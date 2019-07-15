E-Trade Financial Corporation: Lessons From The Past Suggest Remaining On The Sidelines

Our valuation suggests that investing in ETFC will yield positive returns but we recommend that investors wait until a better entry price materializes (which we estimate to be ~$38) to maintain a wide margin of safety.

Asset growth has been reasonable with 2018 being the exception due to major acquisitions; said acquisitions have been performing in-line with management's expectations.

In my prior article regarding E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC), I discussed how the shift in interest rate expectations would have a negative impact on the company's intrinsic value. In this article, I plan to provide an assessment of ETFC's underlying business quality across time (2002-2018) using key drivers that potential investors and current shareholders should monitor. By the end of this article, I hope that readers will have a better understanding of ETFC's historical performance and its probable earnings generation ability in the near future. Consequently this analysis can be tied to our calculation of a conservative entry price which we will also include in our write-up.

Key driver 1: Return on equity

ETFC is a financial services company: its primary measure of profitability and performance is return on shareholders' equity. As seen in the chart below, ETFC's return on equity has been very volatile and cyclical. At its worst the company generated a negative return on equity of 41% in 2007 during the financial crisis. Consequently it was forced to raise additional capital during the depth of its financial challenges at the worst possible multiples.

We broke out the 2003-2009 and 2010-2018 periods in the table below. The substantial spread between the max and min return on equity metrics are telling. Furthermore, we note that the mean return on equity during the prior economic cycle (2003-2009) was negative 7.1%. While the median return tells a more favorable story during that period we see that the large losses incurred during 2007 essentially wiped out the returns made for the rest of the period.

Return on Equity 2003-2009 2010-2018 2003-2018 Max 18.5% 15.6% 18.5% Min (41.1%) (2.3%) (41.1%) Mean (7.1%) 5.2% (0.2%) Median 11.4% 4.8% 5.3%

The performance of ETFC on a standalone basis looks worse when compared to peers in our coverage: Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Raymond James Financial (RJF).

According to the 10-K for 2007, the culprits were losses on sale of asset-backed securities and an increase in loan loss provisions:

Net income (loss) decreased 329% to a loss of $1.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2007 compared to 2006. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2007 was due principally to the $2.2 billion loss on the sale of our asset-backed securities portfolio and an increase in our provision for loan losses of $595.1 million to $640.1 million. These losses in our institutional segment more than offset the increase in our retail segment income, which increased $94.0 million to $789.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2007 compared to 2006.

The disclosure reveals that the bulk of the loss on sale was attributable to a bailout by Citadel in the fourth quarter of 2007. The asset-backed portfolio worth ~$3 billion was essentially sold for a little over $800 million: a loss rate of around 73 cents on the dollar.

Meanwhile, the loan loss provisions were attributed to a general deterioration in the housing market:

The increase in the provision for loan losses was related primarily to deterioration in the performance of our home equity loan portfolio in the second half of 2007. We believe this deterioration was caused by several factors, which are described below. First, the combined impact of rising mortgage rates and home price depreciation in key markets contributed to the declining performance of our home equity loan portfolio. Second, concerns that began in the sub-prime mortgage loan market spread to the broader credit markets beginning in the second half of 2007, resulting in a significant deterioration in the overall credit markets. This deterioration led to a dramatic tightening of lending standards across the industry, and general liquidity pressure for many mortgage lenders, some of whom ultimately ceased operations as a result. The factors described above dramatically reduced the ability of borrowers to refinance their mortgage loans, specifically their home equity loans, therefore drastically increasing the risk of loss once a loan becomes delinquent.

Pivot towards a more conservative balance sheet

Thankfully, ETFC has dramatically shifted its balance sheet since the financial crisis. As seen in the graphic below around 71% of interest-earning assets are in investment securities. More importantly, these investment securities are invested in government-backed US Treasuries and agency securities. Both types of securities are practically free of credit risk and pose no danger like those of asset-backed securities ETFC had to sell to Citadel at the height of the financial crisis. Consequently, we now view ETFC's return on equity performance to be more stable in the future (given lower tail risks from extremely volatile asset classes).

Key driver 2: Return on assets

While return on equity is an important metric, it can be heavily influenced by the degree of leverage a company has. Consider that return on equity is simply return on assets multiplied by the assets to equity ratio as described by the DuPont formula. As seen in the chart below, ETFC operates with an assets to equity of around 10x compared to 13x for SCHW and 6x for RJF.

Data by YCharts

If we want to strip away the benefit (or burden) of leverage to measure performance, then we should use a return on asset metric instead. As seen in the chart below, ETFC actually overtook RFJ in that metric - reversing the performance gap between the two that starting in the mid-2000s.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the catch-up improvements in ETFC's return on assets since the financial crisis were driven by its strategic push to migrate customers to the high-margin self-directed retail channel (vis-a-vis assisted broker channels), by its scale and best-in-class processes to increase productivity of client assets (into client activity and revenue), and by its high incremental margin on revenues (primarily driven by net interest margins).

We also believe that there are significant tailwinds to the financial management industry and to independent and self-directed channels in particular. Consumers are increasingly dependent on digital channels rather than physical ones (i.e., the retail apocalypse). Consumers (especially the younger generations) utilize financial products and services via technology as seen in the massive adoption of Venmo as a payments and peer-to-peer app. Furthermore, consumers are starting to accept assistance from digital counselors as evidenced by the popularity of Robo-advisors. All of this has led to higher growth rates in the direct space in which ETFC is the market leader.

