S&P 500 Hits New Record High As Fed Minions Flood The Zone

At 3,013.77, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) closed at the highest level in its history on Friday, July 12, 2019, having spent the entire day trading above 3,000 for the first time ever.
Then again, the index has achieved new record-high closing values 11 times in the past four weeks. What is more notable is that investors have continued to set their forward-looking focus on 2020-Q1 in setting stock prices...
Even though investors are now expecting the Fed to cut short-term interest rates in the U.S. three times in upcoming months, with quarter-point reductions expected after the Federal Open Market Committee concludes upcoming meetings on July 31, 2019, on September 18, 2019 and on December 11, 2019.
Investor expectations of a fourth quarter-point rate cut being announced in 2020-Q1 has been oscillating about the 50% probability mark in recent weeks, with the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicating the probability of that event being around 35% as of the end of trading on July 12, 2019.
That's where most of the action has been for investors looking forward in time in making their current-day investing decisions ahead of the earnings season for 2019-Q3 officially getting underway in the next week, as Fed officials have been "flooding the zone" in attempting to set future expectations. Here are the market-moving headlines we extracted from the week's news, where you can see the unusually large representation of statements made by the Fed's minions among the regular flow of news on Wednesday and Thursday...
Monday, July 8, 2019
- Oil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats
- Bigger trouble developing in China all over:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China all over:
- Wall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
- Oil rises more than 1% after U.S. stockpile drop; Brent nears $65
- White House's Kudlow sees room for Fed to reverse rate hike
- S&P 500 ekes out gain though profit worries weigh
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
- Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Powell testimony, Fed meeting highlight case for 'insurance'
- Wall Street touches new highs after comments by Fed's Powell
Thursday, July 11, 2019
- Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
- Bigger trouble developing in China all over:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China all over:
- Fed minions try to steer expectations, in all different directions:
- Fed's Powell affirms rate cut view; others see U.S. economy humming
- Fed's Barkin sees risks to U.S. economy: Bloomberg
- Bostic: Fed's focus is its mandates not market pricing for rate cuts
- Fed's Kashkari says need 'stronger medicine' to boost inflation
- Fed's Brainard signals support for rate cut
- Fed's Williams says case for a U.S. rate cut is stronger
- S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain
Friday, July 12, 2019
- Oil flat as tropical storm limits output, glut forecasts weigh
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Singapore's decade-low growth triggers recession warning
- Fed's Evans: 'A couple' of rate cuts needed to boost inflation
- Wall St. notches all-time highs on lingering rate-cut optimism
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz listed 6 positives and 6 negatives he found among the week's major market and economy-related news. Barry also celebrated the fifth anniversary of his Bloomberg Radio Masters In Business - if you've been looking for a podcast focused on business and finance topics to tune in during your daily commute, do check it out!
