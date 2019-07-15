7 Ways To Beat The Market: Momentum

This article will also discuss relative returns in the first half of 2019, and a longer-run perspective on the Momentum strategy.

Investors should understand simple and easy-to-implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the capitalization-weighted market index over long time intervals.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

The first of these additional strategies is Momentum, which has produced absolute and risk-adjusted outperformance versus the broad market over time.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500. This semi-annual update expands with two additional strategies.

When I first set out to write the "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series on market-beating factor tilts and alternative weighting schemes, I eschewed including Momentum. It was not because I did not believe in the efficacy of the strategy; I have written frequently about Momentum switching strategies on this site. I wanted the factor tilts in the series to be long-term buy-and-hold strategies for retail investors that could be alternatives to higher cost actively managed funds. The Momentum strategies I had written about involved monthly or quarterly switching that required meaningful discipline and were inappropriate in taxable portfolios.

I also like that four of the strategies - Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Equal-Weighting - were derivations of the S&P 500, either using inclusion criteria that highlighted factors and/or alternative weighting schemes that produced better returns. The fifth strategy - Size - was from the Standard and Poor's family, but included smaller-capitalization stocks.

The largest and most popular Momentum ETF is drawn from an index from a different fund family. Below I have included the historical returns of the Momentum Index, the broader MSCI Index from which it is drawn, and the S&P 500. Note that high correlation between the MSCI USA index and the S&P 500 that forms the population for many of the factor tilts in this series.

Source: Bloomberg

The MSCI Momentum Index has bested the S&P 500 by 2.23% per annum over more than four decades of data. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) replicates this index. That long-run performance, while backcasted before February 2013, is rather incredible at 14%+ annual returns.

To be one of my "Ways to Beat the Market", the strategy needed to be backed by academic research, accessible via a cost-efficient vehicle, and appropriate for retail investors that make up much my audience on Seeking Alpha.

Academic Research

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) gives investors exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum. The index tracks the MSCI USA Momentum Index. That underlying index selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization.

The canonical momentum strategy was first authored by Jegadeesh and Titman (1993), which showed that stocks that had performed the best (worst) over trailing three- to twelve-month periods continued to perform the best (worst) over forward three- to twelve-month periods. The MSCI ETF references this academic research in its fund literature, and has built its strategy on these shorter horizons. Trends can be your friend, but trends end. This strategy has focused on appropriate re-balancing horizons.

Building on this academic research, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha that excess returns can be generated from momentum strategies between domestic stocks and Treasuries, domestic stocks and corporate bonds, domestic stocks and emerging market stocks, between varying ratings cohorts within corporate bonds, value and growth stocks, low volatility and high beta stocks, and a host of other imperfectly correlated asset classes.

This strategy is well-supported by academic research.

Cost-Efficient Vehicle

The trend-following inherent in Momentum strategies requires heightened turnover. The semi-annual planned rebalancing and ad-hoc volatility-driven rebalancing limit turnover to some degree. The tax advantages of the ETF structure has completely negated the need to pay out capital gains distributions even as the fund has seen a long bull market since inception. With an expense ratio of just 0.15%, this is a cost and tax-efficient vehicle for capturing structural alpha from Momentum.

This strategy is cost-efficient.

Appropriateness

Momentum strategies can be prone to crashes. While they have delivered long-run structural alpha, a strategy that faces large drawdowns could spook investors from realizing its long-term merits. Evaluating price-trends on a risk-adjusted basis to avoid high volatility momentum stocks likely mutes risks of a large correction. The strategy also implements ad-hoc rebalancing if realized volatility is above certain trigger thresholds which can make the fund more defensive in times of stress.

When you look at the historical performance of the Momentum index, you get a feel about why this ad-hoc rebalancing policy was instituted.

The last six negative years for the S&P 500 (in red - 2018, 2008, 2000-2002, 1990) were preceded by years where the Momentum strategy strongly outperformed. Momentum rides the hot hand in the mid-to-late part of a business cycle. That makes the strategy prone to crashes when the economy rolls over. This is presumably why this index provider inserted the rebalancing provision - to catch the outperformance afforded by momentum in up-markets, but better position the strategy for potential shifts in sentiment. Realized volatility forms a trigger for this rebalancing. In a mathematical sense, volatility tends to cluster, making this a sensible improvement to the strategy. I like the structural elements of the strategy, but their application in real-world trading will need to be continually monitored.

This strategy is appropriate given built-in defenses against crash risk inherent in Momentum strategies.

First Half Performance

In MTUM: The Curious Case of the Largest Momentum ETF, I covered the strategy's January ad-hoc rebalancing that made the fund more defensive based on the aforementioned volatility triggers included to prevent negative runs. By May, the strategy was getting aggressive again, moving to a 36% weight in Information Technology stocks. These trades have worked for the fund, which generated nearly a 20% return in the first half, outperforming the broad market despite a defensive posturing for part of that period.

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

I am comfortable adding Momentum to the stable of factor tilts that I semi-annually review in my now "7 Ways" series. I also cover the returns of these strategies monthly in an adjacent series. The Momentum strategy outperformed in the first half of 2019, building on its long-run outperformance.

In coming articles, I will detail the performance of the newly introduced "7th way" and describe ways to combine these factor tilts to improve performance through a business cycle. I also plan to look at strategies that combine these factor tilts to generate structural alpha.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.