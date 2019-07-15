Omega Healthcare Investors: CEO Stock Sale Is Not A Big Deal

I am still sitting on the sidelines with respect to OHI, but I am prepared to re-buy the healthcare REIT in the low $30s.

The stock sale could be a negative indicator for Omega Healthcare Investors' stock as lots of investors follow insiders in and out of stock positions.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is back in the news again after the REIT's Chief Executive Officer sold a large number of shares in July. Due to the stock sale, Omega Healthcare Investors' stock price slumped almost 3 percent in Thursday's trading. Stock sales on the part of a senior executive are often viewed as a red flag by investors. I still think that OHI is overvalued at today's price point and will wait for a drop towards the low $30s before gobbling up some shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Portfolio Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest skilled-nursing facility real estate investment trust in the United States. The REIT caters to the elderly that rely on specialized, senior-focused healthcare facilities in the later stages of their lives. At the end of the March quarter, Omega Healthcare's real estate portfolio included 779 skilled nursing/transitional care facilities and 129 senior housing units.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Q1-2019 Earnings Supplement

Omega Healthcare Investors' properties are spread out all over the United States, making OHI a healthcare real estate investment trust with a truly national scale.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors has a well-utilized portfolio and managed to produce above-average occupancy rates over the last decade. That said, though, the SNF market is competitive and pressure on occupancy rates will persist, especially with new entrants trying to capture a piece of the large, fragmented healthcare market.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

What works to the benefit of Omega Healthcare Investors is that the healthcare REIT has a very long-duration lease portfolio. 92 percent of Omega's leases expire only after 2023, giving the company a lot of planning security and flexibility to acquire new assets.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Omega Healthcare Investors benefits from an aging population in America, for obvious reasons. More elderly people in U.S. society imply growth potential for senior-focused healthcare REITs.

The share of people aged 65 and over is projected to increase drastically until 2040. The share of the 85+ age cohort as a percentage of the U.S. population, for instance, is expected to grow from 1.8 percent in 2010 to 2.9 percent by 2040.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Elderly people above the age of 75 are especially likely to be institutionalized which points to a significant growth opportunity for senior-focused SNF REITs like Omega Healthcare Investors.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

What About The Dividend?

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its dividend payout at $0.66/share quarterly in January 2018 after the company revealed operator problems that negatively affected the REIT's AFFO outlook. The company, however, has not had a problem covering its payout with adjusted funds from operations and has produced excess dividend coverage in every single quarter in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

CEO Stock Sales

Taylor Picket, Omega's Chief Executive Officer, sold a big block of stock this month that could raise some eyebrows. According to the most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, see here, Omega's CEO sold 21,076 shares of the healthcare REIT on July 9, 2019, for an average price of $38.00. Total proceeds: $800,888.

The previous day, on July 8, 2019, Pickett sold 5,500 shares for $38.00, pocketing $209,000.

After the transaction, Mr. Picket still owned 206,857 shares valued at approximately $7.7 million plus 8,200 shares owned through the family trust valued at $303k.

Insider sales can give investors a clue as to how senior executives see the value of their stock investments. Stock sales may indicate that senior executives see the stock of the companies they run as overvalued, though there are other legitimate reasons for insiders to sell stocks (personal expenses, tax bills, diversification). Since Mr. Pickett still owns a considerable percentage of shares after the most recent transaction, I would not see the stock sale itself as a red flag.

Regardless, investors don't like stock sales of CEOs which is why OHI's stock sold off.

Source: StockCharts

Valuation

The stock sales have had a negative impact on investor sentiment and triggered a minor sell-off in OHI this past week. However, I am not yet prepared to re-buy OHI at today's valuation level.

Shares today cost income investors 12.2x Q1-2019 run-rate AFFO, which makes the healthcare REIT moderately valued, in my opinion, but it is not a bargain yet. I am prepared to buy OHI between $30 and $32 at which point shares would be valued at ~9.9-10.5x Q1-2019 annualized AFFO.

Risk Factors

The biggest risk factor for investors is a deterioration of fundamentals in the SNF sector and building pressure on operators of SNF facilities. Operators running into financial trouble (i.e., not being able to make lease payments on time) was the reason why OHI froze its dividend payout a year ago. Though those troubles have been resolved since investors must keep a close eye on Omega Healthcare Investors' financial performance and distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

I am pretty confident that investors will be able to scoop up shares of OHI during the next emotionally-fueled market sell-off. The company benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare spending. Cash flow risks are low, in my opinion, given the long-duration lease portfolio and excess distribution coverage. The recent CEO stock sale is not as big an issue as some investors may make it out to be. Nonetheless, OHI is not a bargain yet, in my view, and investors may want to wait for a drop towards the $30 price level before gobbling up some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.