Texas Roadhouse: Undervalued As Menu Price Hikes Recover Margins

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), a Russell 2000 component operates in the full-service restaurant industry with the brands Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33. Even though the company has showcased strong top-line growth over the years, the stock has declined close to 9.7% year-to-date amid poor margins in 2018 compared to c. 15.8% gain of Russell 2000 Index.

The company blames higher labor cost for poor margins, which it expects to address through menu price hikes. In 2015, the company followed the same strategy when its margins narrowed due to rising commodity inflation. The margins improved in the following year. So did its forward PE ratio at the time. Similarly, as 2019 first quarter (2019 Q1) results indicate, TXRH's margins are on a path to recovery at present. Therefore, the depressed forward PE ratio will also pick up over time, suggesting an opportunity to buy the undervalued stock. As opposed to ad-hoc price hikes, the long-term value of the stock, however, depends on the extent the company leverages its scale and brings in operational efficiency to decelerate its ever-rising cost base.

Source: Texas Roadhouse - Company Website

The story so far

The Louisville, Kentucky-based TXRH operates a combined network of 495 company-owned and 93 franchised restaurants as of 2019 Q1. While the US is home to 96% of its outlets, franchisees have expanded the rest in ten countries. Though smaller in size compared to some of the larger rivals in the full-service industry such as Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) which in the financial year 2019 (FY19) generated more than three times the 2018 sales of TXRH, the company has displayed double-digit revenue growth since 2011. In 2018, TXRH restaurant sales grew c. 10.6% YoY, even outclassing the performance of US full-service restaurant sector which expanded c. 8.5% YoY during the year.

Sources: The Author; Data from TXRH Company Financials and US Bureau of Census

However, latest quarterly revenue and earnings results didn't meet consensus estimates, where earnings fell short of expectations by as much as c. 14.1%, sending the stock c. 11.6% lower the next day. The company had expected the new tax legislation enacted in 2017 to boost its 2018 bottom line and resorted to a menu price hike of only 1.1% for 2018 after prices were increased by 0.3% in 2017 Q4 and 0.8% in 2018 Q1. As expected, the net margin improved to c. 6.4% in the year (cf. c. 5.9% in 2017) even though the operating margin declined to c. 7.7% from c. 9.1% in 2017 as the moderate price hike slowed the revenue growth to c. 10.6% YoY (cf. c. 11.6% YoY in 2017). With guest traffic only rising 3.9% (cf. 3.6% in 2017), the same restaurant sales growth improved 90bps from the previous year to 5.4% though the average check picked up 1.5% (cf. 0.9% in 2017).

Source: Koyfin.com

TXRH has been there, done that

In the hope of rescuing margins, a menu price hike of 1.7% went into effect in 2018 Q4 followed by another 1.5% at the beginning of 2019 Q2. TXRH followed a similar strategy in 2015 when the operating margin for that year slumped to c. 8.1% (cf. c. 8.3% in 2014) as a result of soaring commodity inflation driven by higher beef prices at the time. Menu prices were increased by 2.0% in 2015 Q4 and consequently operating margins increased up to c. 9.0% in 2016.

Likewise, following the late 2018 price hike, average check has improved 2.6% in 2019 Q1 (from 0.9% growth in 2018 Q1) even though the traffic growth has slowed to 2.6% (cf. 4.0% growth in 2018 Q1). The quarterly operating margin has improved to c. 8.8% from c. 5.5% in 2018 Q4. Though it's lower than the c. 10.3% of margin recorded in 2018 Q1, the second menu price hike affected in early 2019 Q2 is yielding positive results. The same restaurant sales growth for the first four months of the quarter stands at 2.9%, lapping the 8.5% growth recorded in 2018 April, the highest since mid-2015.

The situation is remarkably similar to the 2015 scenario when TXRH raised menu prices to recover margins successfully in the following year. At the time, its forward PE had declined to 22.5x before rising to 25.4x at the end of 2016. Similarly, poor margin performance has contracted TXRH's current forward PE to c. 23.2x though TXRH financial position remains strong. However, with margins starting to improve as in 2016, it could reach the level of 25.4x by the year-end potentially yielding an upside of c. 8.2% to the stock.

Sources: The Author; Data from koyfin.com and seekingalpha.com

TXRH's Achilles heel: Cost control

Cost control remains a weakness for TXRH, bringing volatility to the stock. The stock reached a peak in September 2018 when operating margin reached c. 9.5% in the first half of 2018. However, it has lost c. 28.8% since then as margin fell to c. 5.8% in the second half driven by higher labor costs. From 2013 to 2018, the company's operating margins declined from c. 8.3% to c.7.7% as labor cost and cost of commodities for the period grew at annual compound growth rates of c. 14.0% and c. 10.1% respectively. In contrast, labor cost and commodities expenditure at DRI grew at only c. 6.6% and c. 5.0% annual compound rates from FY14-FY19 improving its operating margins from c. 4.9% in FY14 to c. 9.8% in FY19.

Source: Koyfin.com

Sources: The Author; Data from TXRH and DRI Company Financials

Being more than three times larger than TXRH, DRI must have surely benefited from its size as economies of scale matter in driving down costs. Until TXRH reaches that scale, it will resort to sharp menu price hikes to preserve its margins. At the same time, the slowing down of guest traffic growth to 2.6% in 2019 Q1 (cf. 4.0% in 2018 Q1) after 2018 Q4 menu price hike illustrates the tightrope the company has to walk in raising menu prices without a significant impact to its traffic counts. Meanwhile, process efficiency initiatives such as restaurant-level process simplification will also help boost margins in the long term. However, TXRH management, unlike their counterparts at DRI, failed to highlight any such efforts at their latest conference call.

More labor inflation is on the cards

With US job growth picking up in June 2018, more pressure on margins is likely as the unemployment rate hovers around its lowest level in nearly half a decade. Wages are also increasing though at a slower pace than late last year when they had their fastest run in a decade. Against this backdrop, the company rightly expects 7-8% growth in total labor dollars per week for 2019, up from mid-single-digit growth it forecasted at the start of the year.

Conclusion

Despite boasting a healthy top-line growth over the years, the operating margin of TXRH for 2018 has witnessed a sharp decline driven by higher labor costs. To address the issue, the company resorted to a sizable menu price hike. Similarly, in 2015, the company raised prices in response to a margin decline, and the operating margin picked up in the following year, sending the company's forward PE higher. As indicated by margin expansion in 2019 Q1, I expect the operating margins for 2019 to also head toward recovery. A concurrent rise in forward PE towards the end of the year could yield an upside to the currently undervalued stock.

