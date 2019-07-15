PPDAI: Cheap For A Reason

PPDAI's leverage ratio nearly doubled Qudian's, but its valuation is not much lower than Qudian's.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is one of China's leading online consumer finance marketplaces connecting borrowers and investors. The company was listed on New York Stock Exchange at November 10, 2017. Its shares were priced at $13 each and currently trade at around $4.53.

Data by YCharts

PPDAI currently trades at 1.4x its book value. The stock looks cheap but we have a bearish rating on it. Read on and you will find out why.

Company Description

PPDAI's platform features a highly automated loan transaction process. A borrower may submit a loan application anytime, anywhere using mobile or PC devices and receive a credit decision in as little as one minute and an approved borrower typically receives loan disbursements within 24 hours following the loan listing. In 2018, approximately 77.5% of the loans it facilitated through its platform were funded within two hours.

Source: PPDAI's 2018 annual report

The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

PPDAI generates revenues primarily from fees charged to borrowers for the platform's services in matching them with investors and for other services the company provides over the loan life cycle.

As of March 31, 2019, the company had over 93.9 million cumulative registered users, up from 57 million when the company was listed, and 15.4 million cumulative unique borrowers. Unique borrowers was approximately 3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, up 29.8% from one year ago.

In 2017 and 2018, over 80% of the company's borrowers were between 20 and 40 years of age.

PPDAI lags behind its peers in terms of scale

Scale is a business' capability to grow its revenues while maintaining costs; scale is particularly important for businesses that adopts a marketplace model, regardless whether it is in the e-commerce or online consumer finance space.

Despite its longer operating history (12 years), PPDAI has been losing to its peers Qudian (QD) and Lexin (LX) in the market revenue race. Qudian and Lexin were launched in 2014 and 2013 respectively but their revenues were nearly twice the size of PPDAI.

Data by YCharts

PPDAI expands its loan book at a higher leverage than Qudian

As investors, we love revenue growth but we also care about the risk associated with the growth. To assess the risk, we calculated the leverage ratio, which is the level of outstanding loan balance relative to the net assets. We calculated the ratio for both PPDAI and Qudian, as Qudian is a fintech leader in China which adopts a similar business model. We wrote about Qudian last month with a bullish rating. Qudian's share price has gone up by 29% since publication, versus +5% for S&P 500 (SPY).

Unlike Qudian, PPDAI does not readily provides its quarterly loan balance, making it more difficult for the investors to compare the company's leverage ratio against its peers. We felt lucky that an analyst raised a question about the loan balance in the company's most recent results conference call so we could have a rough estimate for the analysis.

In the first quarter of 2019, the leverage ratio of PPDAI was 3.7 times, nearly doubled Qudian's 2.1 times.

(*For loan balance for PPDF, management mentioned in Q1 2019 conference call that institutional [i.e. loans funded by institutional funding partners] at the end of the first quarter was roughly around 25% of the company's total outstanding loan balance.)

We are comfortable with Qudian's leverage ratio. Depending on how risk-averse he or she is, an investor may or may not like PPDAI's leverage ratio (this perhaps also depends on whether the loan balance estimate provided is close enough to the actual figure). The next item should give investors more idea about the risks facing by the company.

PPDAI's funding structure is not as good as its peers

Given the current regulatory environment in China, we prefer safety more than growth and hence we believe an online finance platform is better positioned than its peers if more of its funding comes from institutions with lending licenses.

PPDAI broadened its investor base to cover institutional funding partners in August 2014. Its institutional funding partners primarily include banks, financing companies, trusts, online micro-lending companies, and other online lending information intermediaries.

As of the first quarter of 2019, roughly around 25% of PPDAI's total outstanding loan balance was funded by institutional funding partners, up from 15% as of the end of 2018. The company did not disclose the number of its institutional funding partners as of the first quarter of 2019.

PPDAI's peers had more of their funding from institutional partners. As of the first quarter of 2019, Qudian has 104 funding partners, up from 80 in the same period of last year, and 55% of loan balances were off-balance sheet, compared to 24% one year ago. Lexin had 71% of its loan balances funded by institutions as of the first quarter of 2019, up from 44% one year ago.

Valuation

PPDAI currently trades at 1.4x book value, lower than Lexin but not much difference from Qudian.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We have a bearish rating on PPDAI, as the company's scale lags behind its peers despite its longer operating history and its funding structure is not as good as its peers. More importantly, it is not cheaper than Qudian, which has a similar business model, has more of its funding from institutions and expands its loan book at a lower leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.