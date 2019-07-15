Cedar Fair: Buckle Up For This High-Yielding MLP

The better part of the “sleep well at night” value proposition for REITs is that the investor doesn’t have to worry about the nagging K1 (because FUN is an MLP).

Who loves roller coasters?

I don’t know about you but I love the thrill of riding a roller coaster. But I can assure you of one thing: I will never get on board the Intimidator 305 that drops 300 feet (located at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Va.) that is one of only four roller coasters in the world to fall that far and that fast.

I can also assure you that you’ll never see me on the “Full Throttle” located at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. This coaster has the world’s tallest vertical loop, which stands at 160 feet and it also launches the car from the station at 66 miles per hour.

Nope. Neither (alternatives) are for me, but as you know, I am a more risk-averse patron as I constantly preach the concept of “sleeping well at night.” While I love having fun at amusement parks, I’m not too keen about investing in them, especially the one that I’m writing about today.

But I know some of you like trying to achieve the thrill of victory. It’s that rush that comes through your body in which your heart starts beating, and you become almost intoxicated by the case for yield.

But also know the feeling of defeat, when your stomach begins to turn inside out and you begin to think to yourself, “Why did I do it?”.

The Business Model

First off, today I am not writing on a REIT. Instead I’m writing on a master limited partnership (MLP). This is not the first time that I have written on MLPs. You may recall a recent article on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), an infrastructure MLP that also has a REIT blocker that eliminates UBTI and makes taxes simpler (there is just one line item in the K1 and you don't get state income taxes).

I have also written on midstream MLPs, thanks to the collaboration with Dividend Sensei, who has a decade of experience in the energy sector. We are bullish today on the MLP sector given the distribution coverage, which compares distributable cash flow (or DCF) to distributions of 1.5x and the 67% cash flow payout ratio.

But I have often argued that MLPs are also cumbersome vehicles because they aren’t as tax efficient as REITs are. Despite sharing a similar tax code, REITs and MLPs are different based upon their management structure (REITs are corporations and MLPs are partnerships) tax reporting, and dividend income (REITs are required to pay out 90% of their income in the form of dividends but there is no such requirement for MLPs).

Most risk-averse investors in need of long-term income stability usually choose equity REITs, primarily because they issue 1099s. However, some investors prefer MLPs for a potentially high-yielding distribution and they’re OK with the volatility.

Speaking of volatility, today I’m exploring a non-energy MLP known as Cedar Fair (FUN). And as you may have assumed already, this particular partnership invests in regional amusement parks and water parks, complemented with resort, hotel and recreational properties dispersed throughout the lower 48 states and near Ontario, Canada.

Source: FUN Investor Presentation

The company went public in 1987 and revenues have increased in 19 of the past 20 years. As illustrated below, the cash flow over the last two decades has been strong:

Source: FAST Graphs

The above chart also illustrates that in 2010 FUN cut the dividend from $1.92 (in 2008) to $.25 per share (annualized) in 2019. That was a rather large cut, but as you can see below, the company has since increased the dividend by around 4% per year.

Source: iREIT

Although FUN is the business of running roller coasters, investors shouldn’t have to worry about volatility. The reason that folks invest in an MLP is for the ability to enjoy a safe and growing dividend stream that can ultimately lead to enhanced total return prospects.

Looking over the Seeking Alpha website, I can see that a number of other MLP and REIT writers have recommended FUN recently:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The bullish behavior tells me that there must be something fueling the fire and it appears to be the 7.4% dividend yield. Currently FUN is paying out $0.925 per LP unit with a “targeted annual distribution rate of $3.70 per LP unit for 2019”. Given the operating cash flow payout ratio of 58%, that’s in line with 59% 2019 analyst estimates.

In review of FUN’s balance sheet, it appears to be in decent shape, with $735 million of variable-rate term debt, $950 million of fixed-rate debt, $120 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, and $60 million of cash and cash equivalents. The company leverage ratio is a safe 3.8, but it has a BB credit rating. That might get them in trouble in a recession. Keep in mind that during the 2001 recession FUN didn't cut the dividend but the company did slash it in 2008-2009.

I recently wrote an article on REITs and the next recession and although FUN wasn’t referenced in that article, theme parks are not exactly the best MLP assets to own for safe dividends across economic cycles.

It seems that most of the other analysts are hoping to capture the high yield (of 7.4%) being offered by FUN. But what’s important to recognize is that this particular dividend is driven by the strength of the operating business and the revenues being generated by the cash flows from operations. We’re entering a cycle in which a recession could slow down the business, and I would not consider investing in theme parks an opportunistic time for investing in this complicated business model.

It’s true: FUN expects to “generate a significant amount of free cash flow to achieve its $575 million EBITDA global by 2023.” That could make this particular MLP a solid pick if you are willing to buckle up to this riskier business model (as compared with that of your traditional midstream MLP).

There Are Better Options With Less Complications

In my wheelhouse – REITs – there are better options to quench the quest for yield and these include the net lease REITs like EPR Properties (EPR), Gaming REITs like VICI Properties (OTC:VICI), and Mall REITs like Tanger Outlets (SKT). All three of these REITs offer “experiential” elements, similar to theme parks, with attractive yields.

However, the better part of this “sleep well at night” value proposition is that the investor doesn’t have to worry about the nagging K1 (because FUN is an MLP).

What makes more sense to me, in regard to FUN, is that the company should consider forming a C-corp and doing a sale/leaseback with a company like EPR of VICI. FUN has just over $2 billion in assets (and $1.7 billion in debt), and by selling off the real estate the company could reduce debt and achieve investment-grade status (similar to Eldorado’s latest move to acquire Caesars).

The value of FUN, in my opinion, is the underlying real estate. And by putting together a sale/leaseback, the company would enjoy a lower cost of capital that could super-charge cash flows and provide a safer vehicle for the long-term.

Anyway, that’s my take on FUN, and remember that the best way to minimize volatility is to own shares in safe dividend-growing stocks. Dividend yield should not be your No. 1 priority; investors should also focus on the balance sheet, the business cycle, and overall quality of the stock. And most important, always remember to protect your hard-earned principal at all costs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK, SKT, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.