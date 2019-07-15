Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades

Trade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, dba Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), offers two opportunities. As a long-term, buy-and-hold security at about $72, it offers steady, double-digit revenue growth, coupled with double-digit average returns on shareholders' equity, and the stock should double over the next five to six years. For the short term, combine the quarterly dividend of $0.12 with the $3.60 premium from writing the covered $75 October 2019 calls. If not assigned, the call premium and dividend will produce a 19.8% annual rate gain through the October expiration date. If assigned, the writer would collect the dividend, the call premium, and the gain of $2.98 per share for a total of $6.70 on the $72 investment over the 95-day holding period for an annual rate in excess of 35%.

Background

WAB has a long history in the manufacture of freight railway related pneumatic braking products, freight car trucks and couplings, railway heat exchangers, track and switch products, brake shoes, discs, and pads, and other similar products, amounting to about 35% of sales revenue. Transit products related to passenger rail include light-rail vehicles, electronics, train control equipment, signal design, commuter locomotives, and so on, for about 64% of sales revenue. Over half of the revenue comes from after-market sales, including repair and refurbishing of existing railway rolling stock, locomotives, and equipment. A significant and growing segment is Positive Train Control software, systems, and design capability. For 2018, WAB had sales revenue of about $4.9 billion. The February 2019 merger with GE Transportation gives the company significantly greater scale, and operating synergies of about $250 million per year. GE Transportation is a global railway technology leader and manufacturer of locomotives and related equipment, with sales revenue around $3.9 billion. More than half of combined revenue is from outside the US. Currently, WAB trades at about 34 times trailing earnings and has a 0.73 β. Average ROI over the last 10 years is 7.7%. 10-year average return on equity is about 15.9%.

Merger

The combination of WAB and GE Transportation produces 2019 revenue of about $8.5 to $9.5 billion. GE Transportation had declining revenue over the last three years, but WAB believes the overlapping and complementary digital technology capabilities, and continued growth in the world economy will drive freight car loadings and transit passenger rides in support of continued growth in its product lines. As in many mergers of nearly equal companies, it may take a year or two to smooth out the rough spots. On a common size basis, over the last three years, the companies are similar, and for the long term can be expected to continue to grow at or near double digits and to produce a return on sales of about 10%.

WAB GE Transportation Gross profit % 29.1 24.5 Net income % 8.0 10.1

Forecast

WAB has averaged 11.1%, 12.1%, and 14.2% year-over-year revenue growth over the recent 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods respectively. A straight-line trend projection (least squares method) of WAB revenue from 2009 through 2018, without GE Transportation, indicates revenue of about $6.2 billion for 2024, five years ahead. GE Transportation’s revenue stream is highly correlated with the North American stock of locomotives (r(8)= 0.934, p<.001), and that stock grows at an average 1.5% per year (n=14). Significant portions of the revenue of GE Transportation and WAB come from refurbishing/rebuilding locomotives at around 10 years old, and only about 7,500 of the 39,000 locomotives in the North American fleet are less than 10 years old.

The revenue forecast for the combined firm uses the straight-line trend for WAB’s numbers, and a 1.5% annual growth rate for GE Transportation revenue, which indicates a total expected sales revenue for the combined firm of $10.451 billion in 2024.

EPS

Net income for 2024 of $1.018 billion results from the weighted expected return on sales of 9.5% and the revenue forecast of $10.451 billion. Historically, WAB has not had a buyback program in place, and rarely issues new shares. The weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) stayed at or near about 96 million from 2009 through 2019, when shares were issued in connection with the GE Transportation merger, raising the outstanding balance to about 103 million, the expected EPS denominator for 2024. The expectation for 2024 is $9.88 earnings per diluted share.

Stock prices

Using methods probably first discussed by Graham and espoused by ICLUB Central, Inc., among others, a range of possible price earnings ratios between 17 and 25 times earnings for WAB was established by averaging the P/E ratios associated with the annual high stock price over a period of 10 years (the average high P/E) and the average P/E ratios associated with the annual low stock price over the same period (the average low P/E). Average high and average low P/E ratios give an idea of the treatment accorded by the market when the market is happy with the stock and when the market is unhappy with the stock. The EPS forecast of $9.88 times the low market average P/E of 18 times earnings establishes the bottom of the expected range of prices for WAB in 2024 at about $164 per share. The EPS forecast of $9.88 times the high average P/E of 25 expected for 2024 sets the top end of the expected range of WAB's prices in 2024 at about $250 per share.

Risks

Investing in international heavy industrial companies carries with it significant risks related to raw material supplies, foreign exchange fluctuations, and trade-war or tariff-related political and sovereign risks. WAB has long lead times in its manufacturing processes, and has significant order backlogs. Overall trends in world economic conditions have significant effects on the company's long-term growth prospects.

In the nearer term, trades, securities values, including WAB common stock, may fluctuate significantly, and such fluctuations in the underlying securities may overcome short-term gains from trades in derivatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is not investment advice and should not be construed as investment advice. Unless otherwise noted, numbers herein are from Morningstar, WAB, and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Stock and option prices from NASDAQ.