Outside of our general outlook for interest rates (which we expect to fall given the Dovish tone the Fed has taken), ETFC's core business and expected return on assets should remain stable or improve over time.

Key driver 3: Asset growth

The third key driver which we monitor for financial services companies is the balance sheet growth as measured by assets. As seen in the chart below, the level of assets for ETFC has been relatively stable outside of the financial crisis in 2008 and acquisitions made in 2018 (e.g., TCA and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) retail brokerage account acquisitions).

The reason we are concerned with asset growth is that an unusual amount of it is usually a source of risk for financial services companies. In banking, for example, it means underwriting or purchasing loans in areas in which the bank has insufficient underwriting experience and is therefore taking on the risk of truly unseasoned loans. In insurance, for example, it is a similar risk in entering new lines of insurance in which future claims are difficult to estimate and could be well above the value of the premiums received. In the case of ETFC, it could represent a surge in mortgage lending or margin lending (which could pose above average credit losses).

Nonetheless, a significant growth in the balance sheet as a result of an acquisition can still be a cause of concern. The accounts brought in from COF may not be behaving as expected (e.g., lower activity or higher risk) and the return on invested capital expected by ETFC may not materialize. Thankfully, in the 1Q19 earnings call Chief Executive Officer Karl A. Roessner states:

Look, the Capital One population, we're very excited about and just the way that we set up the onboarding and we still have the customer sat numbers that I mentioned in the prepared remarks... So I am very excited about the level of engagement that we've seen both in terms of additional trading and engagement with our digital wealth offering, right, and some on the premium services – on the premium bank account side. So very pleased with where we are... So our customer service teams and our operations teams absolutely did a wonderful job on that transaction and we have some very happy new customers.

Driving more revenues from the COF customers would be nice, but we're happy enough with what management has done so far on the integration side. However, the management still does have enough room to continue levering up which can potentially lead to more acquisitions. We would need to keep a close eye on those transactions and make sure that significant balance sheet risks don't materialize.

Valuation

Considering what we know about ETFC's historical return on equity, return on assets, and asset growth. We can now develop an alternative valuation method that relies on a justified price to book valuation. We used a similar valuation method in this article pertaining to RJF. We will also refresh the earnings-based valuation method we used in our prior ETFC article.

USD millions Source / Calculation 1Q19 TTM net income to common 1,051.00 1Q19 investor presentation Provision (reversal) of loan losses - 77.00 1Q19 investor presentation Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.00 1Q19 investor presentation 1Q19 TTM adjusted net income to common 978.00 1Q19 investor presentation Decline in cash sweep income 74.00 Author assumption Run-rate adjusted net income to common 904.00 Adj. net income less cash sweep decline Revenue growth 7% ETFC management target Operating margin growth 3% ETFC management target Total earnings growth 10% Revenue + operating margin growth Adjusted net income to common '21 1,203.22 Run-rate adj. net income * (1 + total earnings growth)^3 1Q19 diluted shares outstanding 256.53 1Q19 10Q Announced buybacks (USD millions) 379.00 1Q19 10Q Assumed price of buyback (USD per share) 45.41 Author assumption Buybacks in shares 8.35 Announced buybacks / assumed buyback price Diluted shares outstanding '21 248.18 1Q19 diluted shares less buybacks Diluted earnings per share '21 4.85 Adj. net income '21 / diluted shares outstanding '21 LTM PE Multiple assumption 12.00 Author assumption Target price '21 58.18 Diluted earnings per share '21 * LTM PE multiple Target three-year rate of return 15% Author assumption Implied buy price 38.25 Target price '21 / (1 + target rate of return)^3 1Q19 adj. diluted earnings per share 3.81 1Q19 TTM adj. net income / 1Q19 diluted shares outstanding LTM PE at implied buy price 10.0 Implied buy price / 1Q19 TTM adj. diluted EPS LTM PE at current price 11.9 Current price / 1Q19 TTM adj. diluted EPS

Justified price-to-book valuation

Run-rate adjusted net income to common 904.00 Adj. net income less cash sweep decline End-18 shareholders' equity 6,562.00 1Q19 10Q Run-rate return on equity 13.78% Run-rate adjusted net income divided by shareholders equity Cost of equity 8% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 1.96 1Q19 shareholders' equity 6,782.00 1Q19 10Q 1Q19 book value per share 26.44 Shareholders' equity divided by diluted shares outstanding Target price 51.89 Justified price to book multiplied by book value per share Upside 14% Based on price of $45.41 per share LTM PE at target price 13.61

Considering our target return threshold of 15% for a buy recommendation - ETFC's target price falls short by a percentage point. As such, we believe our recommendation in our prior article still stands and that investors should await a better price in order to secure a sufficient margin of safety.

We hope that our deep dive into the company's financial history sheds more insights into what matters for us and what we plan to monitor vigorously moving forward.

Conclusion

ETFC's return on equity profile was volatile - especially during the financial crisis due to its exposure to credit risk in the asset-backed securities asset class and the real estate market in general. However, it has since de-risked its balance sheet and has practically removed similar tail risks.

On the other hand, ETFC's return on assets profile has trended up and has been proof of management's efforts towards more revenue activity per customer and a more scale-driven organization.

Finally, ETFC's asset base has remained stable with 2018 being the exception due to notable acquisitions. Said acquisitions have been integrated according to management's plan.

Taken together we believe that investing in ETFC will generate positive returns, albeit falling short of our return target of 15%. Hence, we recommend that investors sitting on the sidelines continue to do so until a better entry price materializes (~$38 per share).

