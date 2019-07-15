3000 Vs. 2000 For The S&P 500

The S&P 500 recently closed above 3,000 for the first time. This article compares the current index composition and valuation versus the point at which it first broached 2000.

On October 9th, 2007 the S&P 500 (SPY) hit its pre-crisis peak at 1565. It would not hit that level again until March of 2013. Less than a year-and-a-half later, after a large scale rally over the course of 2013, the index hit 2000 for the first time on August 26th, 2014. Fast forward just under five years and this week the index closed above 3000 for the first time.

This article will look at the changes that have occurred in the broad market index since the S&P 500 had its last major handle change. How has the index composition evolved? Who were the big winners and losers? How have broad valuations changed?

When evaluating the changes in the index over this time horizon, the first item I looked at was the change in sector weights.

Not surprisingly, Information Technology (XLK) was the big winner adding 5.3% to grow from 16.3% of the index to 21.6% as the megacap tech companies have outperformed. Some readers might be surprised to see that Energy (XLE) was the big loser, shedding more than half its weighting in the index to fall from 10.4% to 5.0%. When the S&P 500 first hit 2000, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $94/barrel, a level it has not come close to reaching since. Getting your oil call right was once a big driver of performance in active management, but now Energy is just a nickel of every dollar in the broad market gauge.

The gains since the 2012 IPO of Facebook (FB), at almost a 2% weight in the broad index, contributed to much of the 1.5% growth in the Communications sector. Gains in Amazon (AMZN), which alone represents 3.3% of the broad index drove the increase in the size of the Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY).

Speaking of Amazon, the e-commerce giant was the 5th largest gainer in the S&P 500 over this period.

At a current market capitalization of $990 billion, Amazon is more than twice as large as the other largest gainers on this list even when you include Netflix (NFLX) and Nvidia (NVDA), both of which have over $100 billion market capitalizations.

Over this time period, Amazon climbed from the 26th largest index constituent - just behind Citigroup (C) and just ahead of Disney (DIS) - to its current spot as the third largest behind Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Of course, General Electric (GE) was the biggest decliner on this list of top constituents as the industrial bellwether suffered a series of mis-steps that sent its rank falling from #6 to #67 - currently between Qualcomm (QCOM) and U.S. Bancorp (USB). Notably, Exxon Mobil (XOM) saw it weight fall by nearly half and Chevron (CVX) moved out of the Top 10. The decline in Energy is apparent in the aforementioned shifts in index composition, and the top holdings, but it is even more stark in the examination of the biggest decliners over this roughly 5 year period.

Seven of the ten largest decliners were in the Energy sector. Freeport-McMoran (FCX), primarily a mining company, added to its petroleum assets in an ill-fated $20B acquisition of Plains Exploration and McMoran Exploration in 2012. Outside of the Energy sector, the other laggards are generic pharmaceutical companies that have felt headwinds from an overarching effort to tame the growth of drug prices.

This is an interesting market history lesson, but where does that leave us today? Much has changed since August 2014. Obama is out of the Oval Office; Trump has moved into that chair. The Federal Reserve had not yet begun lifting its main policy rate in the summer of 2014 when the S&P 500 first hit 2,000, but may execute its first easing this month. Unemployment has fallen from around 6.1% to 3.6% over this period. Inflation has barely budged with the year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index falling from 1.7% in August 2014 to 1.6% in June of 2019.

With unemployment at 50-year lows and the economic expansion hitting new records for its duration, there is likely less of an economic tailwind for the market than in 2014. However, valuations today are slightly higher than when the S&P 500 hit 2,000 in August of 2014.

The stock market today trades at a higher level of trailing earnings, cash flow, and book value. Part of this difference is a function of index composition changes as previously noted, but multiples also have to reflect future growth expectations that feel lower at this point. For those who point to sharply lower interest rates in 2019 as a ballast for equity valuations, I would note that the 10-yr Treasury yield in 2014 was only modestly higher and the equity risk premium - earnings/index level less the 10-yr UST yield - is actually lower. Remember that the 1-yr Treasury yield on August 26th, 2014 was just 0.12%. Today that figure is 1.97%. In 2014, the yield curve was upward sloping as both the bond and equity markets priced in solid forward economic growth. Today, the front end of the yield curve is inverted as the bond market expects easier monetary policy needed to support slowing growth.

This may simply highlight the oft discussed disconnect currently between the bond and stock markets. If elevated equity multiples today are being driven by expectations for looser monetary policy, remember that they are elevated against a historical period when policy was very easy. This examination between the S&P 500 at 3000 and the S&P 500 at 2000 was another way for me to frame the current market valuation. While I believe that an easier Fed and still strong U.S. consumer will support modest economic growth and continue to provide a ballast for prices of risky assets, the path from 3,000 to 4,000 on the S&P 500 will take more time than the 59-month sprint from 2,000.

