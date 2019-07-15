Financials: Take Your Pick In 2019

Financials may be the most underappreciated sector in the S&P and could be the leader in terms of 2019 earnings growth.

The financial sector roared into 2019 with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) growing by 19.3%, 17.9% and 15.5% YTD, respectively. However, various factors have helped to develop a brooding atmosphere of pessimism within the financial sector.

The recent pullback that began in May conflates the prospect of lower interest rates, an inverting yield curve and trepidation over global growth prospects as the trade war picked up pace.

Despite all this gloom, we hold our view that Financials will be one of the top sector performers in terms of earnings growth within 2019.

Interest Rates and Yield Curve

KBE lost 10% of its value in May, falling to a low of $40.94 on 31st May, and it's no coincidence that the 10-2 Year Treasury Spread fell to a recent low of 0.14% three days prior.

Yes, due to lower interest rates and yield compression, many banks will have difficulty growing their net interest income which has traditionally been the core engine for sustainable growth. The more typical banking model uses shorter-dated deposit and debt liabilities to fund its longer-dated interest-earning assets. The flattening yield curve means that these funding sources have become relatively more expensive in comparison to the yields received on the assets they fund, thereby lowering profitability.

Many investors forget, however, that many banks (depending on their strategy and model) will have natural mitigations to protect the all important net interest margin.

Profit Protection

Banks with good sized real estate portfolio will benefit from rising volumes as borrowers look to benefit from the lower long-term rates by refinancing existing obligations. Real estate lending looks particularly safe and well positioned for growth. The US saw record levels of borrowing in 2018 which continued into Q1 2019. The level of commercial/multifamily mortgage debt outstanding rose by $45.4 billion (1.3%) between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, as loan originations rose 12% compared to Q1 2018 (MBA).

Commercial banks hold $1.4 trillion or 39%, the largest share, of commercial/multifamily mortgages so increased volumes in 2019 should help to support income generation (Mortgage Bankers Association).

Resilient U.S. economic growth has continued to support the financing and values of properties across the US.

The US economy grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.1% during Q1, and New York Federal Reserve President John Williams believes the pace of growth will continue as the economy is set to grow above its long-run potential in 2019 supported by lower interest rates on corporate bonds and mortgages (Reuters).

The improving fundamentals should lead to growth in retail and real estate lending, as consumers and corporates increase their capacity to take on debt and provide deposit funding.

Employers added an average of 174,000 jobs per month during Q1, helping drive the unemployment rate to a 50-year low of 3.6%. This has tightened the labor market, pushing wages higher, with average hourly earnings rising 3.1% in the 12 months to May 2019. These factors have helped to propel the US economy and real estate sector. 1.5m households were added to the US between May 2018 and May 2019, and construction has grown for multifamily (+7.9%), office (+8.4%) and manufacturing (+11.5%) properties. The commercial/retail sector was the only one to see a decline (-8.5%).

The fundamental drivers listed above have supported borrowing as commercial/multifamily mortgage delinquencies are near record lows. MBA believes that "it's hard to imagine loans performing better than they currently do. Given the environment, there's little reason to expect a marked deterioration of near-term performance". We expect higher non-interest income to make up for the drop in net interest income due to falling rates and the compressed yield curve. We'll be paying special attention to banks with exposure to industrial, healthcare and hotel properties which led the overall increase in commercial/multifamily lending volumes.

The lower interest rate environment's effect on net interest income can also be tackled by pulling on other value levers further down the income statement.

Many banks have done well to invest in technology and restructuring initiatives over the last couple of years to help improve efficiency and reduce operating expenses relative to income. Look out for banks that are in the process of implementing their cost-saving initiatives, especially those with higher cost-income ratios with more room to maneuver.

Financial ETFs or Single Stock picks

For these reasons, we expect EPS growth in 2019 across the wider banking market. More importantly, we see pockets of hope and opportunity within the banks that have positioned themselves to ride out the aforementioned rate-related headwinds. However, investors looking to capitalize would do well to consider individual stocks rather than an ETF.

Our research indicates that ETFs like KBE are overweight banks with few avenues for growth and names that create little (or even destroy) value, while neglecting and going in underweight on many quality, value-creating banks with great prospects for future growth. This is our main issue with passive bank investing through ETFs such as KBE, KRE or XLF. Investors are paying (literally paying a c.0.35% management fee in the case of KBE and KRE) to hold a large quantity (KBE: 92, KRE: 124) of bank stocks when there are only a handful with the ability and stewardship to grow meaningfully and create value for shareholders. We reason that investors' ETF preference is down to a lack of comfort in the more complex banking sector.

Undervalued and Underestimated: Misunderstood

Financials have historically been valued at a discount to the wider market. The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.9x (five-year average of 16.5x) with the highest sector being Consumer Discretionary at 21.5x compared to the Financials sector which has the lowest forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.0x.

There is indeed a lack of understanding of Banking stocks which are both routinely undervalued and underestimated.

In Q1 2019, Financials were the most underestimated sector reporting a revenue surprise of 2.7% and earnings surprise of 6.8%. Financials recorded an improvement in revenue growth since the end of Q1 due to upward revisions and positive revenue surprises to 7.8% (up from 5.1%). The valuation discount also seems overdone given their earnings growth power (FactSet).

Even though Q2's earnings growth will be lower than last year, we still expect Q2's numbers to largely come in line with estimates and allow financials to end 2019 as the number #1 sector in terms of earnings growth.

It is vital that investors understand that there exists a great diversity of models within the Banking industry.

The effects of lower interest rates, yield spread compression, and the possibility of subdued global growth will produce very different outcomes for different banks, and therein lies the opportunity.

For example, while we recognize that the inverted yield curve will generally dampen top line or net interest income growth, we understand that not all banks are created equal and that those with models that allow for higher exposures to shorter-dated loans on the asset side, and/or stable cheap funding (i.e. from non-interest bearing deposits) on the liability side should, by and large, be protected from yield compression. In fact, we may even see rising net interest margins and income for some of these names. For example, we expect banks (e.g., WABC and CZNC) with low deposit betas to weather these challenges differently (see more on deposit betas here). Investors will do well to identify those names with characteristics that suit the environment.

F-Stat Financial Banking Portfolio

Over the next few quarters, F-Stat Financial will analyze US Banking stocks for inclusion into the F-Stat Financial Banking Portfolio (FSF). FSF will include the 20 US Banking stocks that best exemplify our investment criteria, being that they are well positioned for value creation and earnings growth over the next few years.

We employ a value-based approach to identify the top, stable-growth players in the industry. What we're really looking for are banks with healthy top and bottom line trajectories that also have in their holsters the tools to pull on both operational and financial value levers. This begins with an analysis of return on risk weighted assets, capital leverage, and portfolio risk metrics to derive the residual value created over the bank's weighted average cost of capital.

We will expand more on this in our next article on FSF's first pick, which has demonstrated its ability to generate high risk-adjusted future returns and has a model robust enough to whether different kinds of market disruptions.

Conclusion

While Banking stocks have picked up a gloomy outlook for 2019, we believe that the picture could be much rosier. This is especially true for those top Banking stocks that show earnings robustness and diversity, with ample room to grow.

Investing in ETFs will certainly give Bank investors exposure to a handful of these top names, but will also expose your portfolio a far greater number of banks with a higher propensity for underperformance. Potentially healthy returns can be infected by a few rotten apples, as such we recommend identifying the best positioned players.

