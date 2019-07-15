Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China

Starbucks (SBUX) does not win much favor on Seeking Alpha of late. The bears are out in more force than usual, perhaps surprising given as a percentage of the float, short interest here is remarkably low. At all-time highs, I’ve flipped to being one of those bears myself and have established a position betting against the firm. The thesis here is not altogether different from what was the case in 2016, 2017, or 2018: declining same store sales comps, lack of operating leverage, and a management team intent on bloating the balance sheet with debt in pursuit of share buybacks to prop up valuations. So why go short today?

Overview Of The (Somewhat Stale) Bear Thesis

There is no question that Starbucks (SBUX) as a brand is a solid one. If challenged to write down a list of restaurant/food service brands that have actually managed to create a loyal (some might say addicted) customer base, Starbucks should be one of the first to spring to mind. However, the company is not immune to problems. Just like the rest of the industry, same store comp sales continue to be driven by higher ticket price – not traffic. The catalysts for rising ticket pricing come through either as higher item prices or simply transitioning customers to buying more goods per visit. Starbucks has seen both influence its sales figures but the largest impact has come from tempting customers into buying food despite the lack of an on-site kitchen at company locations. I’m going to borrow the below chart from Contributor Atlas Research from his/her analysis back in March. I think it’s an important one to illustrate just how much traffic has continued to roll over across every region this company operates in.

I think even bulls can acknowledge that the United States market is reaching saturation. It is no coincidence that the doubling of store count to 30,000 locations over the last decade has led to cannibalization: same store sales growth has plunged from the high single digits from fiscal 2011-2015 to the low single digits today. The lack of operating leverage in the business is also concerning: operating income and EBITDA have flat-lined as sales continue to truck along. Operating income growth forms the cornerstone of the Starbucks long term growth plan (Source: 2019 Shareholder Meeting) yet 2019 guidance forecasts yet another year of slipping margin. It has been years since investors saw meaningful improvement on the operating income line due to these margin issues.

In many ways, I think the company is facing an identity crisis. Starbucks has always had a growth mindset and it continues to be run that way – at least when it comes to how management views its footprint. Yet for the better part of the past three years, growth has not been what has been on the mind of investors. Instead, focus has fallen on how this is a shareholder friendly company with an excellent capital allocation policy. The two do not really align, especially once the large balance sheet bloat that has taken place is considered (ignoring thee cash infusion from the Nestle deal). After all, heavy-handed shareholder returns and higher leverage prompted the S&P downgrade last year.

Bulls say: “So what? I’ve heard this all before. Didn’t matter back then, doesn’t matter now. Just check my sweet, sweet portfolio balance!” And that’s true. What is different on the Starbucks short thesis today versus three months ago, six months ago, a year, or even longer? Not much, except one thing. Luckin Coffee (LK) is officially public and it has been issued a license by the market to eat Starbucks’ lunch in China.

Hitting ‘Em Where It Hurts

When Starbucks first opened a location in Beijing in 1999, many thought the management team had gone crazy. China had quickly developed the reputation as a graveyard for many western companies. Dreams of tapping into the massive potential customer pool were often shattered. Failures were commonplace and those failures were occurring in products that had already established demand markets. Would tea drinkers really shift to consuming coffee? Howard Schultz seemed nuts. While the early years were mostly painless and losses were minimal because of unwarranted fear, I think it is interesting to look back on today. Starbucks has invested billions of dollars nurturing the coffee culture in China. It has built brand allure and demand where none previously existed. It truly is a business accomplishment. Yet amazingly, to date Starbucks has not faced a materially serious threat to its business despite more than twenty years in China. The biggest threat? Costa Coffee which has 15% of the footprint. Even the 2022 goal of having 1,200 locations would put Costa as a distant competitor. The rest of the competition – small privately held Chinese shops that tried to mirror the success of Starbucks – did not have much of a chance from keeping the Western juggernaut from running wild, spreading like wildfire. It is still throwing up new locations at a rate of nearly two per day in 2019. Was Chinese growth going to slow because of these smaller competitors? I’ve always felt there were some hurdles but not anything that would cause comps to turn negative absent a Chinese recession.

Enter Luckin Coffee (LK). This should hopefully not be a new to either bears or bulls. Luckin Coffee describes itself as the pioneer and is more techie than barista. The mobile app for Luckin is seamless and widely regarded as intuitive, something that Starbucks has aspired towards but has not managed to replicate the success of its United States app. Utilizing that app-centric approach, the firm has gone from one that was not even operational two years ago to one with thousands of locations across China. By the end of 2019, it aims to have more shops open than Starbucks despite its American rival having a multi-decade head start. It has done this by having its stores have a small footprint, largely reliant on that mobile app model. Remember that this is a cashless business; all sales roll through the app. If that sounds stupid or misguided, remember that the Chinese My Starbucks Reward program has nearly 6.5mm active members. That’s nearly half of the U.S. membership rate despite a footprint that is about one fifth the size. Mobile adoption is big in China.

Recently, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said that the strategy of Luckin Coffee – heavy discounts to build market share – is not something he views as sustainable. Five years from now? Maybe. Today? After the initial public offering (“IPO”), Luckin Coffee raised $650mm in gross proceeds after its upsized offering was gobbled up by investors and institutions. That is not chump change; the war chest is now larger than the capital raised from all three of its prior private funding rounds. Yes, Luckin Coffee burns through money. All the bulls know that and they were given a ton of money to continue down that road. $650mm takes some time to burn even if you douse it in gasoline. For Starbucks, the Luckin Coffee IPO means it will have to compete with a company that doesn’t care whether it loses money or not. This is the first time the firm has to meaningfully do battle with a competitor in China that has access to cheap capital.

Takeaways

While the new issue has been volatile, Luckin Coffee shares still trade materially over the initial offering price. That could mean another secondary offering down the line or an easier time raising money through other structures like convertible debt (The Tesla (TSLA) path). Whether its strategy in China is truly sustainable given enough operating leverage or not, it will last for at least a couple of more years.

Bulls see the competitor as a non-event for Starbucks. With Luckin Coffee focusing on great pricing and takeaway service, Starbucks is free to continue its strategy for delivery while Starbucks focuses on being the “the third place”, a warm and welcoming environment where customers can gather and connect. Remember, same store traffic comps are already negative in China. Investors will find out this year if Starbucks can continue to drive higher prices despite a competitor that has dedicated itself to a good cup of coffee at a 30% discount to its American competitor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.