings affirmed Federal Realty’s ratings, including its A- long-term issuer default rating with a stable. The ratings and outlook reflect the company’s "consistent and steady" cash flow growth generated from its community shopping centers, as well as the prudent management of its balance sheet and its creative redevelopment and mixed-use development, Fitch said in a note.

So clearly, Federal Realty’s superior cost of capital advantage has provided the company with superior pricing power in which the company expects to generate at least 6% long-term cash flow and dividend growth. With around $4.6 billion worth of development projects and access to superior cost of capital, the company should have no problem growing the dividend and delivering consistent 10% to 12% long-term total returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), Federal Realty increased its dividend through the latest recessions and we expect the company is well positioned to continue to grow its dividend during the next recession (see my latest article: Recession-Proof Your REIT Portfolio).

In terms of pricing, Federal Realty is now trading at $131.35 with a dividend yield of 3.11%. While that yield may seem modest, remember that the payout ratio is just 64.7% (one of the lowest in the sector) and the company has been increasing its exposure in multifamily and office. We consider this REIT to be more of a “town center” play that deserves premium pricing. Shares are also trading at 20.8x P/FFO, compared with the five-year normal P/FFO of 23.7x. Our Fair Value if $134 and we forecast shares to return in the low double-digits (annualized) over the next few years. (Since 2001 Federal Realty has returned an average of 13% per year.)

Source: FAST Graphs

Our second “leave it beaver” pick is Simon Property Group (SPG) and similar to Federal Realty this stalwart REIT has an impressive A-rated balance sheet with equally impressive pricing power. In fact, Simon’s balance sheet is a notch better than Federal Realty (Simon is rated A by S&P and Federal is rated A-) and Simon's leverage ratio is 5.1, the lowest in the mall REIT sector, and its interest coverage ratio of 5.1 is head and shoulders above the sector average of 3.4.

Also, like Federal, Simon has ample liquidity (roughly $7.5 billion for Simon) that provides more than enough capital to pay for its entire development backlog and shadow backlog. Simon’s debt is 95% fixed rate and its total borrowing costs are just 3.7%, and there is absolutely zero pressure on the dividend as Simon is one of the few REITs that can totally self-fund its growth.

Unfortunately, Simon did cut its dividend in 2009, but the company provided investors with stock and has since increased the dividend at an impressive rate of 14% per year since 2011. At the end of 2008 Simon’s dividend payout was $3.52 per share (annualized) and the annualized 2019 dividend payout is double that of $8.30 per share.

Source: FAST Graphs

In terms of pricing, Simon is now trading at $162.26 with a dividend yield of 5.1%. All things considered, we believe Simon represents one of the overall best value picks today, given the fact that this is one of the few A rated S&P 500 companies that offers investors a 5.1% well-covered dividend. In terms of coverage, the payout ratio is 66.9% (second only to Tanger (NYSE:SKT) in the mall REIT sector) that provides plenty of flexibility for future dividend increases.

It’s important to point out that Simon's long-term growth expectations are modest based on historical standards, we forecast 5% to 6% growth based upon the company’s lowest cost of capital and strong pipeline of redevelopment opportunities. Simon grew retail revenue by around 12% in 2018, objectively debunking the notion of a "retail apocalypse" and the company guided $1.3 billion (company cost) of development activity in 2019, with around 92% of the development budget going toward improving its existing properties, including 35% into densification or mixed-use properties.

So again, similar to Federal Realty, Simon’s business model also includes adding hotels, apartments and office space near or connected to its malls, to increase foot traffic and increase the value of its properties to thriving tenants, who are then more willing to pay ever-higher rents (including with average annual rental escalators of 3%).

Simon shares are trading at 13.2 P/FFO compared to the normal (five-year) range of 17.4x. While the earnings and dividend growth has slowed modestly, the shares remain cheap given the forward-looking growth prospects and highly disciplined capital structure. We are maintaining a strong buy as we anticipate Simon to generate high double-digit returns through 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Conclusion

We consider Federal Realty and Simon Property Group superior REITs to own for the long haul. Given the number of retail closures witnessed in 2018 and through 2019, there’s little doubt that retailers and retail REITs are under enhanced pressure, but we believe that the strongest landlords will not only survive, but to also thrive. Just “like a well-built beaver’s lodge, they’re going to continue looking strong when we see a pullback or a cooldown.”

Leave it to beaver: The best REITs to own are the one’s that have a track record of steady and reliable dividend growth. They may not be the most glamorous at times, but ultimately, they will provide the most dependable income that helps the investor sleep well at night. Even this beaver knows how to pick a SWAN:

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.