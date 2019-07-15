M&T Bank Preferreds - Good Buy And Hold Income Choice

The $1000 par value and low liquidity may be the reason for the discount. This shouldn't be a problem for buy and hold investors who don't need to sell quickly.

Introduction

The low interest rate environment that has persisted since the financial crisis of 10 years ago has made it a challenge for income investors to find high quality securities with a yield over 6%. As the Fed prepares to cut short term rates and other countries continue to issue negative-yielding debt, that challenge is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Preferred stocks of many US-based banks offer yields over 5% with investment grade credit ratings. Most bank preferreds have a par value of $25 and a call provision giving the company the right (but not the obligation) to redeem the security at par after a specific date.

M&T Bank (MTB) is a regional bank based in Buffalo, NY with branches throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Like many banks, M&T issued preferred stock to the US Treasury during the financial crisis to raise capital thorough the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). The A series preferreds (MTB.P) were issued in December 2008, and the C series preferreds (MTB.PC) were issued in March 2009 in conjunction with MTB’s takeover of Provident Bankshares Corporation. The US Treasury subsequently sold both series of preferreds to the public in 2012 under this prospectus.

The series A and C preferreds rank equally in the capital structure and have identical terms. Unlike most preferred stocks, these have a par value of $1000. While they originally yielded only 5%, the coupon was stepped up to 6.375% in November 2013 and is now fixed at that rate. The shares are cumulative, meaning any missed dividends must be made up before the company pays any dividends on its common stock. The shares have been callable since November 2018.

The MTB preferreds are rated BBB- by S&P and Baa1 by Moody’s, similar to preferred stocks at the major US banks. Despite the similar rating, the MTB preferreds yield around 30 – 100 basis points more than the larger bank preferreds. I believe this is due mainly to the illiquidity of the MTB preferreds. With the $1000 par value, only 230,000 of the Series A shares and 151,500 of the Series C are outstanding. They can go several days or even weeks without trading. Nevertheless, their higher yield makes them a good buy for patient buy-and-hold income investors if purchased near or below par value. Opportunities to buy at this level typically occur during periods of market correction like we had in December 2018.

Comparison with Other Bank Preferreds

The M&T Bank preferred shares yield up to 100 basis points more than preferred shares of large banks. I looked at preferreds of JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC). All these banks have many different series of preferred shares, so I picked ones with fixed rates and currently callable where possible. The Bank of America preferreds mostly have not hit their call date yet, so I picked one with the nearest call date, (BAC.PC) callable in January 2021. One other key difference between M&T and the other bank preferreds is that none of the other bank issues are cumulative. While this feature does not mean much during good financial times, it could provide support to M&T preferreds during a crash.

Realistically, the preferred dividends of all these shares appear safe, with payout ratios (which I define as total preferred dividends from all series divided by net income) all below 7.2%. Still, M&T bank preferreds are the winner on this metric as well, with preferred dividends comprising only 3.5% on net income.

Prices as of 7/11/2019

Additionally, the M&T preferreds have a slight edge on credit rating, with the shares rated Baa1 by Moody’s. The other banks are rated one to two notches lower by Moody’s, although all are rated equally by S&P.

The only negative for M&T bank preferreds compared to the others is the low liquidity, however this creates an opportunity for those willing to be patient when buying and selling shares. The added yield is more than fair compensation for the illiquidity considering the similar quality and safety of income.

Recommendation

Either series of M&T Bank preferred is a good value for buy and hold income investors. The challenge is buying them close to par value. Because the shares are currently callable, I recommend paying no more than $1016 for either series. Unlike with bonds, the buyer does not pay accrued interest when buying preferreds, so it is fair to pay up to the value of one dividend payment over par value, depending on how close the ex-dividend date is. (The shares go ex-dividend at the end of January, April, July, and October.) While it would be unlikely to get filled at this price in the current market environment, the shares frequently trade in the buyable range (at higher volumes also) during market corrections like we had at the end of 2018. So, keep it on your watch list and used good-till-cancelled limit orders.

While the M&T Bank preferreds are callable, the latest capital plan MTB filed with the Federal Reserve makes no mention of intent to redeem the preferreds. While this is no guarantee, it does suggest that the bank is comfortable leaving these preferreds outstanding. Even if they are called, buying close to par minimizes the call risk.

In this low interest rate environment, a relatively safe investment yielding over 6% is hard to find. For those income investors with the patience to buy near par and hold for the long term, M&T Bank preferred shares are a good choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTB.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.