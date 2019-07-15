Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount

AAWW's shares trade at ~40% discount to tangible book value. The continued strength in EBITDAR points to continued decline in net leverage and resurgence in balance sheet strength.

For the three reasons mentioned in the summary, I would issue an Outperform rating and valuation range of $64-75. This is despite the headwinds to global trade and downward margin pressure from labor costs. I apply and weight a range of valuation approaches to arrive at a $74.65 price target as noted in Figure 7.

Company Overview

Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW) is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighters and provides a broad array of Boeing (NYSE: BA) 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Financial Summary

In 2018, Atlas Air’s fleet of 112 flew 296,264 block hours (+17% yoy) generating a record $2.7bn in revenue (+24% yoy), $540.6mn in adjusted EBITDA (+26% yoy) and $204.3mn (+53% yoy). The company conservatively estimates block hours to rise to 340,000 with revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reach $3bn and $600mn, respectively.

This guidance I believe does not fully recognize the revenue opportunity from the added aircraft/flying for Asiana Cargo, DHL Express (OTCPK:DPSGY), Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) and more recently announced Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) extended offerings. Additionally, the guided adjusted EBITDA figure, I believe, does not completely factor in the continued net demand in pilots/new JCBA impact, incremental start-up costs and continued ACMI contribution margin/Revenue per Block Hour (RpBH) deterioration.

AAWW reported 1Q19 EPS from continuing operations of $0.98 per share and $675.3mn in core revenue, up 14% and 15% year on year, respectively. A decrease in ACMI RpBH was offset by the increased 767 flying and new 747-400 customers, while a higher Charter RBpH offset the decline in Charter flying (partially impacted by unusually late military cancellations). Direct contribution softened by 2% and 15% in the ACMI and Charter business, respectively, as the company incurred reimbursed costs for newer customers – costs that are traditionally incurred by the customers. Net debt (operating lease adjusted) at the end of 1Q19 stood at $2.98bn with low weighted average interest rate of 3.3% (as quoted on the call), largely fixed. Net leverage declined for a fourth consecutive quarter to 4.1x (4.9x in 1Q18) and is expected to trend lower with the company’s commitment to apply their strong EBITDAR towards a $70mn quarterly debt paydown.

Valuation

AAWW's shares currently trade at 6.4x my 2019 EPS estimates, a sizable discount to its closest comparable Air Transport Services Group’s (NASDAQ: ATSG) historical 13-16x P/E trading range and median peer group 15.4x P/E. EV trades at 8.1 times my FY19 EBITDA estimates (roughly in line with comps) which is cheap considering that the firm’s EBITDA margins are double the peer group median, with each segment’s cash return margins also double, at least, that of peers. A relatively low WACC of 4.98% is applied to my FCF estimates due to the large contractual revenue nature of the business model, as well as the low (and predominately fixed) interest rates across debt. A further anomaly lies in the significant discount to tangible book value, $69.85, with ~75% of total assets comprising flight and ground equipment, meaning that the planes are trading at almost half price. AAWW’s year-to-date returns, profitability and valuation multiples point to more market mispricing relative to their peers and the continued momentum projected from Q1 point to further upside.

Rationale

Continued robust demand of AAWW’s ACMI/CMI services from Amazon, despite the tragic crash of Feb. 23, shows increased stability in contractual revenue and reduced operational risk – particularly as it is shielded from fuel/oil price risk from tensions on the Persian Gulf. The two announced plans for a 7-year lease, CMI, of five 737-800 freighters in 2019 with the possibility of 15 more. DHL also increased their CMI relationship, awarding the first two of their new 777-200 freighter to Atlas’ Southern Air – their remaining 12 deliveries remain up for grabs.

In addition to the upside presented by continued positive momentum from their two biggest partners, I see room for price appreciation as a result of:

AAWW’s large and broad fleet are well positioned to capitalize on continued strong e-commerce growth (19% CAGR between 2016-21) tailwinds for air cargo. Diverse customer base: charter customers, US Military, world leading airlines, express and e-commerce – which are expanding services. 2019 pipeline so far (ex-Amazon/DHL): third 747-400 for Asiana Cargo, three 747-400Fs for Nippon Cargo, two 747-8Fs with Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF). Atlas ahead of pace to exceed guided 340,000 block hour company guidance. Strong EBITDAR and commitment to reduction of long-term debt will see the return of balance sheet strength.

Risks Factors

Overall economic conditions declining, proliferated by continued US vs. China/EU trade spat, may lead to further supply chain disruption and global trade decline which can soften demand for AAWW’s services.

Continued strong global air traffic growth has led a pilot labor supply challenge – a further 804,000 pilots, double the current workforce, needed over the next 20 years. This net demand points to further upward collective bargaining agreement revisions and margin erosion.

Conclusion

Even with the deceleration in demand, accelerating labor costs and an incremental 900 bps adjusted EBITDA margin decline (aligned more to the industry average) factored into my estimates, a significant value opportunity remains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.