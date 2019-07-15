W&T Offshore: Low Decline Asset Base Makes This One A Buy

It has also had an extensive multi-well campaign de-risked with its announced success at Gladden Deep.

It has been on an acquisition spree, picking up new assets so far in 2019.

Introduction

W&T Offshore, (WTI) makes a living off GoM assets that are sold-off by other operators that are "high grading" their portfolios. It reaps a benefit of typically not having to do much in the way of facilities infrastructure-type development, as these have been put in place by prior operators. This helps to keep capex pointed toward well construction, which is the very end of the line in field development.

In fact, just last week WTI paid $200 mm to Exxon Mobil, (XOM) for some of its shallow water assets. Assets that also include onshore processing facilities. Over the life of these fields they expected to have 75 mm bbl of proved, low decline reserves, generating as much as $4.5 bn in gross revenue at $60/bbl. Currently these fields are producing about 20K BOEPD, giving the transaction an approximate 9-month payout, less operating costs which when added in will extend the payout. Not too bad!

This move by XOM, to trade the revenue off 20K BOEPD for $200 mm is just another example of the change in The Gulf of Mexico's-GoM, Continental Shelf (the areas in blue blocks below). It has largely been abandoned by the big guys, the Shell's, the BP's, the Chevron's and so on. The reason is largely these companies are so huge that finding a million or two barrels of oil just doesn't move the needle. Periodically, these companies "high grade" their portfolios, which means to auction off assets that no longer fit into their core strategy. The shelf largely quit being "core" to the supermajors about twenty years ago, and was high graded away to other companies.

Source

One man's table scraps becomes another's meat and potatoes, as the saying goes, and smart operators like WTI move in. They pick over the logs, take a new look at seismic data with modern processing algos, and find substantial new reserves (substantial to them anyway), and set to work on development plans.

It should also be noted that some deepwater acreage in the GoM is being high-graded now as well. An example would be Exxon Mobil putting their deepwater GoM stuff on the block. At this rate, it won't be long before XOM has left the GoM entirely.

Recently, WTI's stock has fallen by ~40%+ over the last several months on a weak first quarter and the general disdain for everything oil currently. We think at near current levels the stock presents an opportunity to pick up a quality player in the GoM. In this article, we will review relevant financial data from Q-1 and a success case that might drive the stock higher when sentiment changes.

The Investment Thesis For WTI

W&T Offshore is a play on low decline assets (conventional reservoirs) matched to legacy infrastructure required for development. This infrastructure means they can go after oil traps in big deepwater reservoirs, that have been derisked through decades of prior production. All while avoiding the massive capex burdens that the prior owners incurred.

So with minimal capex exposure they can substantially boost production with successful wells, thereby increasing cash flow. When this cash flow is reported, the stock should respond favorably, other external factors that drive the industry notwithstanding.

It is also a play on oil prices. If you think the risk for oil is to the upside, buying WTI slightly below current prices will likely result in significant capital appreciation. The inverse is also true.

First A Look At A Recent Success

In early June, WTI announced their deepwater program had seen some success with a DST on the (17.5% owned) Gladden Deep well that will be put on line in the latter half of this year. This discovery, in about 3,000' of water, identified about 7 mmboe and was drilled to TD at 18,234 feet MD. 3,000 feet of water depth is an area of the GoM that the big operators blew through in the 1990s on their way to developing the technology they now deploy in the Ultra Deep Water, UDW sector. They are done in that water depth now, creating opportunity for "gleaners" like WTI. Another key thing is that working in this water depth is derisked. That doesn't mean that problems can't happen, but in reality it is no more risky than working on the shelf.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented,

We are very pleased to announce our first deepwater discovery in 2019 at Gladden Deep. This is an excellent example of how quickly we can drill highly-economic subsea tie-back wells and have them placed on production and generating free cash flow within a year.

Source

It is encouraging that this well was deemed a success as it validates a 4-well campaign that will produce oil to Murphy's (MUR) Medusa SPAR, first installed in Mississippi Canyon, Block 582 in 2003. Medusa has a rated throughput capacity of 40K BPOD. Through its Callon Petroleum acquisition, WTI has fractional ownership of the Medusa SPAR. These three additional wells, Moneypenney, Oldfield, and Resolution collectively target about 100 mm bbl of stranded oil.

So, How Are They Able To Do This?

WTI is organized like a mini-major with lead generation done in-house by staff engineering teams. Now they have some high powered help through their Strategic Partnership with Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). Baker has the field evaluation expertise that WTI calls upon to prove up a prospect for development, and vertical integration to be able manage physical installation from drilling the well to hooking up the flow lines. This also helps to control service and equipment costs.

Source

I am not sure how this compares with other GoM operators. I expect success rates these days are fairly high, we've been active in this province for over 60 years. That said, a 93% success rate is a confidence builder.

Source

You can see the company is a significant deepwater player with substantial facilities in place to evaluate these stranded oil prospects. These facilities are key. You could not create these SPARs and platforms for the investment WTI has made.

Prospect Inventory

Source

Worth mentioning on top of the Monza JV now moving toward completion are the blocks that WTI picked up in BOEM lease sale 252.

Financial Review

Revenues were off in Q-1 about 13% thanks to some extended well shut ins due to pipeline repairs and facilities work at three of their biggest fields, which lead to lower production of about 10% QoQ. This hit the same time as recent oil price declines and led to lower crude realizations for the quarter.

The good news is the repairs are behind them and production has recovered from 33K BOEPD to over 37K BOEPD. So QoQ comparables should be improved.

Capex risks have been reduced through the Monza JV currently at about the halfway point in execution. The input of partners, Harborvest, and Baker Hughes along with a commitment of $361 mm in direct funding, have reduced WTI's capex for 2019 by $55 mm.

Hedges. WTI has about a third of its daily production hedged above $60.00/bbl. A strategy that bit them in Q-1 to the tune of about $55 mm of unrealized commodity prices. Now that oil has declined further, this will accrue to their benefit.

Risks

Source

In a tightening credit market and in an industry that is out of favor at the present time, WTI managed to place a $625 mm offering that essentially rescheduled and reduced their overall indebtedness. This reduced their long-term debt by a third to ~$547 mm. The notes are due in 2023, so the company has some breathing room.

Your Takeaway

I think this one is worth a look. The company has a long-term track record of over 20 years of operating in the GoM. It has a significant resource base and the infrastructure to develop shelf and deepwater prospects for many years profitably.

Source

WTI is up considerably from mid-June when this article was originally published in the Daily Drilling Report. It is currently selling slightly more than 9x FWD earnings, after a 5% bump upward this week or so. I would exhibit some patience with this stock, as it is not a buy and hold. The entry price is key to justifying the risk inherent in micro-cap oil companies that pay no dividend.

If WTI were to decline to around $4.00/share, I would view it as a very attractive entry point in a U.S. E&P company with low decline assets.

One Final Point

I put out an article last week about crude quality and how it may play a role in oil dynamics in coming years. If you missed it, you can access it here. The point in mentioning it here, other than the enormous residuals I will get paid from your clicking on the link, is that W&T Offshore's assets are producing oil that will be highly prized by refineries if supplies of low gravity blending crude do in fact become an issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.