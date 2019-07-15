Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses

Ansys Inc. (ANSS) is a leading company in simulation software in all physics areas with revenues three times larger than its nearest competitor. The shares recovered strongly from a broad market sell-off in late 2018. After its 1Q earnings release early May, shares fell about 10% as the company reported its Annual Contract Value ("ACV"), a key metric to measure its revenues, only grew about 7% yoy in constant currency terms, below its 9-12% top line growth target. But sentiment on global trade has improved and the ban on Huawei has eased, allowing the stock to resume its upward trend. We've reached a level where valuations are beginning to be stretched and it is better to take profits.

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth stable around 10%

Except for an exceptionally strong Q4, which the management has described to be pulled forward demand as customers tend to lump order to spend their budgets at the end of the year, revenue growth sits comfortably around in the low teens and is projected to grow at a similar rate in the coming quarters.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Since 2018, the company has adopted the new ASC 606 accounting standard, and 1Q2019 is the first quarter when yearly comparisons become available. Under ASC 606, certain multi-year deals have larger upfront revenue recognition, so 1Q19 non-GAAP revenue growth of 13% over 1Q18 may have been overstated, if we look at the new ACV metric.

(Source: Ansys)

The company created a new measure, ACV, to help measure the health of its growth. The purpose of the ACV is to smooth bookings.

(Source: Ansys)

1Q ACV a bit weak, opex a bit high

ACV only grew at 3.3% yoy (or 7% yoy in constant currency terms), which is considerably weaker than the 9-12% ACV growth target and diverges from the stronger revenue figure.

1Q operating margin was at 42.9%, which is still lower than the 43-44% target, because both R&D and SG&A expenses were higher as a percentage of revenue year over year. Ansys is undergoing a sales force transformation, as the company is dealing with a differentiated go-to market where it tries to have a direct sales force for large territory deals.

(Source: Ansys)

New competitor for HFSS

A couple months ago, Cadence announced the new Clarity 3D Solver, which aims to compete against HFSS in the electromagnetic simulation space. Since this simulation aims to solve problems in high-growth areas, which vary from radar in autonomous vehicles to phased array antenna for 5G telecom, it is naturally attractive for players to enter this market. But the company believes that its 30 years of experience is what builds confidence for customers to choose HFSS.

Valuation: Getting expensive again

Even though Ansys is a strong, leading player in engineering simulation, recent key metrics like ACV have shown a bit of a slowing trend. Geographically, EMEA is a weak region for the company, especially for Germany, but North America is really strong.

So, it is a bit mixed, as strength is not all-rounded, and both ACV and operating margin have yet to meet their full-year target ranges.

Here, we have Ansys trading at 33x forward earnings compared to its mean of ~27.5x, and with potential slowing growth and a new competitor against its key product, HFSS, it is better to take profits and wait for a better entry point.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.