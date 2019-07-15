Canada Goose: Where's The Growth?

There's no debating that the Retail Sector (XRT) has been a less desirable place to be invested, but up until 2019, Canada Goose (GOOS) was one of the sector's few sanctuaries. Unfortunately, for those investors hiding out there, the company's out-performance came to a screeching halt in the most recent quarter. The stock tumbled 35% to new 52-week lows and broke down from the base it was building over the prior year. While the quarter may not have looked bad at first glance, it's the outlook going forward that is the issue. Based on current forward earnings estimates, annual earnings per share [EPS] growth is expected to contract materially, and there's no reason the stock deserves anywhere near the valuation it commanded in its hyper-growth phase. Given the slowing forward outlook and the significant technical breakdown, I believe the wise move is to take profits into sharp rallies.

While investors that suffered through the most recent earnings report may be thinking the worst is behind them, I see the future as more challenging for the stock. Canada Goose's forward earnings estimates paint the picture of a company set to see record annual EPS in FY-2021 of $1.56. Record annual earnings per share is always an excellent sign for a company, but digging deeper into the numbers is also extremely important. While the company's average annual growth rate in EPS for the three years between FY-2017 and FY-2019 was 77%, this growth rate for the next three years is set to fall to just 5%. This is a massive deceleration in the growth rate, and it transitions Canada Goose from a hyper-growth stock to an average stock from an earnings trend standpoint.

(Source: Author's Chart, YCharts.com)

The problem with this development is that the company easily commanded a 60+ P/E ratio while it was growing earnings at break-neck speeds, but it commands a very different multiple when that trajectory suddenly disappears. Canada Goose was cheap at a P/E ratio of 40 in FY-2017 when earnings were on the upswing, but it's now fairly valued at the same P/E ratio of 41 while earnings growth is falling off a cliff. Even if Canada Goose were able to beat current FY-2021 earnings estimates of $1.56 and come in at $1.60, this would still only translate to a 7% annual growth rate over the the next three years, one-tenth of their prior 3-year annual growth rate. For this reason, I believe this 40% rally off of the lows has left the stock close to fairly valued.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to sales growth, which was also exceptional over the prior three years, we saw the first clear sign of deceleration last quarter. Quarterly sales came in at $156.2 million, a 25% increase from the prior-year quarter. There's no debate that this is an incredible growth rate, but the problem is that it's a significant deceleration from the 144%, 58%, 34% and 50% growth rates in the prior four quarters. While I generally don't put too much weight into one quarter, or a deceleration that still leaves the stock at strong double-digit growth, the next quarter is going to be a problem unless the company sees a strong beat. Currently, Q2 2019 sales are expected to come in at $42.1 million, and this is well shy of the $44.7 million reported in Q2 of 2018. If the company only meets estimates, this will translate to a negative 6% growth year over year in sales, and the first quarter of negative year-over-year sales growth in well over two years. There is no guarantee that the company's sales come in at current estimates of $42.1 million, but even with a beat at $44.7 million, it will still translate to no growth year-over-year.

This deceleration in sales growth makes it much less likely that Canada Goose will significantly beat earnings estimates going forward. Why? Because their hopes of increasing earnings will be through mostly cost-cutting initiatives with the acceleration in sales no longer providing a tailwind. When a company sees decelerating sales, the only way to see accelerating earnings is to increase margins or cut costs. Given that margins are already quite high and unlikely to grow much more, a return to anywhere near their prior growth rates is highly unlikely with the backdrop of decelerating revenue.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the deceleration mentioned above rearing its head in revenue growth, as well as the significant slowdown in the annual growth rate, I do not believe Canada Goose is anywhere near the same stock it was just over a year ago while growth funds were fawning over it. In fact, we have seen quite a few funds cash in their chips with a reasonable drop in fund ownership since Q2. The number of funds holding Canada Goose dropped from a new high of 373 funds to a total of 337, about a 10% drop. Based on these developments, I believe Canada Goose to a potentially broken growth stock with a high multiple in the worst case, or a reasonably valued growth stock going through a transition phase in the better case. In both cases, I believe the wise move is to take partial profits into this 40% rally, especially if the stock heads up towards the $47.00 level. The $47.00 level represents the bottom of the prior box the stock traded in, and often previous support becomes new resistance.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Canada Goose has seen a 40% bounce off of its post-earnings tumble and is now heading back towards the $47.00 - $70.00 box from where it broke down. Given the massive volume we saw when the stock broke down through this box, it's likely that those who were not able to get out of their positions into the drop will be happy to take a much smaller haircut. For this reason, I believe that rallies up towards this level are opportunities for position traders to take partial profits on the stock. In addition, for those trapped in the stock from higher, it's an opportunity to sell out some shares at a narrower loss.

Taking a more zoomed-in view at the daily chart, we can see that the 200-day moving average has completely rolled over, and is now heading down towards the $47.00 resistance level. I would consider any rallies that cannot get through $47.00 on a weekly close to be violent bounces within a new intermediate downtrend for the stock. These bounces are entirely normal within down trends and typically occur to shake shorts with less conviction out of their positions, or occur due to value buyers stepping up at the same time as shorts covering.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There's no disputing that Canada Goose makes a great product and is expected to see record earnings in FY-2021, I believe the material deceleration in sales and the decelerating growth rate to be issues going forward. This does not mean the stock has to top or that it has to re-test its support near $32.00. However, it does mean that the stock is not one where position traders should be greedy with like they were in 2016 through 2018, and instead, it has become a trading stock until these fundamental issues are off the table. I believe Canada Goose will be fairly valued if it heads back to $47.00 - $50.00, and I would be using the current 40% rally off the lows as an opportunity to take partial profits if I had bought the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.