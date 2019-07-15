Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio

Thesis:

Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a rough year with its shares down more than 20% from its 52-week high of $123.97 in late July of 2018. PSX experienced a turbulent year in its refining segment, ultimately hurting bottom line, and thus, PSX's share price quite substantially. In short, I believe this price drop has created an exceptional investment opportunity. PSX is forecasted to grow its daily exports by 17% by the end of 2020 between its Beaumont terminal and Sweeney fractionators alone, and raising gas prices should help stabilize PSX's refining margins. PSX has exhibited exceptional commitment to its shareholders via dividends and share repurchases, and, when evaluating free cash flow and earnings, is simply undervalued at current market prices.

PSX's Price Decline: Why It Happened:

The two graphics above make it pretty clear to see what happened in 1Q19 in comparison to 1Q18. PSX's refining segment saw a painful YOY loss of $308 million. All the more painful is that PSX's refining segment was profitable in 1Q18, thus, it didn't just lose revenue, it went from profitable to negative. PSX's 1Q19 Corporate & Other expenses were also a bit higher than a year ago, as well as Income Taxes.

PSX's refining segment clearly played the biggest role in its 1Q19 tribulations. In the 1Q19 webcast Chief Executive Officer, Greg Garland, cited depressed gasoline margins and narrow heavy crude differentials as the primary catalysts behind PSX's poor refining performance. From the graphics above I would say that statement is quite true, as utilization was 5% lower, and realized margin per barrel was 28.5% lower in 1Q19 than in 1Q18. Garland also mentioned how PSX's 84% crude utilization was affecting turnaround at refineries, as well as higher than normal unplanned downtime. Between tightened heavy crude differentials, depressed gasoline margins, and utilization issues, PSX's refining segment suffered significant losses, holistically hurting bottom line in 1Q19.

PSX's Refining Margins Will Stabilize with Crude and Gas Prices on the Rise:

Crude oil and gasoline prices retreated quite a bit in the last quarter of 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was priced close to $80 per barrel in October of 2018 before dropping to under $45 per barrel by the end of December 2018, a 43.75% drop in just three months. Since December, WTI crude is currently priced around $57 per barrel, thus, coming back up roughly 26.5% since its lows in December. WTI crude oil still needs to come up another 31.5% from $57 per barrel to get back to its $75 per barrel price range.

While the paragraph above makes it clear that WTI crude has a far way to go to back to the prices it was at in late 2018, however, the figure above shows us that crude oil price movements are trending in the right direction for PSX. Additionally, WTI crude is expected to reach $65 per barrel by the end of 2019, representing 14% growth in the next five months.

Gasoline spot pricing has also been trending in the right direction for PSX. It's easy to see how the price drop at the end of 2018 hurt PSX's gasoline margins, as spot prices fell roughly 37% in a matter of a couple of months. However, prices have climbed back to around $2.01, only 4% away FY18 year-end prices.

While crude oil and gasoline prices aren't shooting through the roof, they are getting back to the levels they were at before collapsing at the end of 2018. It will be a waiting game to see how PSX's next earnings call goes, however, I do believe the company's refining segment will get back into a profitable stride by the end of the year.

Forecasting Strong Export Capacity Growth:

PSX has some projects nearing completion that will grow its export capacity significantly beginning in FY20. The Beaumont Terminal expansion phase IV is expected to be complete by 1Q20, and is going to increase capacity by 2.2 MMB, while the Sweeney fractionators 2 & 3 project is set to be complete by 4Q20, and is going to increase capacity by 300 MBD.

Overall, these projects will add 300 MB of storage, 80 MBD of pipeline capacity expansion, and 800 MBD of export capacity. With PSX's current export capacity at 1.8 MMBD, an additional 800 MBD of export capacity would represent roughly a 45% increase in export capacity by 4Q20. Considering PSX's midstream segment grew 35.6% from 1Q18 to 1Q19, this amount of continual growth is great to see, especially at such staggering rates. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see PSX post 1Q20 midstream adjusted pre-tax income close to $400 million.

PSX's Exceptional Commitment to Shareholders:

PSX provides an attractive dividend. It currently provides a 3.63% yield with an annualized payout of $3.60. PSX has been growing its dividend consistently for seven years now and shows no sign of slowing down. It just increased its dividend 12.5% from $0.80 quarterly installments to $0.90. PSX's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 25% since May of 2012, which I find highly attractive. PSX returned total shareholder distributions of $6.1 billion in FY18 and $708 million in 1Q19. PSX executives have stated that they believe that the company is trading under its intrinsic value, and that so long as it does, they will continue repurchasing shares. With PSX trading at current prices, I think it's likely we will see continued repurchase programs that are will prove to be quite favorable to shareholders. In all, PSX's dividend is solid in terms of yield, payout, and growth.

Quantitative Analysis:

I find PSX to be undervalued when looking at several metrics, including cash flow, earnings, and price-to-book. Since 2016 PSX's free cash flow has grown over 4,000%, from $119 million in FY16 to $4,934 million in FY18. PSX had EPS of $2.92 in FY16 and posted EPS of $11.80 in FY18, a growth of a little over 300%.

It's hard to gauge the genuine average P/E ratio of the energy sector as a whole. However, Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), and Suncor (SU) all trade a P/E ratios around 17; all companies are Phillips 66's competitors. Looking at Price-to-book, PSX generally trades around 2x book, thus, PSX is also currently trading 15% lower than its normal P/B.

Phillips 66 has investment grade financial metrics all around. When considering how stable the company is, and how cheap it's trading at in comparison to its peers and earning power, it's worth taking a glance at. PSX has reasonable debt levels, with a long-term-debt-to-total-asset ratio of 0.20. It has $20,408 million in retained earnings, which has grown consistently for years, and PSX posted a return on invested capital of 11.79% in FY18. It posted an even more impressive return on equity of 22.47%. My point is that with such stable financial metrics and earnings, and with peers trading 17x earnings, I can't find a reason good enough to justify PSX being this undervalued.

On an earnings basis in comparison to peers, PSX is significantly undervalued, arguably as much as 100%. I say this based on the fact that PSX's largest competitors are literally trading at P/E ratios two times that of PSX's. When looking at PSX's historical P/B ratio, it's safe to say it's trading 15% below its normal par. In fact, PSX has floated with a P/B around 2.15 steadily in the past, which is reasonable. Due to the fact that PSX is still 20% below 52-week highs as well as the fact that it notoriously beats earnings forecasts, I believe PSX will rise roughly 30% in the next 12-months. I anticipate this will happen as the market corrects to a handful of things, such as stabilizing refining results, earnings forecast beats, and a general market correction in the valuation discrepancies I addressed above. While I fundamentally believe that PSX is roughly 60% under its intrinsic value, I think a 12-month price target of $130 per share is achievable and realistic.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, PSX is poised to provide favorable returns to shareholders moving forward. PSX had a rough 1Q19 refining performance, but with crude oil and gasoline spot prices on the rise, tied with PSX's demonstrated ability to exhibit operational excellence, I feel confident PSX's refining segment will get back into a profitable stride shortly. PSX provides an exceptional dividend in terms of yield, payout, and with a 25% CAGR over a seven year period, it's only getting better. Looking quantitatively, especially in comparison to peers, PSX is simply undervalued. It's trading at half the P/E ratio of its peers, is trading under its historical P/B average, and I fundamentally believe that a company as solid as PSX shouldn't be trading at a P/E multiple under 10. With that being said, I reiterating my optimism towards PSX, especially at these price levels. I am putting a 12-month price target of $130 per share on PSX, representing roughly 30% upside from current market prices around $100 per share.

