Sandoz And Adamis Pharmaceuticals Will Benefit From Epipen Shortage

Finally, I discuss why this milestone is significant for both companies and why it should be celebrated by investors.

On July 9th, Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NVS), announced the long-awaited US retail launch of SYMJEPI in both adult and pediatric doses. SYMJEPI is single-dose, pre-filled syringe drug/device combination for emergency treatment of Type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that was developed by Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP). Prior to July 9th, Sandoz had only launched the 0.3 mg dose of SYMJEPI in the institutional setting which is approximately 15%-20% of the US epinephrine market. Now, Sandoz will rollout SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. into the larger retail market at an opportune time. Not only is SYMJEPI ready for the back-to-school demand but it is set to launch during an Epipen shortage.

Figure 1: FDA Drug Shortage List (Source FDA)

President of Sandoz, Carol Lynch stated,

Patients and health care professionals are trying to navigate this critical shortage of self-injectable epinephrine products, which is why Sandoz is immediately making SYMJEPI available in adult and pediatric doses to patients at their local pharmacies. Our collaboration with retail partners will enable patients and their caregivers to conveniently access SYMJEPI, a cost-effective treatment option with a compact and user-friendly design.

I intend to review SYMJEPI’s road to retail launch and why this launch is so important for Sandoz and Adamis.

A Long Road

The retail launch has been a long journey for patients, physicians, payers, and investors who are relying on SYMJEPI to be a reliable alternative to Epipen. Back in July of 2018, Sandoz and Adamis closed a commercialization deal for SYMJEPI that was praised by ADMP investors. Following the partnership announcement, Adamis was able to obtain FDA approval for SYMJEPI Jr. in September. Many investors believed Sandoz would subsequently announce the launch of SYMJEPI but Sandoz had other plans.

Source: ADMP

Both companies were silent until November when Sandoz publicized an update for SYMJEPI and the expected wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) $250 for a two-pack of SYMJEPI, which was around 16% less than the WAC of Mylan's (MYL) generic EpiPen and Teva's (TEVA) generic EpiPen. It looked as if Sandoz was setting SYMJEPI up to be the cheapest epi device on the market.

Source: Sandoz

Unfortunately, it took till January for Sandoz to announce the launch of SYMJEPI … but is was an institutional launch of SYMJEPI. I expected SYMJEPI's to have a strong demand in institutions and emergency services due to its practical design and price. Sadly, Adamis was only able to pull in about $500K in SYMJEPI revenue in the first few months of launch and the share price followed suit.

Going Full-bore

Now, SYMJEPI will be launched into the broader retail market that makes up about 80%-85% of an estimated $2.5B epinephrine market in 2019 and $5.2 billion in 2026. As I mentioned earlier, Sandoz is launching in the midst of an epinephrine injector shortage. In addition, SYMJEPI will be on the shelves ahead of the back-to-school rush for Epipens that kids need to return to school. This decrease in injector supply and a seasonal increase in demand should help Q3 and Q4 SYMJEPI sales.

What can SYMJEPI Record? SYMJEPI will be the 4th or 5th epinephrine rescue device to enter the market, therefore, we can estimate SYMJEPI will be able to capture about 13% of the market in 2026; which would deliver approximately $676M in revenue. Using SYMJEPI’s WAC of $250 for a two-pack and the sector’s median gross profit margin of ~57%, we could see $142 in profit for Sandoz and Adamis to split. This would provide about ~$385M in profits to be split 50/50.

Indeed, $192M is not a huge deal for Novartis who is expected to pull in about $47B revenue in 2019 but their Sandoz division did experience a 3% drop in sales in 2018. Novartis restructured Sandoz in 2018, but it is apparent that Sandoz could use a boost in revenue.

As for Adamis, $192M would transform the company's fundamentals because it would be a ~$170M increase over the estimated 2019 revenue of ~$23M (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADMP Annual Revenue (Source Seeking Alpha)

Certainly, I am just estimating using sector medians and trends but it does exemplify the prospective profits for both Sandoz and Adamis.

What is Next for SYMJEPI?

The long journey for SYMJEPI continues as Adamis investors look forward to the announcement of an ex-U.S. partnership for SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. As stated by the commercial agreement between Sandoz and Adamis, Sandoz has first rights to negotiate to be the commercial partner for SYMJEPI outside the United States. Although it has been over a year since the Sandoz/Adamis deal, I would have to suspect Sandoz is still considering the opening.

Source: ADMP

Conclusion

Epinephrine injector shortages, price hikes, and injector failures have experts and the public in search of answers to the Epipen. Several controversies and high prices have drained the public's patience of Epipen, and the current generics are failing to fill the void. Sandoz and Adamis are now stepping in with a lower cost alternative to auto-injectors and adding to the overall supply of epinephrine devices in the United States.

However, SYMJEPI’s success is not guaranteed … it will boil down to Sandoz's commercial execution. Both Sandoz and Adamis both could benefit from strong sales and will gladly take some market share away from Mylan and Teva. Now, Novartis and Adamis investors need to pay attention in upcoming earnings reports to see if Sandoz has taken advantage of the current opportunity.

Why is the Retail Launch so Important? Although SYMJEPI won’t be a blockbuster level product, Adamis would drastically change if Sandoz can execute a successful launch. Assuming SYMJEPI pulls in a peak sales of $192M and using the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a valuation of $960M. Considering the current market cap is only $68M, I would say the retail launch is a significant milestone for Adamis. As for Sandoz, SYMJEPI sales will be a drop in the bucket for Novartis, but SYMJEPI sales could aid in the company's efforts to turn the Sandoz division around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.